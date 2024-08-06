Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Senior notes $ 1,990,233 $ 1,989,250 $ 1,986,301 Secured lines of credit - 200,000 500,000 Borrowings against investment securities 91,406 94,064 100,901 Equipment note payable - - 433 Finance lease liability 26,787 28,536 36,356 Total non-funding debt $ 2,108,426 $ 2,311,850 $ 2,623,991 Total equity $ 2,329,012 $ 2,457,058 $ 2,947,122 Non-funding debt to equity 0.91 0.94 0.89

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

