UWM Holdings Corporation Announces

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter Net Income of $76.3 Million. Loan Origination Volume of $33.6 Billion,

Including Purchase Volume of $27.2 Billion.

PONTIAC, MI, August 6, 2024 - UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the "Company"), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM"), today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Total loan origination volume for the second quarter 2024 was $33.6 billion, of which $27.2 billion was purchase volume. The Company reported 2Q24 net income of $76.3 million, inclusive of a $115.3 million decline in fair value of MSRs, net, and diluted earnings per share of $0.03.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, said, "The second quarter was another strong quarter, by all measures, for UWM and the wholesale channel. We collectively continue to dominate the current purchase market while investing and preparing for lower rates ahead. Our momentum is building, with margins and production both up year over year, and our focus remains on our best-in-class people, process and technology. UWM and the mortgage broker community are in a position of strength. With wholesale channel market share at a 15-year high, we are in a prime position to capitalize and grow when rates inevitably drop. UWM has never been as prepared for the upcoming opportunity as we are now."

Second Quarter Financial 2024 Highlights

  • Originations of $33.6 billion in 2Q24, compared to $27.6 billion in 1Q24 and $31.8 billion in 2Q23
  • Purchase originations of $27.2 billion in 2Q24, compared to $22.1 billion in 1Q24 and $28.0 billion in 2Q23
  • Total gain margin of 106 bps in 2Q24 compared to 108 bps in 1Q24 and 88 bps in 2Q23
  • Net income of $76.3 million in 2Q24 compared to net income of $180.5 million in 1Q24 and net income of $228.8 million in 2Q23
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $133.1 million in 2Q24 compared to $101.5 million in 1Q24 and $125.4 million in 2Q23
  • Total equity of $2.3 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024, and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2023
  • Unpaid principal balance of MSRs of $189.5 billion with a WAC of 4.31% at June 30, 2024, compared to $229.7 billion with a WAC of 4.58% at March 31, 2024, and $294.9 billion with a WAC of 3.84% at June 30, 2023
  • Ended 2Q24 with approximately $2.7 billion of available liquidity, including $680.2 million of cash, and available borrowing capacity under our secured and unsecured lines of credit

Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Loan origination volume(1)

$

33,628,993

$

27,630,535

$

31,846,800

Total gain margin(1)(2)

1.06%

1.08%

0.88%

Net income

$

76,286

$

180,531

$

228,794

Diluted earnings per share

0.03

0.09

0.08

Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3)

0.04

N/A

0.11

Adjusted net income(3)

59,809

141,121

175,953

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

133,146

101,490

125,380

  1. Key operational metric (see discussion below).
  2. Represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume.
  3. Non-GAAPmetric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end(dollars in thousands)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$

680,153

$

605,639

$

634,576

Mortgage loans at fair value

8,236,183

7,338,135

6,269,924

Mortgage servicing rights

2,650,090

3,191,803

4,224,207

Total assets

12,921,641

12,797,334

12,425,919

Non-funding debt (1)

2,108,426

2,311,850

2,623,991

Total equity

2,329,012

2,457,058

2,947,122

Non-funding debt to equity (1)

0.91

0.94

0.89

(1) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands)

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Unpaid principal balance

$

189,482,798

$

229,706,006

$

294,945,929

Weighted average interest rate

4.31 %

4.58 %

3.84 %

Weighted average age (months)

26

22

20

Second Quarter Business and Product Highlights

  • UWM LIVE!
    • For the third consecutive year, UWM hosted over 5,000 independent mortgage brokers, processors and real estate agents for UWM LIVE!, one of the largest mortgage events of the year
  • Launched TRAC+
    • UWM can now handle everything throughout title review, closing and disbursement. As a result, brokers have the option to close the loan without working with a title company or a settlement agent
  • Launched ChatUWM
    • An innovative AI-powered smart search designed to support independent mortgage brokers, providing instant responses on topics including guidelines, matrices, summaries of UWM's tools and technology and more
  • Continued Investment in Mortgage Matchup
    • Mortgage Matchup was announced as the official mortgage partner of the NBA and WNBA, the first-ever mortgage partnership for both leagues

Product and Investor Mix - Unpaid Principal Balance of Originations (dollars in thousands)

Purchase:

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Conventional

$

15,650,022

$

12,160,107

$

17,607,736

Government

8,298,147

7,567,925

9,184,089

Jumbo and other (1)

3,224,482

2,393,397

1,243,350

Total Purchase

$

27,172,651

$

22,121,429

$

28,035,175

Refinance:

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Conventional

$

2,506,853

$

1,716,281

$

2,113,172

Government

2,573,514

2,657,541

1,336,350

Jumbo and other (1)

1,375,975

1,135,284

362,103

Total Refinance

$

6,456,342

$

5,509,106

$

3,811,625

Total Originations

$

33,628,993

$

27,630,535

$

31,846,800

  1. Comprised of non-agency jumbo products, construction loans, and non-qualified mortgage products, including home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") (which in many instances are second liens).

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

We anticipate third quarter production to be in the $31 to $38 billion range, with gain margin from 85 to 110 basis points.

Dividend

Subsequent to June 30, 2024, for the fifteenth consecutive quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on October 10, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 19, 2024. Additionally, the Board approved a proportional distribution to SFS Corp., which is payable on or about October 10, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call Details

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET to review the results and answer questions. Interested parties may register for a toll-freedial-in number by visiting:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I2815784

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast, taped replay and a transcript will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.uwm.com/.

Key Operational Metrics

"Loan origination volume" and "Total gain margin" are key operational metrics that the Company's management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. "Loan origination volume" is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by the Company during a period. "Total gain margin" represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume for the applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by the Company. Therefore, for comparison purposes, the Company provides "Adjusted net income (loss)," which is our pre-tax income (loss) together with an adjusted income tax provision (benefit), which is calculated as the provision for income taxes plus the tax effects of net income attributable to non-controlling interest determined using a blended statutory effective tax rate. "Adjusted net income (loss)" is a non-GAAP metric. "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined as "Adjusted net income (loss)" divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, assuming the exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock, and is calculated and presented for periods in which the assumed exchange and conversion of Class D common stock to Class A common stock is anti-dilutive to EPS.

We also disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings (loss) before interest expense on non-funding debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions (net), the impact of non-cash deferred compensation expense, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability and the change in fair value of retained investment securities. We exclude the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in fair value of retained investment securities, and the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions as these represent non-cash,non-realized adjustments to our earnings, which is not indicative of

our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of interest expense, as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted

EBITDA.

In addition, we disclose "Non-funding debt" and the "Non-funding debt to equity ratio" as a non-GAAP metric. We define "Non-funding debt" as the total of the Company's senior notes, lines of credit, borrowings against investment securities, equipment note payable, and finance leases and the "Non-fundingdebt-to-equity ratio" as total non-funding debt divided by the Company's total equity.

Management believes that these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Earnings before income taxes

$

77,072

$

184,264

$

230,004

Adjusted income tax provision

(17,263)

(43,143)

(54,051)

Adjusted net income

$

59,809

$

141,121

$

175,953

Adjusted diluted EPS

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Diluted weighted average Class A common stock outstanding

95,387,609

93,107,133

Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D common stock (1)

1,502,069,787

1,502,069,787

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)

1,597,457,396

1,595,176,920

Adjusted net income

$

59,809

$

175,953

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.04

0.11

(1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of antidilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock.

Adjusted EBITDA

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Net income

$

76,286

$

180,531

$

228,794

Interest expense on non-funding debt

31,951

40,243

42,756

Provision for income taxes

786

3,733

1,210

Depreciation and amortization

11,404

11,340

11,441

Stock-based compensation expense

3,937

5,876

3,567

Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, net

11,056

(141,059)

(164,526)

Deferred compensation, net

(1,169)

1,063

(564)

Change in fair value of Public and Private Warrants

(1,739)

(686)

1,175

Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

-

180

915

Change in fair value of investment securities

634

269

612

Adjusted EBITDA

$

133,146

$

101,490

$

125,380

Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Senior notes

$

1,990,233

$

1,989,250

$

1,986,301

Secured lines of credit

-

200,000

500,000

Borrowings against investment securities

91,406

94,064

100,901

Equipment note payable

-

-

433

Finance lease liability

26,787

28,536

36,356

Total non-funding debt

$

2,108,426

$

2,311,850

$

2,623,991

Total equity

$

2,329,012

$

2,457,058

$

2,947,122

Non-funding debt to equity

0.91

0.94

0.89

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict" and similar words indicating that these reflect our views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release and our earnings call include statements regarding: (1) our position amongst our competitors and ability to capture market share; (2) our investment in our people, products and technology, and the benefits of our results; (3) our beliefs regarding opportunities in 2024 for our business and the broker channel; (4) our beliefs regarding operational profitability; (5) growth of the wholesale and broker channels, the impact of our strategies on such growth and the benefits to our business of such growth; (6) our growth and strategies to remain the leading mortgage lender, and the timing and drivers of that growth; (7) the benefits and liquidity of our MSR portfolio; (8) our beliefs related to the amount and timing of our dividend; (9) our expectations for future market environments, including interest rates, levels of refinance activity and the timing of such market changes; (10) our expectations related to production and margin in the third quarter of 2024; (11) the benefits of our business model, strategies and initiatives, and their impact on our results and the industry; (12) our performance in shifting market conditions and the comparison of such performance against our competitors; (13) our ability to produce results in future years at or above prior levels or expectations, and our strategies for producing such results; (14) our position and ability to capitalize on market opportunities and the impacts to our results; (15) our investments in technology and the impact to our operations, ability to scale and financial results and (16) our purchase production and product portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to materially differ from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) UWM's dependence on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates; (ii) UWM's reliance on its warehouse and MSR facilities and the risk of a decrease in the value of the collateral underlying certain of its facilities causing an unanticipated margin call; (iii) UWM's ability to sell loans in the secondary market; (iv) UWM's dependence on the government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (v) changes in the GSEs, FHA, USDA and VA guidelines or GSE and Ginnie Mae guarantees; (vi) UWM's dependence on Independent Mortgage Advisors to originate mortgage loans; (vii) the risk that an increase in the value of the MBS UWM sells in forward markets to hedge its pipeline may result in an unanticipated margin call; (viii) UWM's inability to continue to grow, or to effectively manage the growth of its loan origination volume; (ix) UWM's ability to continue to attract and retain its broker relationships; (x) UWM's ability to implement technological innovation; (xi) the occurrence of a data breach or other failure of UWM's cybersecurity or information security systems; (xii) the occurrence of data breaches or other cybersecurity failures at our third-partysub-servicers or other third-party vendors; (xiii) UWM's ability to continue to comply with the complex state and federal laws, regulations or practices applicable to mortgage loan origination and servicing in general; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those under "Risk Factors" therein. We wish to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of us. We undertake no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"). UWM is the nation's largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for nine consecutive years and is the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

June 30,

December 31,

Assets

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

680,153

$

497,468

Mortgage loans at fair value

8,236,183

5,449,884

Derivative assets

54,962

33,019

Investment securities at fair value, pledged

105,593

110,352

Accounts receivable, net

516,838

512,070

Mortgage servicing rights

2,650,090

4,026,136

Premises and equipment, net

146,750

146,417

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

96,474

99,125

(includes $95,118 and $97,596 with related parties)

Finance lease right-of-use asset

25,061

29,111

(includes $23,769 and $24,802 with related parties)

Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae

279,290

856,856

Other assets

130,247

111,416

Total assets

$

12,921,641

$

11,871,854

Liabilities and Equity

Warehouse lines of credit

$

7,429,591

$

4,902,090

Derivative liabilities

26,171

40,781

Secured line of credit

-

750,000

Borrowings against investment securities

91,406

93,814

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

486,138

469,101

Accrued distributions and dividends payable

159,766

159,572

Senior notes

1,990,233

1,988,267

Operating lease liability

103,247

106,024

(includes $101,891 and $104,495 with related parties)

Finance lease liability

26,787

30,678

(includes $25,441 and $26,260 with related parties)

Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae

279,290

856,856

Total liabilities

10,592,629

9,397,183

Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and

-

-

outstanding as of June 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized,

95,587,806 and 93,654,269 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and

10

December 31, 2023, respectively

10

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none

-

-

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023

Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none

-

-

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023

Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized,

1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31,

150

2023, respectively

150

Additional paid-in capital

2,305

1,702

Retained earnings

111,021

110,690

Non-controlling interest

2,215,526

2,362,119

Total equity

2,329,012

2,474,671

Total liabilities and equity

$

12,921,641

$

11,871,854

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

Revenue

Loan production income

$

357,109

$

298,954

$

280,757

Loan servicing income

143,910

184,702

193,220

Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net

(115,319)

(15,563)

24,648

Interest income

121,394

101,863

88,895

Total revenue, net

507,094

569,956

587,520

Expenses

Salaries, commissions and benefits

160,311

154,241

131,380

Direct loan production costs

45,485

31,436

23,618

Marketing, travel, and entertainment

24,438

19,111

21,588

Depreciation and amortization

11,404

11,340

11,441

General and administrative

55,051

40,809

52,691

Servicing costs

25,787

30,324

31,658

Interest expense

108,651

98,668

82,437

Other expense (income)

(1,105)

(237)

2,703

Total expenses

430,022

385,692

357,516

Earnings before income taxes

77,072

184,264

230,004

Provision for income taxes

786

3,733

1,210

Net income

76,286

180,531

228,794

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

73,236

171,801

221,236

Net income attributable to UWMC

$

3,050

$

8,730

$

7,558

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock:

Basic

$

0.03

$

0.09

$

0.08

Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.09

$

0.08

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

95,387,609

94,365,991

93,107,133

Diluted

95,387,609

1,598,647,205

93,107,133

Addendum to Exhibit 99.1

This addendum includes the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2024, and the preceding four quarters and Statements of Operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the preceding four quarters for purposes of providing historical quarterly trending information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents Mortgage loans at fair value Derivative assets

Investment securities at fair value, pledged Accounts receivable, net

Mortgage servicing rights Premises and equipment, net Operating lease right-of-use asset, net Finance lease right-of-use asset

Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae Other assets

Total assets

Liabilities and Equity

Warehouse lines of credit Derivative liabilities Secured line of credit

Borrowings against investment securities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other Accrued distributions and dividends payable Senior notes

Operating lease liability Finance lease liability

Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae

Total liabilities

Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding - 95,587,806 as of June 30, 2024, 94,945,635 as of March 31, 2024, 93,654,269 as of December 31, 2023, 93,654,269 as of September 30, 2023 and 93,114,878 as of June 30, 2023

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented

Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented

Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented

Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings Non-controlling interest

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

$

680,153

$

605,639

$

497,468

$

729,616

$

634,576

8,236,183

7,338,135

5,449,884

5,560,039

6,269,924

54,962

34,050

33,019

92,791

61,407

105,593

108,323

110,352

104,526

111,625

516,838

554,443

512,070

385,922

347,865

2,650,090

3,191,803

4,026,136

4,352,219

4,224,207

146,750

145,265

146,417

146,509

149,515

96,474

97,801

99,125

100,427

101,686

25,061

26,890

29,111

31,803

34,947

279,290

577,487

856,856

617,490

409,078

130,247

117,498

111,416

82,795

81,089

$

12,921,641

$

12,797,334

$

11,871,854

$

12,204,137

$

12,425,919

$

7,429,591

$

6,681,917

$

4,902,090

$

5,066,900

$

5,732,791

26,171

26,918

40,781

38,882

21,734

-

200,000

750,000

500,000

500,000

91,406

94,064

93,814

97,328

100,901

486,138

477,765

469,101

503,890

423,407

159,766

159,702

159,572

159,572

159,518

1,990,233

1,989,250

1,988,267

1,987,284

1,986,301

103,247

104,637

106,024

107,389

108,711

26,787

28,536

30,678

33,291

36,356

279,290

577,487

856,856

617,490

409,078

10,592,629

10,340,276

9,397,183

9,112,026

9,478,797

-

-

-

-

10

9

10

10

9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

150

150

150

150

150

2,305

2,085

1,702

1,484

1,267

111,021

111,980

110,690

130,233

120,379

2,215,526

2,342,834

2,362,119

2,960,234

2,825,317

2,329,012

2,457,058

2,474,671

3,092,111

2,947,122

$

12,921,641

$

12,797,334

$

11,871,854

$

12,204,137

$

12,425,919

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Revenue

Loan production income

$

357,109

$

298,954

$

225,436

$

288,930

$

280,757

Loan servicing income

143,910

184,702

206,498

200,428

193,220

Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net

(115,319)

(15,563)

(634,418)

92,909

24,648

Interest income

121,394

101,863

87,901

94,849

88,895

Total revenue, net

507,094

569,956

(114,583)

677,116

587,520

Expenses

Salaries, commissions and benefits

160,311

154,241

142,515

135,333

131,380

Direct loan production costs

45,485

31,436

27,977

36,184

23,618

Marketing, travel, and entertainment

24,438

19,111

25,600

20,117

21,588

Depreciation and amortization

11,404

11,340

11,472

11,563

11,441

General and administrative

55,051

40,809

38,209

44,904

52,691

Servicing costs

25,787

30,324

29,632

33,640

31,658

Interest expense

108,651

98,668

80,811

93,724

82,437

Other expense (income)

(1,105)

(237)

(2,391)

(76)

2,703

Total expenses

430,022

385,692

353,825

375,389

357,516

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

77,072

184,264

(468,408)

301,727

230,004

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

786

3,733

(7,452)

734

1,210

Net income (loss)

76,286

180,531

(460,956)

300,993

228,794

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interest

73,236

171,801

(433,878)

282,762

221,236

Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC

$

3,050

$

8,730

$

(27,078)

$

18,231

$

7,558

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common

stock:

Basic

$

0.03

$

0.09

$

(0.29)

$

0.20

$

0.08

Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.09

$

(0.29)

$

0.15

$

0.08

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

95,387,609

94,365,991

93,654,269

93,290,736

93,107,133

Diluted

95,387,609

1,598,647,205

93,654,269

1,596,624,780

93,107,133

