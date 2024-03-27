UWM to Host First-Time Homebuyer Community Event

Pontiac, March 25, 2024 - United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 overall mortgage lender in America, announced today it will be hosting a free first-time homebuyer community event aimed at providing consumers with a comprehensive understanding of the homebuying process.

The event will be held on April 24, 2024, at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac, Mich., starting at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Attendees will hear from leaders at Hall Financial, a local independent mortgage expert; Broadwell Homes powered by REAL Broker, a local real estate expert; and UWM. Each will share their insights and expertise, offering invaluable advice on the homebuying experience, and covering everything from saving for a down payment to finding a real estate agent to what to expect at the closing table. There will also be an opportunity for a Q&A at the end of the event.

"At UWM, we believe the dream of homeownership should be within everyone's reach," said Desmond P. Smith, Chief Growth Officer at UWM. "We are confident this event will help consumers have a better understanding of the homebuying process and most importantly, show them that the dream of homeownership is more in reach than they may think, and there are local experts who can guide them through the process every step of the way."

Registration is free and open to the public. To register, visit: https://uwm.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_e5NHQLAXttF2ylo?Q_CHL=qr

UWM is committed to empowering and educating potential homebuyers. Through events like this, we aim to simplify the homebuying process and provide the community with the tools they need to make informed decisions.

To find a local independent mortgage broker in your area, visit MortgageMatchup.com.