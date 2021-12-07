Uxin : Financial Information of the Variable Interest Entities of Uxin Limited - Form 6-K
12/07/2021 | 06:12am EST
Financial Information of the Variable Interest Entities of Uxin Limited
The following tables set forth the assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the variable interest entities of Uxin Limited (the "VIEs"), which are Youxin Internet (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd., and Youxin Yishouche (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd., and their subsidiaries taken as a whole. Transactions between the VIEs and their subsidiaries are eliminated for the periods presented.
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
(in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
1,852
299
Amounts due from related parties
195,345
207,313
Accounts receivable
2,613
2,202
Other receivables, net
32,578
43,493
Inventory
2,120
-
Prepaid expense and other current assets
2,545
2,514
Long-term investments
6,065
5,666
Property, equipment and software, net
4,224
3,531
Intangible assets, net
375
313
Total assets
247,717
265,331
Accounts payable
4
4
Amounts due to related parties
779,960
815,459
Other payables and accruals
74,018
65,472
Total liabilities
853,982
880,935
For the year ended December 31,
For the three
months ended
March 31,
For the fiscal
year ended
March 31,
2018
2019
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
(in thousands)
Total revenues
416,578
160,626
6,393
6,160
Cost of revenues
(156,093
)
(46,670
)
(4,828
)
(14
)
Net (loss)/income
(85,882
)
(47,672
)
44,704
(9,341
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(51,713
)
(45,393
)
(31,962
)
(1,825
)
Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities
(67,516
)
3,071
157,405
23
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities
81,489
319
(149,528
)
249
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(37,740
)
(42,003
)
(24,085
)
(1,553
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
105,680
67,940
25,937
1,852
Cash and cash equivalents reclassified as held for sale assets