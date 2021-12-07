Log in
    UXIN   US91818X1081

UXIN LIMITED

(UXIN)
  Report
Uxin : Financial Information of the Variable Interest Entities of Uxin Limited - Form 6-K

12/07/2021 | 06:12am EST
Financial Information of the Variable Interest Entities of Uxin Limited

The following tables set forth the assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the variable interest entities of Uxin Limited (the "VIEs"), which are Youxin Internet (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd., and Youxin Yishouche (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd., and their subsidiaries taken as a whole. Transactions between the VIEs and their subsidiaries are eliminated for the periods presented.

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021
RMB RMB
(in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents 1,852 299
Amounts due from related parties 195,345 207,313
Accounts receivable 2,613 2,202
Other receivables, net 32,578 43,493
Inventory 2,120 -
Prepaid expense and other current assets 2,545 2,514
Long-term investments 6,065 5,666
Property, equipment and software, net 4,224 3,531
Intangible assets, net 375 313
Total assets 247,717 265,331
Accounts payable 4 4
Amounts due to related parties 779,960 815,459
Other payables and accruals 74,018 65,472
Total liabilities 853,982 880,935
For the year ended December 31, For the three
months ended
March 31, 		For the fiscal
year ended
March 31,
2018 2019 2020 2021
RMB RMB RMB RMB
(in thousands)
Total revenues 416,578 160,626 6,393 6,160
Cost of revenues (156,093 ) (46,670 ) (4,828 ) (14 )
Net (loss)/income (85,882 ) (47,672 ) 44,704 (9,341 )
Net cash used in operating activities (51,713 ) (45,393 ) (31,962 ) (1,825 )
Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (67,516 ) 3,071 157,405 23
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 81,489 319 (149,528 ) 249
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (37,740 ) (42,003 ) (24,085 ) (1,553 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 105,680 67,940 25,937 1,852
Cash and cash equivalents reclassified as held for sale assets - 25,024 - -
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 67,940 913 1,852 299

Disclaimer

Uxin Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 11:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
