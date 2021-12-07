Uxin : Financial Information of the Variable Interest Entities of Uxin Limited - Form 6-K

Financial Information of the Variable Interest Entities of Uxin Limited

The following tables set forth the assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the variable interest entities of Uxin Limited (the "VIEs"), which are Youxin Internet (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd., and Youxin Yishouche (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd., and their subsidiaries taken as a whole. Transactions between the VIEs and their subsidiaries are eliminated for the periods presented.

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 RMB RMB (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 1,852 299 Amounts due from related parties 195,345 207,313 Accounts receivable 2,613 2,202 Other receivables, net 32,578 43,493 Inventory 2,120 - Prepaid expense and other current assets 2,545 2,514 Long-term investments 6,065 5,666 Property, equipment and software, net 4,224 3,531 Intangible assets, net 375 313 Total assets 247,717 265,331 Accounts payable 4 4 Amounts due to related parties 779,960 815,459 Other payables and accruals 74,018 65,472 Total liabilities 853,982 880,935