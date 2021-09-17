Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Uxin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UXIN   US91818X1081

UXIN LIMITED

(UXIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uxin to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on September 24, 2021

09/17/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on September 24, 2021.

Uxin’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8364643. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until October 1, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S.: +1 646 254 3697
International:+61 2 8199 0299
Conference ID: 8364643

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin’s website at http://ir.xin.com/.

About Uxin
Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China. With its offerings of high-quality used cars and best-in-class purchasing services, Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice online. Uxin’s one-stop online shopping mall provides consumers with a nationwide selection of value-for-money used cars, various value-added products and services as well as comprehensive aftersales services. Its online sales consultants offer professional consulting to facilitate a convenient and efficient car purchase for consumers in a timely fashion. Its comprehensive fulfillment network supports nationwide logistics and delivery as well as title transfers between different cities across China so as to fulfill these online transactions.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
Uxin Investor Relations
Tel: +86 10 5691 6765
Email: ir@xin.com

Eric Yuan
Christensen
Tel: +86 10 5900 1548
Email: uxin@christensenir.com

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about UXIN LIMITED
08:11aUxin to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on September ..
GL
08/30Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/18Asian ADRs Flat in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/10Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/01Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
07/30Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
07/30UXIN : Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 Annual Letter to Shareholders
PU
07/30UXIN : Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises
MT
07/30UXIN : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
07/30Uxin Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 657 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2021 -421 M -65,3 M -65,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 780 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 468 M 1 156 M 1 157 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,91x
EV / Sales 2021 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 693
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart UXIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Uxin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UXIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,91 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dai Kun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Feng Lin Chief Financial Officer
Zhitian Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Rong Lu Independent Director
Cheng Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UXIN LIMITED233.52%1 156
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-32.86%423 607
SHOPIFY INC.30.39%184 301
MEITUAN-21.05%183 180
PINDUODUO INC.-43.78%125 191
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.12.78%93 525