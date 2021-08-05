Log in
    3966   JP3944390008

UZABASE, INC.

(3966)
Uzabase : 2021 Q2 Financial Results (Presentation Slideshow)

08/05/2021
Information for Attendees

Q2 FY2021 Financial Results Brieﬁng

Time and Date:

August 5, 6:00-7:00 PM JST (Zoom accessible from 5:50 PM)

Speakers:

Yusuke Inagaki (Co-CEO), Taira Sakuma (Co-CEO)

Daisuke Chiba (CFO)

Daisuke Sakamoto (NewsPicks Inc., CEO)

We guide business people to insights that change the world

We provide a foundation of intelligence that supports the needs of business and business people. We analyze, organize, and create global information so you can make the right decisions at the right time unleashing your creative and innovative potential.

Our mission

01

Highlights for Consolidated Results

02

Highlights for SPEEDA

03

Highlights for Other B2B Businesses

04

Highlights for NewsPicks

05

Appendix

Q2 2021

  • Highlights for:

Consolidated Results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Uzabase Inc. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 323 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 923 M 8,41 M 8,41 M
Net cash 2021 3 761 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80 109 M 731 M 730 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart UZABASE, INC.
Technical analysis trends UZABASE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 184,00 JPY
Average target price 3 834,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 75,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yusuke Inagaki Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Daisuke Chiba Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Shinobu Matsui Chief People & Administrative Officer
Masao Hirano Independent Outside Director
Masahiro Kotosaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UZABASE, INC.-38.99%731
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.01%545 797
NETFLIX, INC.-5.53%226 087
PROSUS N.V.-17.70%135 320
AIRBNB, INC.0.41%88 602
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.02%80 359