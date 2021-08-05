Uzabase : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original version and this English translation, the Japanese original version shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] August 5, 2021 Company name: Uzabase, Inc. (herein referred as the "Company," and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Code number: 3966 URL: http://www.uzabase.com Representative: Yusuke Inagaki Representative Director and Co-CEO Taira Sakuma Representative Director and Co-CEO Contact: Daisuke Chiba Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer Phone: +81-3-4533-1999 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 5, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: Not applicable Supplementary material on quarterly financial results: https://www.uzabase.com/investors/library/ Scheduled date of quarterly financial results briefing session: August 5, 2021 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) Consolidated operating results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period) Income (loss) Net sales EBITDA* Operating income Ordinary income attributable to (loss) (loss) owners of the parent Six months ended: ¥Million % ¥Million % ¥Million % ¥Million % ¥Million % June 30, 2021 7,863 23.8 1,434 － 1,231 － 1,141 － 743 － June 30, 2020 6,354 12.2 (104) － (551) － (665) － (1,110) － *EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets including goodwill to operating income (loss). (Notes) Comprehensive income (loss): Six months ended June 30, 2021: ¥ 732 million [ - %] Six months ended June 30, 2020: ¥ (1,327) million [ - %] Basic net income Diluted net income (loss) per share per share Six months ended: ¥ ¥ June 30, 2021 20.29 19.76 June 30, 2020 (33.36) － (Note) Diluted net income per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is not disclosed, as it is anti-dilutive, given the Group's net loss position. (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Equity Capital-to-asset ratio* ¥ Million ¥ Million % As of June 30, 2021 17,770 8,460 37.0 As of December 31, 2020 15,915 7,118 36.3 *Capital-to-asset ratio is defined as capital divided by total assets. Capital represents the total of shareholders' equity and accumulated other comprehensive income. (For reference) Capital: As of June 30, 2021: ¥ 6,569 million As of December 31, 2020: ¥ 5,772 million 2．Dividends Dividends per share 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ Fiscal year ended December 31, － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 2020 Fiscal year ending December 31, － 0.00 2021 Fiscal year ending December 31, － 0.00 0.00 2021 (Projected) (Note) Revision to the dividend projection announced: Not applicable 3．Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) The Group expects net sales of ¥15,600 million for the year ending December 31, 2021, up 13.0% as compared to the previous year. With the aim of continuously achieving a 30% sales growth rate on a consolidated basis from the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 onward, the Group plans to make the following investments for sustainable growth in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021: reinvestment in existing businesses and investments in new businesses, human resources including engineers to strengthen our development system, IT systems, and others. The Group expects ¥1,800 million of EBITDA (up 96.1% year-over-year) and ¥1,380 million of operating income for the year ending December 31, 2021. (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period) Net sales EBITDA Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income per owners of the parent share ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ Full year 15,600 13.0 1,800 96.1 1,380 － 1,240 － 690 － 18.84 (Note) Revisions to the most recent announced forecasts: Not applicable Notes Changes in the scope of significant subsidiaries during the period: None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation) Newly included: None Excluded: None Simplified or particular accounting treatment for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable Changes in accounting policies, estimates and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Not applicable Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above: Not applicable Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable Restatement: Not applicable Number of issued shares of outstanding common stock Number of common stock issued, including treasury stock, as of: June 30, 2021 36,680,022 shares December 31, 2020 36,533,502 shares (b) Number of treasury stock as of: June 30, 2021 258 shares December 31, 2020 258 shares (c) Average number of common stock for the three months ended: June 30, 2021 36,633,335 shares June 30, 2020 33,298,397 shares *This quarterly financial report is not subject to review by certified public accountants or auditors. *Explanation regarding the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other special notes The forward-looking statements in this report, such as forecasts, are based on information currently available and certain assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable. Therefore, actual results may differ from the aforementioned forecasts depending on various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Operating Results, (3) Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021" of the attached materials for the assumptions used in the forecasts of financial results and cautions concerning the use of the forecasts. 1．Qualitative Information on Quarterly Operating Results (1) Operating Results (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) Revenue in the IT service industry in Japan had increased for nine consecutive years and amounted to ¥12.9 trillion in 2020, up 7% year-over-year (source: Survey of Selected Service Industries, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan [February 2021]). The SaaS (Software as a Service) market in Japan also recorded a compound annual growth rate of 13%, whereas DX (Digital Transformation) initiatives are accelerating towards 2025 and the needs for transition from packaged software to SaaS are increasing in various business categories. In addition, work from home is becoming more widespread due to the impact of COVID- 19 and small-to-medium-sized companies, which used to be reluctant to make IT investments, are now adopting software. As a result, SaaS market in Japan is expected to grow to approximately ¥1.1 trillion in market size by 2024 (source: 2020 New Market of Software Business, Fuji Chimera Research Institute, Inc.). Personal smartphone ownership rate reached 69.3% in 2020, up by 1.7 percentage points year-over-year (source: Communications Usage Trend Survey, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan [June 18, 2021]). Furthermore, the market size of the internet advertisement exceeded ¥2 trillion for the first time in 2019 and reached ¥2.2 trillion in 2020, an increase by 5.9% year-over-year, overtaking the TV media advertisement (source: 2020 Advertising Expenditures in Japan, DENTSU INC. [February 25, 2021]). On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic, which started around March 2020, has been affecting various industries. In April 2020, the state of emergency was declared in Japan for the first time, and subsequently the second and third declarations were made in January and April 2021, respectively. Moreover, the fourth declaration was made in Tokyo in July 2021. The severe economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is still continuing. In the new society coexisting with COVID-19, the Group recognizes that the needs and expectation for the Group's services, such as introduction of cloud services and high-quality media content, are expected to increase even further. Under such circumstances, the Group's businesses were continuously expanding in the six months ended June 30, 2021 ("1H21"). SPEEDA business has steadily accumulated the number of new IDs and succeeded in upselling to existing customers. As a result, the year-over-year growth rate of MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue, which does not include any one-off payments by customers such as initial costs) at the end of 1H21 was 17.8%, which recovered from that a year earlier. NewsPicks achieved a significant increase in the number of paid subscribers and expansion of MRR resulting from the Group's efforts to provide a large amount of quality information related to COVID-19 in a speedy and timely manner during the second quarter period ended June 30, 2020 ("2Q20"). However, in reaction to the significant increase in 2Q20, the growth rate of the number of paying users slowed down in the second quarter period ended June 30, 2021 ("2Q21"). On the other hand, the subscription business for corporate customers that the Group has been focusing on since 2019 are robust. As a result, MRR at the end of 2Q21 increased by 10.0% year-over-year. Advertisement sales, which recorded the highest ever in the fourth quarter period ended December 31, 2020 ("4Q20"), have kept the momentum to expand. In other B2B businesses, MRR of both FORCAS and INITIAL also has been steadily expanding. The withdrawal from the loss-making Quartz business in November 2020 has resulted in a significant improvement in EBITDA and other line items of profitability. As a result, for 1H21, the Group recorded net sales of ¥7,863 million (up 23.8% year-over-year), EBITDA of ¥1,434 million (negative EBITDA of ¥104 million a year earlier), operating income of ¥1,231 million (operating loss of ¥551 million a year earlier), and ordinary income of ¥1,141 million (ordinary loss of ¥665 million a year earlier). Net income attributable to owners of the parent for 1H21 was ¥743 million (Net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥1,110 million a year earlier), primarily due to ¥439 million of income taxes. Operating results in each reportable segment are presented as follows. As the Group is expanding its businesses in Japan and overseas, corporate costs are becoming increasingly complex. As such, the Company has allocated a portion of such corporate costs to the reportable segments, based on a reasonable method given the nature and status of each reportable segment in order to better present the operating results of each reportable segment. More specifically, the Company classifies such corporate costs into two categories: Direct Costs and Indirect Costs. Direct Costs are allocated to each reportable segment based on a reasonable method given the nature and status of each cost whereas Indirect Costs are allocated to each reportable segment based on net sales of each reportable segment. ・Direct Costs: corporate costs that are directly attributable to the service and business of each reportable segment ・Indirect Costs: company-wide expenses that are not directly attributable to the service and business of each reportable segment, including costs of being a listed company, audit fees, and executive remuneration. Further, in order to present the profitability of each reportable segment more appropriately, the Group has disclosed two key performance indicators: Direct EBITDA and Segment EBITDA. The details are as follows: ・Segment profit or loss: In calculating segment profit or loss, only Direct Costs are allocated to each reportable segment. Direct EBITDA: Direct EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets including goodwill to segment profit or loss (before allocating Indirect Costs) .

・ Segment EBITDA: Segment EBITDA is calculated by allocating Indirect Costs to Direct EBITDA. SPEEDA business SPEEDA business has steadily accumulated new IDs in Japan and succeeded in upselling to existing customers. The Group also has made progress in acquiring new IDs in Asian markets, mainly in China, where the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has calmed down. The churn rate for the most recent 12 months remained flat. In 2Q20, the Group converted Mimir Inc., an associated company of the Company, to a wholly owned subsidiary and has been working on integration of SPEEDA and Mimir's expert research business. The Group has set the launch of the expert research business as a key investment area and has been reinforcing its human resource especially in marketing and sales persons in 2021. In such a situation, MRR at the end of 2Q21 amounted to ¥512 million, up 17.8% year-over-year, which recovered from that a year earlier. Since the launch of the expert research business has been running smoothly, segment sales amounted to ¥3,256 million, up 23.1% year-over-year, which means that the growth rate is on a recovery trend as well. As to the line items of profitability, because of the investments in the expert research business and recruitment cost for sales expansion in the following years, the Group recorded segment income of ¥1,293 million (up 9.7% year-over-year), Direct EBITDA of ¥1,337 million (up 11.6% year- over-year), and Segment EBITDA of ¥1,137 million (up 8.4% year-over-year). (b) NewsPicks business NewsPicks achieved a significant increase in the number of paid subscribers and expansion of MRR resulting from the Group's efforts to provide a large amount of quality information related to COVID-19 in a speedy and timely manner during 2Q20. However, in reaction to the significant increase in 2Q20, the growth rate of the number of paying users slowed down in 2Q21. On the other hand, the subscription business for corporate customers that the Group has been focusing on since 2019 are robust. As a result, MRR at the end of 2Q21 amounted to ¥252 million, an increase of 10.0% year-over-year. Advertisement sales, which recorded the highest ever in 4Q20, maintained the momentum in 2Q21 because of the sales driven by video advertisement that the Group has been focusing on since 2018. In addition, publishing business and NewSchool business, which the Group launched in 2019 and 2020 respectively, have contributed to the increase in sales as well. As a result, segment net sales of NewsPicks business amounted to ¥3,710 million for 1H21, a significant increase of 47.5% year-over-year. The Group recorded segment income of ¥540 million (up 203.2% year-over-year), Direct EBITDA of ¥642 million (up 185.5% year-over-year), and Segment EBITDA of ¥414 million (up 400.5% year-over-year). This was mainly attributable to the advertisement sales that continued strong performance. (c) Other B2B businesses In the Other B2B business segment, INITIAL, a startup database, and FORCAS, a B2B marketing platform, made steady progress in acquiring new customers. In addition, the Group launched FORCAS Sales, a sales research platform that improves the productivity of the customer's sales organization, in 4Q20 and has set FORCAS Sales as a key investment area for the year ending December 31, 2021. Despite the investments in FORCAS Sales, not only INITIAL but also FORCAS successfully recorded net profit that contributed to recording a positive segment EBITDA for 2Q21. As a result, segment net sales of Other B2B businesses amounted to ¥925 million for 1H21, up 39.2% year-over-year. The Group recorded segment income of ¥41 million (up 12.7% year-over-year), Direct EBITDA of ¥59 million (up 20.8% year-over-year), and Segment EBITDA of ¥2 million (down 76.8% year-over-year). (Note) Effective from the first quarter period ended March 31, 2021 ("1Q21"), the reportable segment "Other businesses" was renamed "Other B2B Businesses." This change does not have any effect on the Group's segment information as it was just a change of the name of the reportable segment. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

