Uzabase : Integrated Report

We Aim to Be a Company that Makes All of Our Stakeholders Happy

"Business intelligence to change your world".

Uzabase has been committed to this mission since the company was founded in 2008.

Starting with SPEEDA, our goal has been to create the business intelligence infrastructure that the world needs and to free all business professionals from labor-intensive tasks that use up a lot of their time. By doing so, we can offer more people the freedom to focus on more creative, high value-added work. This has been a part of the "change the world" challenge we took up as a company.

At the same time, the three founders have always been discussing ways to make Uzabase into a workplace where all of its stakeholders can be happy. Uzabase is what it is today only thanks to the support of many, many people. That is why our goal has always been to create a sincere win-win relationship with our employees, their families and partners, business partners, investors, customers, and all other people who surround us.

Now, fourteen years after the company's foundation, we have changed our mission, focusing on a purpose instead-"Awakena world of play, with our insights".

Although perhaps not clearly stated before, our ultimate goal is to make all stakeholders happy, even as the company has grown beyond the 1,000 people mark*, and the number of stakeholders keeps growing as well. We aim to be a company that can make all stakeholders happy without sacriﬁcing the interests of society, the business, or the individual.