Uzabase : Integrated Report

Data that supports decisions
People and companies need the right data at the right time. And they need it anytime, because the world changes, fast. We not only keep up, we stay ahead. Our infrastructure quickly identiﬁes, creates, organizes, and analyzes data so we can support a world where businesses pivot and deliver, alongside and even ahead of people's needs.
Content that creates change
We believe in the power of content. It can teach, and it can inspire. A society never stands still, because its people are always looking to grow, always looking to be inspired.
Content can bring that inspiration. It can provide the courage and motivation people and businesses need to change and to grow. And when they do, society reaches sustainable development. Let's create that content and those businesses, together.
Knowledge that's circulated
Curated expertise, unique experience, and a passion for depth. We believe in the power of human knowledge that comes from these sources. And we believe in sharing that knowledge. When diverse people share their wisdom and ideas, it creates economic value that's accessible to everyone and that helps promote the sustainable development of our society.
Technology that changes the world
We believe that technology, together with people's ingenuity, will change the world. That's why we will keep automating our processes and combining our expertise with the best technology solutions to deliver value to the world.
Business that awakens play
Everything in harmony: individual, business, and society. We believe in creating a world where everyone can enjoy business and life, and we strive to deliver products that will make that a reality. With content that conveys ideas and practices and data that delivers fresh insights, we will create that sustainable world.
7 Values
01 Be free & own it
02 Unleash ingenuity
03 Thrill the user
04 How fast? Wow fast.
05 Don't know? Choose brave.
06 In it together. No matter what.
07 We need what you bring
Our team's diversity-our divergent thinking-is the source of our competitive strength. That's why we embrace creativity and new ideas. We want everyone to bring their best work, and we know that can only happen if every one of us has the freedom to be their best.
The 7 Values give us guidance and bring our Purpose to life- "Awaken a world of play in business, with our insights".
A Message from Co-CEO & CTO Yusuke Inagaki (1/3)
We Aim to Be a Company that Makes All of Our Stakeholders Happy
"Business intelligence to change your world".
Uzabase has been committed to this mission since the company was founded in 2008.
Starting with SPEEDA, our goal has been to create the business intelligence infrastructure that the world needs and to free all business professionals from labor-intensive tasks that use up a lot of their time. By doing so, we can offer more people the freedom to focus on more creative, high value-added work. This has been a part of the "change the world" challenge we took up as a company.
At the same time, the three founders have always been discussing ways to make Uzabase into a workplace where all of its stakeholders can be happy. Uzabase is what it is today only thanks to the support of many, many people. That is why our goal has always been to create a sincere win-win relationship with our employees, their families and partners, business partners, investors, customers, and all other people who surround us.
Now, fourteen years after the company's foundation, we have changed our mission, focusing on a purpose instead-"Awakena world of play, with our insights".
Although perhaps not clearly stated before, our ultimate goal is to make all stakeholders happy, even as the company has grown beyond the 1,000 people mark*, and the number of stakeholders keeps growing as well. We aim to be a company that can make all stakeholders happy without sacriﬁcing the interests of society, the business, or the individual.
A Message from Co-CEO & CTO Yusuke Inagaki (2/3)
Harnessing the Power of Teams to Make the Purpose a Reality
In order for us to make our Purpose a reality, we need highly collaborative teams that share the same values. From that standpoint, there are two things I focus on as a Co-CEO.
The ﬁrst is to establish an environment where each person can unleash their individuality and take on the challenges that they want to.
The second is to create teams that combine different skill sets and produce results that none of us alone could ever achieve.
These two factors help us awaken a world of play in our own business, if you will, and to continue to produce great results as a team. And I believe that with this, we will be able to give back even more to our stakeholders.
The management team, including myself, is committed to creating this positive cycle and will work to fulﬁll the company's Purpose.
"We Need What You Bring": Our Greatest Competitive Edge
Each of our products has been created through a combination of the unique strengths of each member involved. SPEEDA, for example, is powered by the expertise of our analysts and our engineers. NewsPicks is powered by the expertise of our journalists and engineers.
Combining human knowledge and technology to produce new services is at the heart of what we do here at Uzabase.
To deliver the value of our products to a diverse range of users and potential customers, we harness the power of sales, design, and other teams both in Japan and internationally. "We need what you bring"-this value is indeed our greatest competitive edge.
However, it is not always easy for people with diverse backgrounds and different talents to work together. Even when Uzabase was just founded, we had occasions where things were not going so well, mostly because of a lack of mutual understanding. We even had ﬁghts because of small disagreements.
This is why it is so important to have a highly collaborative team that shares the same values. If we share the same values, we can overcome any crisis via simple dialogue. We can believe in each other and join forces to tackle challenges head-on. A team working together ampliﬁes the power of each of its members many times over, creating great value from everything that they bring to the table.
