UZABASE, INC.

UZABASE, INC.

(3966)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/06
3755 JPY   +2.60%
Uzabase : Japan's Uzabase sells Quartz news site to co-founder, editor-in-chief

11/08/2020 | 11:51pm EST

(Reuters) - Japanese media company Uzabase Inc is selling loss-making U.S.-based online business news publisher Quartz to its co-founder and editor-in-chief nearly two and a half years after Uzabase bought the site in a deal valued at up to $110 million.

Terms of the sale, which was confirmed by Quartz on Monday and takes immediate effect, were not disclosed. The news was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

The sale by Uzabase, which bought Quartz from Atlantic Media in 2018 in a move to boost business overseas, comes after Quartz operations suffered from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year Quartz laid off about 80 employees, having reported staffing of 188 at the end of last year.

Quartz co-founder and Chief Executive Zach Seward is partnering with editor-in-chief Katherine Bell, currently a minority owner, in a management buyout to operate the publication as a private company, Quartz spokesman Ashley Huston said on Monday.

Uzabase's filings show that Quartz reported a loss based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $18.6 million for 2019 and a loss of $11.2 million in the first half of this year.

Uzabase Chief Executive Yusuke Umeda agreed, in a personal capacity, to provide debt financing for the new company, which will also seek outside investment, the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Financials
Sales 2020 13 951 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2020 -661 M -6,39 M -6,39 M
Net Debt 2020 1 300 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -204x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 137 B 1 324 M 1 323 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,90x
EV / Sales 2021 8,05x
Nbr of Employees 704
Free-Float 50,4%
Technical analysis trends UZABASE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4 457,50 JPY
Last Close Price 3 755,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yusuke Umeda Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Yusuke Inagaki Chief Operating Officer & Representative Director
Daisuke Chiba Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Masao Hirano Independent Outside Director
Masahiro Kotosaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UZABASE, INC.65.13%1 324
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED63.60%754 009
NETFLIX, INC.59.08%227 405
PROSUS N.V.24.55%187 591
NASPERS LIMITED50.30%93 972
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.50.87%78 640
