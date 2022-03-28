Uzabase : Notice Regarding Correction of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 "

March 28, 2022
Company Name: Uzabase, Inc.
Names of Representatives: Yusuke Inagaki, Representative Director and Co-CEO
Taira Sakuma, Representative Director and Co-CEO
(Code: TSE Mothers 3966)
Contact: Daisuke Chiba, Chief Financial Officer
Tel (IR Direct): +81-3-4533-1999
Notice Regarding Correction of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]"
Uzabase, Inc. hereby notifies that the following corrections have been made to "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]" disclosed on February 9, 2022. The corresponding numerical data (XBRL data) have also been corrected and submitted.
1. Reasons for the corrections
After the release of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]", the following errors in the figures of unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities in other comprehensive income and related items were found in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income and related information.
2. Detail of the corrections (The corrections are underlined.)
(Page 1)
1. Consolidated financial results as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Before)
(Note)
Comprehensive income (loss): Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:
¥ 874 million [ - %] ¥ (6,371) million[ - %]
(After)
(Note)
Comprehensive income (loss):Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:
¥ 1,156 million[ - %] ¥ (6,371) million[ - %]
(Page 12)
3．Consolidated Financial Statements
(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Before)
|
Net income (loss)
|
(6,594)
|
776
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|
(1)
|
28
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
225
|
69
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
223
|
98
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
(6,371)
|
874
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent
|
(6,244)
|
406
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
(127)
|
468
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
Year Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2021
|
(from January 1, 2020 to
|
(from January 1, 2021 to
|
December 31, 2020)
|
December 31, 2021)
|
(After)
|
(Millions of Yen)
|
Year Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2021
|
(from January 1, 2020 to
|
(from January 1, 2021 to
|
December 31, 2020)
|
December 31, 2021)
|
Net income (loss)
|
(6,594)
|
776
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|
(1)
|
310
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
225
|
69
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
223
|
379
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
(6,371)
|
1,156
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent
|
(6,244)
|
687
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
(127)
|
468
