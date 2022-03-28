Log in
    3966   JP3944390008

UZABASE, INC.

(3966)
  Report
Uzabase : Notice Regarding Correction of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 "

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
March 28, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company Name: Uzabase, Inc.

Names of Representatives: Yusuke Inagaki, Representative Director and Co-CEO

Taira Sakuma, Representative Director and Co-CEO

(Code: TSE Mothers 3966)

Contact: Daisuke Chiba, Chief Financial Officer

Tel (IR Direct): +81-3-4533-1999

Notice Regarding Correction of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]"

Uzabase, Inc. hereby notifies that the following corrections have been made to "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]" disclosed on February 9, 2022. The corresponding numerical data (XBRL data) have also been corrected and submitted.

1. Reasons for the corrections

After the release of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]", the following errors in the figures of unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities in other comprehensive income and related items were found in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income and related information.

2. Detail of the corrections (The corrections are underlined.)

(Page 1)

1. Consolidated financial results as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Before)

(Note)

Comprehensive income (loss): Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:

¥ 874 million [ - %] ¥ (6,371) million[ - %]

(After)

(Note)

Comprehensive income (loss):Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:

¥ 1,156 million[ - %] ¥ (6,371) million[ - %]

(Page 12)

3Consolidated Financial Statements

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Before)

Net income (loss)

(6,594)

776

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

(1)

28

Foreign currency translation adjustments

225

69

Total other comprehensive income

223

98

Comprehensive income (loss)

(6,371)

874

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(6,244)

406

Noncontrolling interests

(127)

468

(Millions of Yen)

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

(from January 1, 2020 to

(from January 1, 2021 to

December 31, 2020)

December 31, 2021)

(After)

(Millions of Yen)

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

(from January 1, 2020 to

(from January 1, 2021 to

December 31, 2020)

December 31, 2021)

Net income (loss)

(6,594)

776

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

(1)

310

Foreign currency translation adjustments

225

69

Total other comprehensive income

223

379

Comprehensive income (loss)

(6,371)

1,156

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(6,244)

687

Noncontrolling interests

(127)

468

End of notice

Disclaimer

Uzabase Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
