Uzabase : Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sale of Investment Securities (Non-Operating Income)

September 29, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company Name: Uzabase, Inc. (Code: TSE Mothers 3966) Names of Representatives: Yusuke Inagaki Representative Director and Co-CEO Taira Sakuma Representative Director and Co-CEO Contact: Daisuke Chiba, Chief Financial Officer Tel (IR Direct): +81-3-4533-1999

Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sale of Investment Securities (Non-Operating Income)

Uzabase, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby notifies that the Investment Committee of UBV-Ⅰ Limited Liability Partnership (hereinafter referred to as "UBV-Ⅰ LLP"), whose partners include UB Ventures, Inc, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, resolved today to sell a part of the investment securities held by UBV Fund- ⅠLimited Partnership (hereinafter referred to as "the Fund"), a fund operated by UBV-Ⅰ LLP, in order to cooperate with public offering as well as to secure returns on investment.

1. Reason for the sale of investment securities

As an investee company is due to be listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a part of the shares held by the Fund are to be sold in order to cooperate with the public offering as well as to secure returns on investment.

Content of gain on sale of investment securities Shares to be sold: Investment securities of one stock held by the Fund Number of shares to be sold: 50,000 Non-operating income (gain on sale of investment securities): 84 million yen Date of recording non-operating income October 7, 2021 Outlook

The gain on sales of investment securities noted above will be recorded as non-operating income in the Company's

consolidated financial statements for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2021.

The impact of the above non-operating income on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is currently under evaluation, taking into account other factors including business progress. Any matters that require disclosure will be swiftly notified.

