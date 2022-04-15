Uzabase : Notice on the Launch of a Project to Drive Technology Company Initiatives upon Appointment of Representative Director and Co-CEO Yusuke Inagaki as CTO

April 15, 2022

Company Name: Uzabase, Inc.

(Code: 3966, TSE Growth)

Notice on the Launch of a Project to Drive Technology Company Initiatives upon Appointment of Representative Director and Co-CEO Yusuke Inagaki as CTO

Uzabase, Inc. (hereinafter "Uzabase") hereby announces that Yusuke Inagaki, Representative Director and Co-CEO of Uzabase, has been appointed to concurrently serve as CTO of the Group from April 15. Inagaki joined Uzabase as a founding member and engineer, and has been leading the team management of Uzabase in his current role of Co-CEO. Upon this appointment, Uzabase will launch a project to establish Uzabase as a unique technology company (hereinafter referred to as "the Project") with the tagline "Play Engineering." For the first measures, Uzabase will introduce the engineering support program described below.

1. About the Project

Towards a world where everyone can enjoy engineering and the freedom to take on challenges with excitement, Uzabase will build systems and programs to enable both engineers and non-engineering members in various positions to utilize engineering more effectively.

2. About the Engineering Support Program

For the first measures in the Project, Uzabase will start an engineering support program that is designed to enable all members to engage with engineering. Other measures to follow the engineering support program will be announced once details are decided.

3.

Message from Yusuke Inagaki, Representative Director, Co-CEO and CTO (On Appointment as CTO and Intention behind "Play Engineering")

I envision a world where everyone can enjoy engineering and freely take on exciting challenges.

You will be able to perform tasks that used to involve tedious manual work with the touch of a button. Materialize ideas and thoughts and make them available for use anytime, anywhere. Unleash your talents and enjoy work that only you can do.

I believe that the daily utilization of engineering can make all of these a reality. Engineering is the key to open the path towards our purpose "Awaken a world of play, with our insights."

Meanwhile, with the rising demand for engineering, we are seeing an increasingly severe shortage of engineers. Programming education is becoming compulsory in elementary and junior high schools, companies are strengthening their efforts to train employees in programming, and it is said that in the next 10 years, the standard level of engineering skills expected of working people overall is going to rise significantly.

We see these changes in society and working styles as a great opportunity.

Since the founding of Uzabase in 2008, we have combined the power of people and technology to draw out the strengths of all team members to build infrastructure for business intelligence. We strive to free business people from labor-intensive work and drive the change towards working styles that enable the shift to highly creative and value-added work.

This is a world that we envision for our users as well as for ourselves.

When a problem arises, we can have engineering close at hand to find the optimal solution that utilizes its power. Non-engineering members in various occupations can automate and streamline their daily work, obtain data with SQL, execute processes with scripts, and focus their passion on future-oriented challenges.

By increasing the number of members with technological knowledge in the organization, engineers can devote themselves to the introduction of higher value-added foundation systems and programming for service development.

Engineering has the power to increase room for everyone to seriously tackle what they are truly interested in doing.

That's why we are bringing engineering to all members.

We will lay the foundation for everyone to utilize this power and maximize the potential of individual strengths and the team with a strong will.

Starting from engineering, we will awaken a world of play in business. We aspire to continue being such a technology company.

From today, our new endeavor as a technology company will begin.

Please take a look at our Play Engineering initiatives from the link below.

Play Engineering Special Website: https://tech.uzabase.com/play-engineering

