Uzabase : Launches SPEEDA Edge, a New Kind of Emerging Technology Research Platform

07/12/2021
Uzabase, the Tokyo-based company that provides business intelligence products to clients around the world, today announces the launch of a first-of-its-kind research platform: SPEEDA Edge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005380/en/

SPEEDA Edge - Top banner (Graphic: Business Wire)

SPEEDA Edge - Top banner (Graphic: Business Wire)

The SPEEDA Edge emerging industry intelligence platform contains custom profiles and proprietary analysis of more than 2,500 leading companies operating across more than 40 rapidly-growing industries in six main verticals: Sustainability, Commerce & Hospitality, Work, Healthcare & Wellness, Fintech & Insurance, and Education & Media. Industries covered range from AI drug discovery, to quantum computing, and psychedelic medicine. SPEEDA Edge aims to cover 75 industries by the end of 2021.

"Research and analysis is our primary differentiator," said Ian Myers, head of the SPEEDA Edge team. "SPEEDA Edge is the first platform of its kind to deliver curated market maps, competitive analysis across dozens of proprietary data points, custom market sizing, and daily updates about the industries changing the way the world works. We're delivering the type and depth of analysis that's usually done about public companies, but doing so for privately-held companies and emerging industries," he added.

SPEEDA Edge is available to users via subscription, and is primarily targeted at professionals in venture capital, corporate strategy and innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and at funded startups. SPEEDA Edge currently serves about a dozen enterprise customers, and the team is looking to rapidly scale up its business in the coming quarters.

“SPEEDA Edge is the latest addition to the portfolio of products offered by Uzabase,” said SPEEDA Edge’s head of go-to-market strategy Sho Tsuchiya. “We have a well-established brand in Japan, and we’re excited to expand our offerings to the North American and European markets. We’ll continue to build the best resource for business decision-makers to discover what’s next.”

Uzabase’s other product and service offerings include financial data portal SPEEDA, news aggregator and business media platform NewsPicks, B2B marketing platform FORCAS, Japan-focused startup database Initial, corporate consultancy AlphaDrive, and an expert network called Mimir. The company is publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Uzabase, Inc.

Uzabase was established in 2008 under the mission "We guide business people to insights that change the world". It looks to drive change in the world by leveraging the combined power of technology and human expertise to organise global business information, increasing the productivity of business people and unleashing their creativity. In addition to its core businesses, company and industry information platform SPEEDA and social business media NewsPicks, Uzabase operates four other businesses including one of Japan's largest startup databases INITIAL Enterprise and B2B marketing platform FORCAS.
Visit: https://www.uzabase.com/

Company Overview

Company Name: Uzabase, Inc.
Established: April 1, 2008
Representatives: Co-CEO Yusuke Inagaki / Co-CEO Taira Sakuma
Securities Code: TSE Mothers 3966
Headquarters: Level 13, Tri-Seven Roppongi 7-7-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032


© Business Wire 2021
