Uzin Utz : publishes half-year figures 2021

The leading full-range supplier of flooring systems has closed the first half of 2021 with record figures despite the considerable effects of the raw material procurement situation: Compared to the previous year, Group sales increased by 18.6 % to 221.7 million euros (first half of 2020: 186.9 million euros). With 29.0 million euros, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the first half of the year were also 87.6% above the previous year's level (first half of 2020: 15.5 million euros).

With the products of the brands Uzin, Wolff, Pallmann, Arturo, Codex, RZ and Pajarito, Uzin Utz closed the first half of 2021 with a new record. All companies in the core and growth regions achieved an increase in sales and earnings in the first six months compared to the previous year. In addition, Group sales increased compared to 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic and difficult raw material procurement.

'However, the availability of raw materials has not improved. Due to our leading market position, the strong procurement organisation as well as the fast and targeted cost management, Uzin Utz was able to gain market share and achieve record results despite all difficulties', says Heinz Leibundgut, member of the board of Uzin Utz, responsible for finance and management of the associated companies. 'Our strong product portfolio, high customer demand worldwide and the excellent operational performance of our workforce have contributed to achieving a new record in the first half of 2021,' Leibundgut added. A further effect for the disproportionate growth in earnings results, amongst other things, from a one-time special effect of 1.3 million euros, which can be attributed to the sale of an investment property.