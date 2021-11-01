Log in
    3681   JP3829750003

V-CUBE, INC.

(3681)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

FY2021.3Q Financial Results

11/01/2021 | 06:37am GMT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Japanese GAAP)

November 1, 2021

Company name: V-cube, Inc.

Securities code: 3681

Stock exchange listings: The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL: (Japanese) https://jp.vcube.com/ (English) http://www.vcube.com/

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): November 12, 2021

1.Results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2021

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

(1) Consolidated quarterly operating results:

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Amount

Change

Amount

Change

Net sales

¥5,314

+17.3%

¥8,509

+60.1%

Operating income

556

%

1,111

+99.8%

Ordinary income

550

%

1,024

+86.1%

Profit attributable to owners of

635

+32.1%

977

+53.8%

parent

Comprehensive income

504

+26.0%

1,009

+100.0%

Net income per share

26.33

40.37

Diluted net income per share

25.45

39.23

(2) Consolidated financial position:

As of December 31, 2020

As of September 30, 2021

Total assets

¥10,031

¥13,466

Net assets

3,825

4,371

Capital adequacy ratio

37.8%

32.1%

Net assets per share

156.41

178.96

Owner's equity

3,786

4,323

2.Dividends

(Yen)

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ending

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

(Result)

(Result)

(forecast)

Dividend per share -1st quarter

Dividend per share -2nd

0.00

0.00

quarter

Dividend per share -3rd quarter

Dividend per share -fiscal year

4.00

8.00

End

Dividend per share -total

4.00

8.00

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

1

3.Consolidated forecasts

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

Fiscal Year ending

December 31, 2021

Amount

Change

Forecast-net sales

¥13,000

+57.0%

Forecast-operating income

2,400

+129.4%

Forecast-ordinary income

2,300

+125.5%

Forecast-profit attributable to

2,000

+75.7%

owners of parent

Forecast-net income per share

81.23

Note: Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: None

4.Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Yes

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated: 1 (Xyvid, Inc.)

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation:

  1. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
  1. Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2020

24,500,600 shares

As of September 30, 2021

24,626,200

shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

As of December 31, 2020

290,243 shares

As of September 30, 2021

466,443

shares

(iii) Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD)

Nine months ended

24,143,408 shares

Nine months ended

24,219,842

shares

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention

The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.

2

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,772,585

2,490,730

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,744,906

1,863,340

Advance payments - trade

145,914

51,942

Other

313,330

541,604

Allowance for doubtful accounts

200

200

Total current assets

4,976,536

4,947,418

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

496,314

1,737,763

Intangible assets

Software

1,815,178

2,332,959

Software in progress

279,992

343,080

Goodwill

767,851

2,293,275

Other

62

62

Total intangible assets

2,863,085

4,969,378

Investments and other assets, gross

1,695,323

1,811,920

Total non-current assets

5,054,724

8,519,062

Total assets

10,031,260

13,466,481

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

461,930

469,378

Short-term borrowings

1,174,950

2,176,666

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,411,690

530,540

Advances received

931,072

1,259,048

Provision for bonuses

214,894

77,100

Income taxes payable

37,993

15,557

Other

802,284

657,118

Total current liabilities

5,034,816

5,185,409

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

904,380

3,085,000

Asset retirement obligations

14,347

245,153

Other

252,299

579,161

Total non-current liabilities

1,171,026

3,909,314

Total liabilities

6,205,842

9,094,724

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

65,550

79,680

Capital surplus

2,805,194

2,819,324

Retained earnings

1,397,417

2,278,295

Treasury shares

399,963

794,757

Total shareholders' equity

3,868,198

4,382,542

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

7,380

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

81,369

66,239

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

81,369

58,859

Share acquisition rights

2,160

2,160

Non-controlling interests

36,428

45,914

Total net assets

3,825,417

4,371,757

Total liabilities and net assets

10,031,260

13,466,481

3

  1. Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Net sales

5,314,399

8,509,025

Cost of sales

2,850,601

4,559,091

Gross profit

2,463,797

3,949,934

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,907,648

2,838,650

Operating profit

556,149

1,111,283

Non-operating income

Interest income

2,444

1,433

Dividend income

476

Guarantee commission received

3,201

Foreign exchange gains

25,149

Insurance claim income

2,326

8,550

Subsidy income

10,668

7,202

Gain on valuation of investment securities

15,099

8,652

Other

6,146

13,986

Total non-operating income

65,513

39,824

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

15,756

25,380

Foreign exchange losses

11,469

Commission expenses

4,620

16,789

Rents

31,723

Share of loss of entities accounted for using

45,149

28,492

equity method

Other

5,582

12,639

Total non-operating expenses

71,108

126,495

Ordinary profit

550,554

1,024,613

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

148,122

Other

502

Total extraordinary income

148,625

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

582

3,350

Loss on valuation of investment securities

4,339

Other

1,013

Total extraordinary losses

4,921

4,363

Profit before income taxes

694,258

1,020,249

Income taxes - current

114,066

28,807

Income taxes - deferred

70,244

4,270

Total income taxes

43,822

33,078

Profit

650,436

987,171

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

14,713

9,452

Profit attributable to owners of parent

635,722

977,718

4

(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Profit

650,436

987,171

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference

on available-for-sale

46,222

7,380

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

99,477

15,129

Total other comprehensive income

145,700

22,510

Comprehensive income

504,736

1,009,681

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive

income

attributable

to owners

489,969

1,000,196

of parent

Comprehensive

income

attributable

to non-

14,766

9,485

controlling interests

5

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 500 M 118 M 86,3 M
Net income 2021 1 900 M 16,6 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 41 554 M 364 M 266 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 405
Free-Float 81,2%
