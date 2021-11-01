FY2021.3Q Financial Results

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): November 12, 2021
1.Results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2021
(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)
(1) Consolidated quarterly operating results:
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Amount
Change
Amount
Change
Net sales
¥5,314
+17.3%
¥8,509
+60.1%
Operating income
556
－%
1,111
+99.8%
Ordinary income
550
－%
1,024
+86.1%
Profit attributable to owners of
635
+32.1%
977
+53.8%
parent
Comprehensive income
504
+26.0%
1,009
+100.0%
Net income per share
26.33
40.37
Diluted net income per share
25.45
39.23
(2) Consolidated financial position:
As of December 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2021
Total assets
¥10,031
¥13,466
Net assets
3,825
4,371
Capital adequacy ratio
37.8%
32.1%
Net assets per share
156.41
178.96
Owner's equity
3,786
4,323
2.Dividends
(Yen)
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ending
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
(Result)
(Result)
(forecast)
Dividend per share -1st quarter
－
－
Dividend per share -2nd
0.00
0.00
quarter
Dividend per share -3rd quarter
－
－
Dividend per share -fiscal year
4.00
8.00
End
Dividend per share -total
4.00
8.00
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3.Consolidated forecasts
(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)
Fiscal Year ending
December 31, 2021
Amount
Change
Forecast-net sales
¥13,000
+57.0%
Forecast-operating income
2,400
+129.4%
Forecast-ordinary income
2,300
+125.5%
Forecast-profit attributable to
2,000
+75.7%
owners of parent
Forecast-net income per share
81.23
Note: Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: None
4.Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Yes
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated: 1 (Xyvid, Inc.)
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation: －
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)
As of December 31, 2020
24,500,600 shares
As of September 30, 2021
24,626,200
shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
As of December 31, 2020
290,243 shares
As of September 30, 2021
466,443
shares
(iii) Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD)
Nine months ended
24,143,408 shares
Nine months ended
24,219,842
shares
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,772,585
2,490,730
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,744,906
1,863,340
Advance payments - trade
145,914
51,942
Other
313,330
541,604
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△200
△200
Total current assets
4,976,536
4,947,418
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
496,314
1,737,763
Intangible assets
Software
1,815,178
2,332,959
Software in progress
279,992
343,080
Goodwill
767,851
2,293,275
Other
62
62
Total intangible assets
2,863,085
4,969,378
Investments and other assets, gross
1,695,323
1,811,920
Total non-current assets
5,054,724
8,519,062
Total assets
10,031,260
13,466,481
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
461,930
469,378
Short-term borrowings
1,174,950
2,176,666
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,411,690
530,540
Advances received
931,072
1,259,048
Provision for bonuses
214,894
77,100
Income taxes payable
37,993
15,557
Other
802,284
657,118
Total current liabilities
5,034,816
5,185,409
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
904,380
3,085,000
Asset retirement obligations
14,347
245,153
Other
252,299
579,161
Total non-current liabilities
1,171,026
3,909,314
Total liabilities
6,205,842
9,094,724
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
65,550
79,680
Capital surplus
2,805,194
2,819,324
Retained earnings
1,397,417
2,278,295
Treasury shares
△399,963
△794,757
Total shareholders' equity
3,868,198
4,382,542
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
－
7,380
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
△81,369
△66,239
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
△81,369
△58,859
Share acquisition rights
2,160
2,160
Non-controlling interests
36,428
45,914
Total net assets
3,825,417
4,371,757
Total liabilities and net assets
10,031,260
13,466,481
Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)