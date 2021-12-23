V cube : （Progress of Disclosure) Announcement regarding Acquisition of Xyvid Inc.and Borrowing of Funds

December 23, 2021

Company name: V-cube, Inc.

President & CEO: Naoaki Mashita

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (stock code: 3681)

Contact: CFO, Corporate Planning Division General Manager Kazuki Yamamoto (TEL.03-6625-5011)

（Progress of Disclosure)

Announcement regarding Acquisition of Xyvid Inc.and Borrowing of Funds

V-cube,Inc. (hereafter "V-cube") hereby announce that we expect to make a payment of the earn- out consideration to Xyvid Inc., (Location: U.S., hereinafter "Xyvid"), a consolidated subsidiary engaged in the Event DX business in the United States. The resolution to borrow funds for this earn-out consideration was passed at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today.

1. Outline of the Acquisition of Xyvid

As announced in the "Announcement regarding Acquisition of Xyvid Inc. (Acquisition of shares accompanying changes in specified subsidiaries) and Borrowing of Funds" disclosed on May 31, 2021, we acquired all shares of Xyvid on June 3, 2021, making it a consolidated subsidiary of V-cube.

At that time, in addition to the acquisition price of USD 15,000,000, we made a contract to pay conditional acquisition consideration (earn-out consideration) to the owners of Xyvid shares at the time the agreement was signed, depending on the degree of achievement of business results.

The earn-out consideration will be paid in the range of USD 15,500,000 to USD 39,000,000 for the two fiscal years ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, depending on the degree of achievement of business results.

2. Progress of Xyvid's business and borrowing of funds for the earn-out consideration

Based on the progress of Xyvid's business and in consideration of the company's earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, we expect to make a payment of the earn-out consideration of USD 16,500,000 and will borrow funds to pay for this.

3. Outline of the borrowing of funds

Use of funds: Earn-out consideration for Xyvid Borrowing amount: 1,884 million yen Lenders: MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Borrowing interest rate: Variable rate Borrowing period: 1year 3 months～1 year 11months Borrowing date: December 27, 2021 (Scheduled)

This Borrowing is positioned as bridge financing, and we will continue to consider switching to permanent financing (e.g., long-term debt), with considering the progress of Xyvid's business and the earn-out consideration.

4. Future outlook

The impact of this matter on the consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 is immaterial.

The final determination of the earn-out consideration will be made after the close of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.