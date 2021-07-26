V cube : Commencement of Purchase of Company Shares by Directors' Shareholding Association

July 26, 2021

Company name: V-cube, Inc.

President & CEO: Naoaki Mashita

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (stock code: 3681)

Contact: Director & CFO, Corporate Planning Division General Manager

Kazuki Yamamoto (TEL.03-6625-5011)

Commencement of Purchase of Company Shares by Directors' Shareholding Association

V-cube, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby announces that it has decided to start purchasing shares of the Company by the Directors' Shareholding Association.

1. Purpose

The purpose is to avoid insider trading when the Company's board members purchase the Company's shares, and to further enhance corporate value by sharing shareholder value with shareholders through the continuous acquisition and holding of shares by themselves.

2. Name

V-cube Directors' Shareholding Association

3. Membership qualifications

Directors and corporate auditors of the Company (voluntary membership)

4. Start date

Start of contributions in September 2021 (planned)

5. Contribution amount

10,000 yen per unit, with a maximum monthly contribution of 99 units.

6. Withdrawal period

Voluntary and at the time of retirement from the Board of Directors