    3681   JP3829750003

V-CUBE, INC.

(3681)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
859.00 JPY   +7.38%
V Cube : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)
V Cube : FY2022.Q3 Financial Results presentation slide
V-Cube, Inc. Announces Establishment of New Company
V cube : FY2022.Q3 Financial Results presentation slide

11/11/2022 | 01:42am EST
FY22 Q3

Financial Results Briefing Document

V-cube, Inc.

November 11, 2022

Copyright © V-cube, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Index

  1. Highlight
  2. Business Environment
  3. FY22 Q3 Results
  4. Sustainability
  5. Appendix

Copyright © V-cube, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Financial Highlights

Although the growth in EV and TP made up for the decline in EP, the sales growth remained at 7% QoQ due to the slowdown of growth in EV.

Marginal profit increased slightly due to delayed cost control in EV as a result of market changes and the impact of yen depreciation on overseas product purchases in EP.

Operating profit was affected by an increase in amortization of goodwill and the impact of TV commercials for TP.

FY22 Q3 Consolidated Financial Results

Net Sales

Marginal Profit

Main reasons for the decrease in adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted

Operating Profit

EBITDA

and operating profit

530 mil yen decrease in pharma industry's sales 230 mil yen down in Xyvid profit from the

initial plan.

140 mil yen increase in amortization of Xyvid goodwill

230 mil yen of Telecube CM expenses in Q1

9.09 5.89

7increase） （1increase

※Sales minus variable costs

1.47 0.55billion Yen)

25decrease） （50decrease

Figures in ( ) : Percentage change from the same period last year

.

Enterprise DX (EP)

Event DX (EV)

SDK Usage fee (recurring billing for last 12 months)

Event unit price

No. of Events

1,030 million yen

720 thousand yen

5,191times

58% increase

28% increase

16% decrease

Third Place DX (TP)

Quarterly

Cumulative

installed units

installed units

1,848units

14,666units

6% increase

146% increase

Figures in ( ) : Percentage change from the same period last year

Copyright © V-cube, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Highlights of each segment

FY22 Q3

Event DX Business

  • Continuing from Q2, the domestic pharma industry and Xyvid were slower than originally planned, but the human resources industry and virtual AGM grew.
  • Profit margin declined due to rapid market changes (client industry ratios, event scale), and cost control measures are being taken, such as reallocation of resources.

Third Place DX Business

  • Demand from office (corporate) customers remained strong, and income increased excluding 230 mil yen of CM expenses in Q1.
  • The installed units in Q3 was 1,848 units for both corporate and the public use, and the cumulative units reached 14,666.
  • Installation of subscription model also continued to be favorable, with approx. 500 units in operation.

Enterprise DX Business

  • Decrease in sales of general web and LMS (due to SG gov't, as assumed at the beginning of the period), but SDK sales increased.
  • SDK's STOCK (recurring billing for last 12 months) grew steadily by 58% compared to the same period last year.

FY22 Forecast

  • Announced revised forecast on Nov. 1st. Weak sales, especially in the Event DX business, lower profit margins due to prolonged adaptation to changes in the event market (industry and scale), and the impact of foreign exchange rates led to downward revisions to net sales of 12.3 billion yen (1.6 billion yen) and operating profit of 0.8 billion yen (1.2 billion yen).
  • Continued high growth in Third Place DX, high demand for Event DX including even after COVID-19self-restraint, stable existing business growth from FY23 onwards and acceleration of growth through new business.

Copyright © V-cube, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

FY22 Full year Revised Forecastannounced on November 1st

Downward revision mainly due to slower growth in the pharma industry and delayed progress in Xyvid in the Event DX business.

(million yen)

FY21

FY22 Initial

FY22 Revised

Results

Forecast

Forecast

Net Sales

11,493

13,900

12,300

Adjusted EBITDA

2,651

3,380

2,100

Operating Profit

1,351

2,000

800

Ordinary Profit

1,232

1,900

700

Profit attributable

1,324

1,500

500

to owners of parent

(hundred mil yen)

Net Sales

140

13510.2

130 139

3.3

125

2.5

120

123

Initial

EV

TP

EP

Revised

Forecast

Forecast

(hundred mil yen)

Operating Profit

20

15

8

10

20

2

2

5

8

0

Initial

Low sales

EV profit

Weak Yen

Revised

Forecast

margin

Impact

Forecast

decline

Copyright © V-cube, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
