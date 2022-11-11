V cube : FY2022.Q3 Financial Results presentation slide

Financial Highlights

Although the growth in EV and TP made up for the decline in EP, the sales growth remained at 7% QoQ due to the slowdown of growth in EV.

Marginal profit increased slightly due to delayed cost control in EV as a result of market changes and the impact of yen depreciation on overseas product purchases in EP.

Operating profit was affected by an increase in amortization of goodwill and the impact of TV commercials for TP.