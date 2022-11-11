V cube : FY2022.Q3 Financial Results presentation slide

Continuing from Q2, the domestic pharma industry and Xyvid were slower than originally planned, but the human resources industry and virtual AGM grew.
Profit margin declined due to rapid market changes (client industry ratios, event scale), and cost control measures are being taken, such as reallocation of resources.
Third Place DX Business
Demand from office (corporate) customers remained strong, and income increased excluding 230 mil yen of CM expenses in Q1.
The installed units in Q3 was 1,848 units for both corporate and the public use, and the cumulative units reached 14,666.
Installation of subscription model also continued to be favorable, with approx. 500 units in operation.
Enterprise DX Business
Decrease in sales of general web and LMS (due to SG gov't, as assumed at the beginning of the period), but SDK sales increased.
SDK's STOCK (recurring billing for last 12 months) grew steadily by 58% compared to the same period last year.
FY22 Forecast
Announced revised forecast on Nov. 1st. Weak sales, especially in the Event DX business, lower profit margins due to prolonged adaptation to changes in the event market (industry and scale), and the impact of foreign exchange rates led to downward revisions to net sales of 12.3 billion yen (△1.6 billion yen) and operating profit of 0.8 billion yen (△1.2 billion yen).
Continued high growth in Third Place DX, high demand for Event DX including even after COVID-19self-restraint, stable existing business growth from FY23 onwards and acceleration of growth through new business.