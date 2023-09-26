September 26, 2023

Company name: V-cube, Inc.

Chairman & Group CEO: Naoaki Mashita

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market (stock code: 3681)

Contact: Director & CFO, Corporate Planning Division General Manager

Kazuki Yamamoto (TEL.03-6625-5011)

Notice of Results of Solicitation for Buyout Package,

Extraordinary Loss and Revision of Full -Year Earnings Forecast

V-cube, Inc. has implemented a solicitation for buyout package in accordance with the" Notice of Management Rationalization and Extraordinary Loss due to Solicitation of Buyout Package, etc. and Return of Executive Compensation" announced on August 10, 2023. The results of this solicitation are as follows.

In accordance with the results of the implementation, we also announce the posting of an extraordinary loss and the net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company in the full- year earnings forecast, which had been undecided, as follows.

1. Outline of the solicitation of buyout package

Number of applicants: Approximately 20 persons Solicitation period: From September 11, 2023, to September 22, 2023 Retirement date: December 31, 2023

Preferential treatment: Special severance payment as the retirement for company reasons. Outplacement support for those who wish to apply.

2. Results of buyout package

Number of applicants related to Event DX business:33 persons

Number of applicants other than the above :10 persons

Under the policy of maximizing fixed cost reductions to restructure the business in preparation for the uncertain market environment, we have decided to apply this program more than the initial number of applicants.

