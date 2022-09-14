V cube : Sales alliance with ZIKU Inc., a provider of “ZIKU”, Metaverse Event Platform Specializing in BtoB
Sales alliance with ZIKU Inc., a provider of "ZIKU",
Metaverse Event Platform Specializing in BtoB
～Realize user-participatory metaverse events that are no different from in-person events～
V-cube, Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Chairman and Group CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") announces the launch of "ZIKU", a metaverse event platform provided by ZIKU Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Joji Hori, hereinafter "ZIKU"), a subsidiary of SHANON Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Kenichiro Nakamura). "ZIKU" is a metaverse event platform that allows users to "meet, connect, and experience" with avatars in a virtual space.
While the number of online seminars and events at companies is increasing under the COVID 19, "tiredness from online" has been pointed out. Though online events are easy to participate in, the one- way and flat communication has led to a decline in attendance and a high dropout rate as viewers become bored with the event. Against this backdrop, there is a need for measures that can create a richer customer experience that does not bore visitors to online events, and that can create two-way communication between the organizer and visitors in real time. One option for such measures is the use of the Metaverse.
In January 2022, V-cube announced our full-scale entry into communication using the Metaverse (*1). Since then, we have envisioned various usage scenarios and applications, and in April we launched "Metacube" which can experience the Metaverse by using "Telecube", a soundproof private booth (*2).
This time, we have entered a sales alliance with ZIKU in order to further promote the use of BtoB- specific metaverse among various domains. By partnering with JIKU, a provider of high-quality metaverse and V-cube, which has supported the holding of more than 9,000 online events in 2021, we will update online seminars and events and create a rich customer experience unique to metaverse to increase the number of visitors, improve the rate of business negotiations, and create new value to achieve the goals of B-to-B events.
ZIKU is a metaverse event platform where event organizers, exhibitors, and visitors can "meet, connect, and experience" with avatars in a virtual space. The experience of attending an actual event can be easily realized in a 3D virtual space. Specifically, visitors can walk around the venue with avatars and engage in interactive conversations with exhibitors' staffs at various booths. Companies that introduce the system can set it up by simply selecting a design and uploading their logo and exhibits from the available templates of 3D exhibition halls and booths, thereby reducing the hurdles to introduction.
This is a one-stop virtual event service, complete with functions for event organizers and exhibitors.
■ How to use "ZIKU" and V-cube's operational support
"ZIKU" can be used together with "V-CUBE Seminar", an online delivery support service and operational support provided by V-cube. We will provide support throughout the entire process, from preparation for system setup, including the ZIKU Metaverse platform, to post-eventfollow-up, to ensure the success of your event. If you are not familiar with the operation of an online event for the first time, or if you have a limited number of staff, we can provide operational support to ensure a stable online event.
The features and benefits you can experience with "ZIKU"
ZIKU implements the following features and offers the following advantages to both visitors and event exhibitors.
Increase in the number of visitors and the rate of business negotiations through hybrid operation of webinars and Metaverse
Live distribution of VCUBE seminars is available within the ZIKU Metaverse platform. Exhibits can be set up and the organizer can serve visitors in the Metaverse space, enabling speedy and accurate follow-up in real time, leading to business negotiations.
2) For visitors: High migration with avatars visiting booths
Visitors can walk around in a metaverse space like an actual exhibition hall with an avatar and consult with expert staff on the spot for information of interest based on the same coincidental discoveries as in the real events.
3) For visitors and exhibitors: two-way talking and communication is activated.
Both exhibitors and visitors can speak to each other via text or voice chat. This allows for communication like face-to-face exhibitions.
4) For exhibitors: Complex online customer service based on rich data.
Multiple visitors can be served simultaneously while checking visitation data in real time
■ Reference plans and fees
The following plans are available for general lectures. For more information, please contact the following.
Plan details: Operation of a big booth (exhibition and lecture halls in virtual space), maximum 300 visitors, 1 booth, 1 lecture
V-cube's mission is to "Provide Even Opportunity to everybody". By creating an environment where people can communicate "anytime" and "anywhere", V-cube is working to eliminate the diverse inequalities that arise from time-anddistance-constraints. Through visual communication, we aim to reduce the time and distance between people and interact, resolve social issues such as a declining birthrate, an aging society, long working hours, education and medical disparities, and realize a society in which all people can equally earn opportunities.
