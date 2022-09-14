V cube : Sales alliance with ZIKU Inc., a provider of “ZIKU”, Metaverse Event Platform Specializing in BtoB

News Release

September 14, 2022 V-cube, Inc.

Sales alliance with ZIKU Inc., a provider of "ZIKU",

Metaverse Event Platform Specializing in BtoB

～Realize user-participatory metaverse events that are no different from in-person events～

V-cube, Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Chairman and Group CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") announces the launch of "ZIKU", a metaverse event platform provided by ZIKU Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Joji Hori, hereinafter "ZIKU"), a subsidiary of SHANON Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Kenichiro Nakamura). "ZIKU" is a metaverse event platform that allows users to "meet, connect, and experience" with avatars in a virtual space.

While the number of online seminars and events at companies is increasing under the COVID 19, "tiredness from online" has been pointed out. Though online events are easy to participate in, the one- way and flat communication has led to a decline in attendance and a high dropout rate as viewers become bored with the event. Against this backdrop, there is a need for measures that can create a richer customer experience that does not bore visitors to online events, and that can create two-way communication between the organizer and visitors in real time. One option for such measures is the use of the Metaverse.

In January 2022, V-cube announced our full-scale entry into communication using the Metaverse (*1). Since then, we have envisioned various usage scenarios and applications, and in April we launched "Metacube" which can experience the Metaverse by using "Telecube", a soundproof private booth (*2).

This time, we have entered a sales alliance with ZIKU in order to further promote the use of BtoB- specific metaverse among various domains. By partnering with JIKU, a provider of high-quality metaverse and V-cube, which has supported the holding of more than 9,000 online events in 2021, we will update online seminars and events and create a rich customer experience unique to metaverse to increase the number of visitors, improve the rate of business negotiations, and create new value to achieve the goals of B-to-B events.

*1 https://jp.vcube.com/news/release/20220112-1530.html*2 https://jp.vcube.com/news/release/20220418-1530.html

Features of "ZIKU" https://ziku.inc/

ZIKU is a metaverse event platform where event organizers, exhibitors, and visitors can "meet, connect, and experience" with avatars in a virtual space. The experience of attending an actual event can be easily realized in a 3D virtual space. Specifically, visitors can walk around the venue with avatars and engage in interactive conversations with exhibitors' staffs at various booths. Companies that introduce the system can set it up by simply selecting a design and uploading their logo and exhibits from the available templates of 3D exhibition halls and booths, thereby reducing the hurdles to introduction.