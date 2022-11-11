V cube : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): November 11, 2022
1.Results of the Second quarter ended September 30, 2022
(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)
(1) Consolidated quarterly operating results:
Net sales
Adjusted
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
EBITDA
to owners of parent
Nine months
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Sep. 30, 2022
9,093
6.9
1,474
-24.8
551
-50.3
506
-50.5
384
-60.7
Sep. 30, 2021
8,509
60.1
1,958
58.6
1,111
99.8
1,024
86.1
977
53.8
Note:
Comprehensive income
For nine months ended Sep. 30, 2022:
¥1,849 million
[83.2%]
For nine months ended Sep. 30, 2021:
¥1,009 million
[100.0%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
Sep. 30, 2022
15.82
15.58
Sep. 30, 2021
40.37
39.23
(2) Consolidated financial position:
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy
Net assets per share
ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Sep. 30, 2022
18,071
6,754
36.9
274.53
Dec. 31, 2021
15,259
5,100
33.1
207.92
Reference:
Owner's equity
As of Sep. 30, 2022: ¥6,672 million
As of Dec. 31, 2021: ¥5,046 million
2.Dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-
Second quarter-
Third quarter-
Fiscal
Total
end
end
end
year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
8.00
8.00
Dec. 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
Dec. 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
8.00
8.00
Dec. 31, 2022 (Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3.Consolidated forecasts
(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)
Adjusted
Operating
Profit
Basic
Net sales
Ordinary profit
attributable to
earnings
EBITDA
profit
owners of parent
per share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions of
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
yen
Fiscal year ended
12,300
7.0
2,100
-20.8
800
-40.8
700
-43.2
500
-62.2
20.60
Dec. 31, 2022
Note: Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: None
1
4.Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)
As of December 31, 2021
24,737,400 shares
As of September 30, 2022
24,737,400
shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
As of December 31, 2021
466,443 shares
As of September 30, 2022
466,472
shares
(iii) Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD)
Nine months ended
24,219,842 shares
Nine months ended
24,270,949
shares
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.
2
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,823,797
2,729,945
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,728,357
1,450,792
Advance payments to suppliers
49,156
58,634
Other
621,147
669,679
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△200
△20,896
Total current assets
4,222,259
4,888,155
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,694,812
2,040,966
Intangible assets
Software
1,704,740
2,056,167
Software in progress
661,894
1,111,423
Goodwill
3,759,122
4,384,816
Other
62
62
Total intangible assets
6,125,820
7,552,470
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
273,208
389,827
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
307,569
344,526
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
305,460
349,941
Long-term loans receivable
48,755
36,202
Deferred tax assets
1,651,506
1,844,031
Long-term prepaid expenses
82,102
60,802
Other
548,418
566,027
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△894
△999
Total investments and other assets
3,216,127
3,590,360
Total non-current assets
11,036,760
13,183,797
Total assets
15,259,020
18,071,952
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
546,312
327,352
Short-term borrowings
1,642,912
3,146,207
Current portion of long-term borrowings
512,980
1,742,600
Contract liabilities
882,928
1,023,768
Provision for bonuses
104,119
77,809
Income taxes payable
51,897
45,704
Other
837,834
921,946
Total current liabilities
4,578,983
7,285,388
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
4,828,100
3,356,400
Lease obligations
496,941
369,997
Asset retirement obligations
245,219
296,037
Other
8,925
9,820
Total non-current liabilities
5,579,185
4,032,255
Total liabilities
10,158,169
11,317,644
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
92,190
92,190
Capital surplus
2,831,834
2,831,834
Retained earnings
2,609,803
2,799,645
Treasury shares
△794,757
△794,791
Total shareholders' equity
4,739,070
4,928,878
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
7,380
52,826
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
299,904
1,690,395
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
307,284
1,743,222
Share acquisition rights
2,160
2,160
Non-controlling interests
52,336
80,047
Total net assets
5,100,851
6,754,308
Total liabilities and net assets
15,259,020
18,071,952
4
Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Net sales
8,509,025
9,093,315
Cost of sales
4,559,091
5,012,469
Gross profit
3,949,934
4,080,846
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,838,650
3,528,975
Operating profit
1,111,283
551,870
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,433
2,463
Insurance claim income
8,550
3,722
Subsidy income
7,202
5,745
Gain on valuation of investment securities
8,652
7,004
Other
13,986
2,421
Total non-operating income
39,824
21,357
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
25,380
33,918
Foreign exchange losses
11,469
6,497
Commission expenses
16,789
229
Rents
31,723
3,979
Share of loss of entities accounted for using
28,492
17,736
equity method
Other
12,639
3,976
Total non-operating expenses
126,495
66,337
Ordinary profit
1,024,613
506,891
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
3,350
759
Loss on cancellation of leases
-
9,371
Litigation settlement
-
7,685
Office relocation expenses
-
6,111
Other
1,013
630
Total extraordinary losses
4,363
24,559
Profit before income taxes
1,020,249
482,331
Income taxes - current
28,807
52,608
Income taxes - deferred
4,270
16,351
Total income taxes
33,078
68,960
Profit
987,171
413,370
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
9,452
29,361
Profit attributable to owners of parent
977,718
384,009
5
