Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. V-cube, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3681   JP3829750003

V-CUBE, INC.

(3681)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
859.00 JPY   +7.38%
01:52aV Cube : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)
PU
01:42aV Cube : FY2022.Q3 Financial Results presentation slide
PU
11/01V-Cube, Inc. Announces Establishment of New Company
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

V cube : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

11/11/2022 | 01:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

November 11, 2022

Company name: V-cube, Inc.

Securities code: 3681

Stock exchange listings: The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL: (Japanese) http://jp.vcube.com/ (English) http://www.vcube.com/

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): November 11, 2022

1.Results of the Second quarter ended September 30, 2022

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

(1) Consolidated quarterly operating results:

Net sales

Adjusted

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

EBITDA

to owners of parent

Nine months

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Sep. 30, 2022

9,093

6.9

1,474

-24.8

551

-50.3

506

-50.5

384

-60.7

Sep. 30, 2021

8,509

60.1

1,958

58.6

1,111

99.8

1,024

86.1

977

53.8

Note:

Comprehensive income

For nine months ended Sep. 30, 2022:

¥1,849 million

[83.2%]

For nine months ended Sep. 30, 2021:

¥1,009 million

[100.0%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

Sep. 30, 2022

15.82

15.58

Sep. 30, 2021

40.37

39.23

(2) Consolidated financial position:

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy

Net assets per share

ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Sep. 30, 2022

18,071

6,754

36.9

274.53

Dec. 31, 2021

15,259

5,100

33.1

207.92

Reference:

Owner's equity

As of Sep. 30, 2022: ¥6,672 million

As of Dec. 31, 2021: ¥5,046 million

2.Dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-

Second quarter-

Third quarter-

Fiscal

Total

end

end

end

year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

8.00

8.00

Dec. 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

Dec. 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

8.00

8.00

Dec. 31, 2022 (Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3.Consolidated forecasts

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

Adjusted

Operating

Profit

Basic

Net sales

Ordinary profit

attributable to

earnings

EBITDA

profit

owners of parent

per share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions of

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

yen

Fiscal year ended

12,300

7.0

2,100

-20.8

800

-40.8

700

-43.2

500

-62.2

20.60

Dec. 31, 2022

Note: Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: None

1

4.Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
  1. Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2021

24,737,400 shares

As of September 30, 2022

24,737,400

shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

As of December 31, 2021

466,443 shares

As of September 30, 2022

466,472

shares

(iii) Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD)

Nine months ended

24,219,842 shares

Nine months ended

24,270,949

shares

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention

The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.

2

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,823,797

2,729,945

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,728,357

1,450,792

Advance payments to suppliers

49,156

58,634

Other

621,147

669,679

Allowance for doubtful accounts

200

20,896

Total current assets

4,222,259

4,888,155

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,694,812

2,040,966

Intangible assets

Software

1,704,740

2,056,167

Software in progress

661,894

1,111,423

Goodwill

3,759,122

4,384,816

Other

62

62

Total intangible assets

6,125,820

7,552,470

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

273,208

389,827

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

307,569

344,526

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

305,460

349,941

Long-term loans receivable

48,755

36,202

Deferred tax assets

1,651,506

1,844,031

Long-term prepaid expenses

82,102

60,802

Other

548,418

566,027

Allowance for doubtful accounts

894

999

Total investments and other assets

3,216,127

3,590,360

Total non-current assets

11,036,760

13,183,797

Total assets

15,259,020

18,071,952

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

546,312

327,352

Short-term borrowings

1,642,912

3,146,207

Current portion of long-term borrowings

512,980

1,742,600

Contract liabilities

882,928

1,023,768

Provision for bonuses

104,119

77,809

Income taxes payable

51,897

45,704

Other

837,834

921,946

Total current liabilities

4,578,983

7,285,388

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

4,828,100

3,356,400

Lease obligations

496,941

369,997

Asset retirement obligations

245,219

296,037

Other

8,925

9,820

Total non-current liabilities

5,579,185

4,032,255

Total liabilities

10,158,169

11,317,644

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

92,190

92,190

Capital surplus

2,831,834

2,831,834

Retained earnings

2,609,803

2,799,645

Treasury shares

794,757

794,791

Total shareholders' equity

4,739,070

4,928,878

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

7,380

52,826

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

299,904

1,690,395

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

307,284

1,743,222

Share acquisition rights

2,160

2,160

Non-controlling interests

52,336

80,047

Total net assets

5,100,851

6,754,308

Total liabilities and net assets

15,259,020

18,071,952

4

  1. Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

Net sales

8,509,025

9,093,315

Cost of sales

4,559,091

5,012,469

Gross profit

3,949,934

4,080,846

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,838,650

3,528,975

Operating profit

1,111,283

551,870

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,433

2,463

Insurance claim income

8,550

3,722

Subsidy income

7,202

5,745

Gain on valuation of investment securities

8,652

7,004

Other

13,986

2,421

Total non-operating income

39,824

21,357

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

25,380

33,918

Foreign exchange losses

11,469

6,497

Commission expenses

16,789

229

Rents

31,723

3,979

Share of loss of entities accounted for using

28,492

17,736

equity method

Other

12,639

3,976

Total non-operating expenses

126,495

66,337

Ordinary profit

1,024,613

506,891

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

3,350

759

Loss on cancellation of leases

-

9,371

Litigation settlement

-

7,685

Office relocation expenses

-

6,111

Other

1,013

630

Total extraordinary losses

4,363

24,559

Profit before income taxes

1,020,249

482,331

Income taxes - current

28,807

52,608

Income taxes - deferred

4,270

16,351

Total income taxes

33,078

68,960

Profit

987,171

413,370

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

9,452

29,361

Profit attributable to owners of parent

977,718

384,009

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about V-CUBE, INC.
01:52aV Cube : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30,..
PU
01:42aV Cube : FY2022.Q3 Financial Results presentation slide
PU
11/01V-Cube, Inc. Announces Establishment of New Company
CI
11/01V-Cube, Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 20..
CI
09/14V Cube : Sales alliance with ZIKU Inc., a provider of “ZIKU”, Metaverse Event ..
PU
09/13V Cube : Invest in Plugo, a company developing EV charging service solutions business, to ..
PU
08/24V Cube : Released Electronic Blackboard Superimposed and Video Distribution Function, whic..
PU
08/16V Cube : FY2022.Q2 Investor Meeting transcription
PU
08/12V Cube : FY2022.Q2 Financial Results presentation slide
PU
08/12V Cube : FY2022.Q2 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 400 M 94,4 M 94,4 M
Net income 2022 1 300 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 19 416 M 137 M 137 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 490
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart V-CUBE, INC.
Duration : Period :
V-cube, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V-CUBE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 800,00 JPY
Average target price 1 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoaki Mashita Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kazuki Yamamoto Chief Financial Officer & GM-Corporate Planning
Yosuke Kamezaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Masaya Takada Director, Vice President & Manager-Administration
Norio Murakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
V-CUBE, INC.-22.31%137
ACCENTURE PLC-35.73%167 879
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.97%144 780
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.66%124 218
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.37%99 716
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.95%77 994