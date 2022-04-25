V cube : Telecube Services and Brandear Have Teamed Up to Offer an Online Purchase Service

April 25,2022

April 25, 2022

Telecube Services Co., Ltd.

Defactostandard, Ltd.

Brandear collaborates with "Telecube", a Private Work Booth, to Provide Secure Online Purchasing in a Privacy Space Enables effective use of commuting time

Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Yoshihiro Oyamada), which operates the private work booth "Telecube" has started an online purchase service alliance with "Brandear", one of the largest home delivery services in Japan operated by Defactostandard, Ltd. (Head office: Ota-ku, Tokyo; President: Kenichi Sento), a consolidated subsidiary of BEENOS Inc. (TSE Prime: 3328). This will allow Brandear Bell's online purchase to be used free of charge within Telecube located in more than 120 locations nationwide.

◆Background of the alliance between Brandear Bell and Telecube

Brandear Bell is an online purchase service that combines the convenience of an online purchase service that can be used anytime and anywhere with the security and satisfaction of receiving assessments through face-to-face communication. The average usage time is about 35 minutes, and the service can be used in your spare time during lunch time or after work, as it is convenient to transfer the money immediately after the conclusion of the contract, even before sending the items to Brandear.

Telecube is equipped with power supply and WiFi, and more than 200 units have been installed in stations, commercial facilities, and office buildings in the Kanto, Kansai, and Tokai regions. It is also actively expanding to new facilities such as convenience stores and banks. The collaboration with Telecube will make it possible to use Brandear Bell not only when you are at home, but also during your travels, on your way home. For Brandear Bell, it also provides a sense of security and convenience for customers who may not feel comfortable using the service in their own homes from a privacy perspective. This is the reason for this alliance.

Telecube in an office building or commercial facility

◆How to use Brandear Bell・ Telecube https://brandear.jp/bell

(1) Please contact us via the official LINE of Brandear Bell with the date, time, and location where you would like to use the Telecube.

(2) Brandear Bell staff will make a reservation for the Telecube and contact the customer via LINE.

(3) The customer makes a reservation for Brandear Bell as usual.

(4) When the reservation date and time arrives, the customer uses the Brandear Bell in the Telecube. *There is no fee for using Telecube when purchasing online from Brandear Bell.

【Image of use】

1 Online purchase is available in a completely private, individual room space.

2 The private room is also equipped with a power supply, so you can use the room from either your PC or smartphone without worry.

◆About "Telecube", a private work booth

"Telecube" is a work booth with excellent soundproofing and sound insulation that enables work such as document preparation and e-mail, as well as communication via telephone and web conferencing, in a quiet and secure environment.

Please refer to the following URL for the locations where Telecube is installed.

"Telecube Search Plus"

https://telecube.jp/location/

■ Outline of Telecube Services Co., Ltd.

(1) Company name: Telecube Services Co., Ltd.

(2) President: Yoshihiro Oyamada,

(3) Head office: 7F Yurakucho Building, 1-10-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(4) Date of establishment: August 2019

(5) Business: Installation and provision of services for "Telecube," private work booths

(6) URL: https://telecube-svc.co.jp/

◆Features of Defactostandard, Ltd.

"Brandear (https://brandear.jp/)" is a home-delivery service that assesses and purchases unwanted brand-name goods simply by sending them in a cardboard box. Simply apply online and send your items in the delivered delivery kit. The range of brands available for purchase is approximately 7,000 brands. Peace of mind that your items will be returned free of charge if you are not satisfied with the assessment results With these features, we have been able to expand the online market in re-commerce with more than 3 million users to date.

In addition, we are expanding the frontiers of purchase, such as the specialty store "Brandear (https://brandear.jp/shop)" for in-store purchases and the online purchase "Brandear Bell (https://brandear.jp/bell)", and are constantly working to improve customer security and convenience by taking advantage of the benefits of both online and offline purchasing. Furthermore, we are actively cultivating markets not only in Japan but also in global re-commerce, selling items sought after both domestically and internationally directly to customers overseas at reasonable prices. Brandear aims to realize a "value cycle" society in which valuable items are passed on to the next generation.

■ Outline of Defactostandard, Ltd

(1) Company name: Defactostandard, Ltd Co.

(2) President: Kenichi Sento,

(3) Head office: 5F Yamakyu Heiwajima Logistics Center, 3-3-8 Heiwajima, Ota-ku, Tokyo

(4) Date of establishment: April 27, 2004

(5) Capital: 100 million yen *Consolidated subsidiary of BEENOS Inc. (TSE Prime 3328)

Telecube Service Co.,Ltd. Public Relations Ninomiya Tel: 03-6386-5319 Email:contact@telecube-svc.co.jp