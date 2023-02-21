V cube : Telecube Services expands its installation area nationwide, exceeding 300 units serviced

Our affiliate company, Telecube Services Co.,Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada) has installed private work booths "Telecube" and started the operations at New Chitose Airport, Several locations in Sendai area and Hiroshima Airport in February 2023. Please find the attached materials.

February 21, 2023

Telecube Services Co., Ltd.

"Telecube Services" expands its installation area nationwide,

exceeding 300 units serviced

～Started operations at New Chitose Airport, Several locations in Sendai area

and Hiroshima Airport ~

Telecube installed at New Chitose Airport / Hiroshima Airport

Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada, hereinafter "the Company") has installed private work booths, "Telecube" at New Chitose Airport, several locations in Sendai area and Hiroshima Airport in February 2023, to meet the need for private room environments for web conferencing which is rapidly spreading due to new ways of working and communication styles changed with the COVID 19 pandemic.

In recent years, the need for private workrooms for business trips and travelling has been gradually expanding. The installation in major cities across the country will encourage businesspersons to telework within each city, and at the same time meet the need for a private room environment for urgent web conferencing when travelling on business from other cities. The installation area will be expanded in the future in collaboration with buildings, commercial facilities, and transport facilities throughout Japan to improve convenience for businesspersons, including business travelers and tourists.

With these installations, the number of Telecube installed in public spaces across Japan has now exceeded 300 units (144 locations, 331 units *as of February 2023). As for airports, Telecube has already been installed at Sendai Airport and Kagoshima Airport and are being used by many visitors. In order to resolve the needs for telework and private work in various scenes and areas, the Company will continue to provide and enhance the value of Telecube services in partnership with related companies.