  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  V-cube, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    3681   JP3829750003

V-CUBE, INC.

(3681)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-21 am EST
630.00 JPY   -2.02%
V Cube : Telecube Services expands its installation area nationwide, exceeding 300 units serviced
PU
V-Cube to Absorb Tameny's Corporate Event Planning Business
MT
V Cube : FY2022 Investor Meeting transcription
PU
V cube : Telecube Services expands its installation area nationwide, exceeding 300 units serviced

02/21/2023 | 01:40am EST
February 21,2023

V-cube, Inc.

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Section (stock code: 3681)

Telecube Services expands its installation area nationwide,

exceeding 300 units serviced

Started operations at New Chitose Airport, Several locations in Sendai area

and Hiroshima Airport ~

Our affiliate company, Telecube Services Co.,Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada) has installed private work booths "Telecube" and started the operations at New Chitose Airport, Several locations in Sendai area and Hiroshima Airport in February 2023. Please find the attached materials.

(Attached materials: Telecube Services Co., Ltd. disclosed materials)

News Release

To the press

February 21, 2023

Telecube Services Co., Ltd.

"Telecube Services" expands its installation area nationwide,

exceeding 300 units serviced

Started operations at New Chitose Airport, Several locations in Sendai area

and Hiroshima Airport ~

Telecube installed at New Chitose Airport / Hiroshima Airport

Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada, hereinafter "the Company") has installed private work booths, "Telecube" at New Chitose Airport, several locations in Sendai area and Hiroshima Airport in February 2023, to meet the need for private room environments for web conferencing which is rapidly spreading due to new ways of working and communication styles changed with the COVID 19 pandemic.

In recent years, the need for private workrooms for business trips and travelling has been gradually expanding. The installation in major cities across the country will encourage businesspersons to telework within each city, and at the same time meet the need for a private room environment for urgent web conferencing when travelling on business from other cities. The installation area will be expanded in the future in collaboration with buildings, commercial facilities, and transport facilities throughout Japan to improve convenience for businesspersons, including business travelers and tourists.

With these installations, the number of Telecube installed in public spaces across Japan has now exceeded 300 units (144 locations, 331 units *as of February 2023). As for airports, Telecube has already been installed at Sendai Airport and Kagoshima Airport and are being used by many visitors. In order to resolve the needs for telework and private work in various scenes and areas, the Company will continue to provide and enhance the value of Telecube services in partnership with related companies.

  • New Chitose Airport

Location: New Chitose Airport 1F North side (ANA side) / 1F South side (JAL side) / 2F Domestic- International connecting corridor https://telecube.jp/location/shinchitoseairport/

Opening hours: Weekdays, weekends, and public holidays 7:00-21:00

Number of units installed: 9 units for one person

Start of operation: February 17 (Fri), 2023

  • Sendai area

Location: Kakyoin Square https://telecube.jp/location/kakyouin_square/

JRE Higashinibancho Square https://telecube.jp/location/jre_higashinibancho/

Sendai Park Bldg. https://telecube.jp/location/sendaiparkbldg/

For more information, please see the page of each location.

  • Hiroshima Airport

Location: Hiroshima Airport, 2nd floor, in front of Business Lounge Momiji https://telecube.jp/location/hiroshimaairport/

Opening hours: Weekdays, weekends, and public holidays 7:00-21:00

Number of units installed: 2 units for one person

Opening date: February 17(Fri), 2023

※Please refer to the following URL.

"Telecube Search Plus" https://telecube.jp/location/

"Telecube" is a private work booth that allows users to create documents, send e-mails, and communicate via phone and web conference in a quiet, secure environment.

For details, please refer to here: https://telecube.jp

< Corporate Profile >

Company name: Telecube Services Co., Ltd.

Location: Yurakucho Building 7F 1-10-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

President and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada

Established: August 1st, 2019

Business: Installation and servicing of private work booths "Telecube"

URL: https://telecube-svc.co.jp/

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Telecube Services Co., Ltd. Public Relations Ninomiya Telephone: 03-6386-5319/ Email: contact@telecube-svc.co.jp

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 06:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
