V cube : Telecube Services has expanded private work spaces at Yokohama Landmark Tower and opened “Telecube Web Conference Center”

03/11/2022 | 04:16am EST
March 11,2022
V-cube, Inc.
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section
(stock code: 3681)
Telecube Services has expanded private work spaces at Yokohama Landmark Tower and opened "Telecube Web Conference Center"
Our affiliate company, Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, and president and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada) has expanded the private work booth "Telecube" currently deployed at the Yokohama Landmark Tower to operate as "Web Conference Center" starting in March 2022. This is to meet the needs for web conferencing, telework, and private work environments that are rapidly increasing due to new styles of working and communicating that have changed with the COVID 19 pandemic. We are pleased to provide you with the attached notice.
Private Work Spaces at Yokohama Landmark Tower Expanded!
Opened "Telecube Web Conference Center"
～Total number of Telecube installed in public spaces exceeds 200 units
Further expansion of Telecube locations～
"Telecube Web Conference Center" (Yokohama Landmark Tower)
Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada, hereinafter "Telecube Services") has expanded the private work booth "Telecube" currently deployed at the Yokohama Landmark Tower to operate as "Web Conference Center" starting in March 2022, in order to meet the rapidly growing needs for Web conferences, telework and private work environments due to new work and communication styles that have changed with the COVID 19 pandemic.
The Web Conference Center, which collectively deploys Telecube with the telework specifications, has been opened at the Shin-Marunouchi Building and Toyosu Foresia, and this will be its third location. With this installation, the total number of Telecube units installed in public spaces has exceeded 200.
While telework has been promoted recently due to reforms in work styles and the outbreak of the COVID 19 infection, many people find it difficult to secure a telework space in their homes due to family circumstances, housing layouts, Wi-Fi and other facility issues, and the need for a third place where they can concentrate outside the office and home is increasing..
Amid the rapid spread of telework, we have been promoting and expanding the use of the private work booth, "Telecube". We are actively expanding Telecube not only into office buildings, commercial facilities, and train stations, but also into new facilities such as convenience stores and banks, providing a space where people can "work anywhere, anytime" by taking advantage of private booths. We are currently operating in the Kanto area centering on Tokyo, the Kansai area including Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, and Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture.
We have now increased the number of Telecube installed at the Yokohama Landmark Tower from two to six, and reopened as Telecube Web Conference Center equipped with PC monitor, light, smartphone stand, and other equipment suitable for web conferencing. This will make the Landmark Tower, located in the center of Yokohama, a more convenient and comfortable telework space.
With the opening of this Web Conference Center, the number of Telecube location in public spaces has exceeded 123 and the total number of installed units has exceeded 200. Including the Telecube, an in-office model, a cumulative total of 7,753 units have been installed as of December 31, 2021. We will continue to expand the "Telecube" to locations where it can be used in various life situations and contribute to the creation of a better telework environment.
Location: Yokohama Landmark Tower 3F
2-2-1Minato-Mirai,Nishi-ku Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture Operating Hours: Weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays 8:00～21:00 Number of units installed: 6 units for 1 person
Operating opening day: March 3, 2022
"Telecube" is a work booth with excellent soundproofing and sound insulation that enables work such as document preparation and e-mail, as well as communication via telephone and web conferencing, in a quiet, secure environment.