Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. V-cube, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3681   JP3829750003

V-CUBE, INC.

(3681)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

V cube : Telecube Services will Install Private Work Booths “Telecube” at Yodoyabashi and Kyobashi Stations starting September 1st (Wed.),2021

08/30/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 30,2021

V-cube, Inc.

(Code: :3681 Tokyo Stock Exchange

First Section)

Telecube Services will Install Private Work Booths "Telecube"

at Yodoyabashi and Kyobashi Stations starting September 1st (Wed.),2021

Our affiliate company, Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, president and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada) will install private work booths "Telecube" at Yodoyabashi Station and Kyobashi Station in corporation with Keihan Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Osaka, President: Yoshihiro Hirakawa) starting September 1st (Wed),2021. We will provide you with the attached information.

(Attached materials: Telecube Services Co., Ltd. disclosed materials)

August 30, 2021

Keihan Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Telecube Services Co., Ltd.

Private Work Booths "Telecube" will be installed at Yodoyabashi and

Kyobashi Stations starting September 1st (Wed.),2021

Keihan Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Osaka, President: Yoshihiro Hirakawa) and Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Yoshihiro Oyamada; hereafter "Telecube Services") will install private work booths "Telecube" at Yodoyabashi and Kyobashi stations starting September 1st (Wed.) 2021.

"Telecube" is a work booth equipped with Wi-Fi, power outlets, air conditioning in a private space with excellent sound insulation. The booth can be used for a variety of purposes, such as teleworking, studying, web conferencing, online interviews, online English conversation lesson, and so on.

As lifestyles change with the COVID 19 Pandemic, we will enhance the convenience of the station by providing services based on customer needs.

The details are as shown in the appendix.

Telecube installed at Yodoyabashi Station

Inside the Telecube

(Appendix)

1. Outline of the installation

Yodoyabashi Station B1F

Kyobashi Station 1F

(Near the central ticket gate)

(Inside the coin locker space next to Ansley)

Location

Address

3-1-25 Kitahama Chuo-kuOsaka-shi

2-1-38Higashinoda-choMiyakojima-ku

Osaka-shi

Units

2 units

1 unit

Start of service

September 1 (Wed),2021

Middle of September (planed)

  1. Operation hours 7:00 to 21:00
  2. User charges

275 yen/15 minutes (incl. tax)

4. Usage method

After registering as a member and logging in by visiting the website of Telecube (https://telecube.jp/) or reading the QR code, please make a reservation for the facility and the time you wish to use from the reservation site.

For corporate use and membership registration, please refer to the corporate membership page below.

https://telecube-svc.co.jp/corporation/index.html

QR code for individual member registration page>

Keihan Holdings Co.,Ltd. Corporate Planning Office Business Strategy (PR/AD)

Keihan Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Public Relations Devision

Tel : 06-6945-4585

Telecube Services Co., Ltd. Public Relations

Tel : 03-6386-5319

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about V-CUBE, INC.
02:02aV CUBE : Telecube Services will Install Private Work Booths “Telecube&rdqu..
PU
08/26V CUBE : launches “Touchcast”, a virtual space event platform that p..
PU
08/23V CUBE : Announcement regarding Results and Completion of Repurchase of Treasury..
PU
08/23Tranche Update on V-cube, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 17, ..
CI
08/23V-cube, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 17, 2021, has expired with ..
CI
08/17V CUBE : FY2021 Second-Quarter Investor Meeting transcription
PU
08/17V CUBE : Announcement regarding Decision on Repurchase of Treasury stock
PU
08/17V-cube, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 200,000 shares, representing 0.8..
CI
08/17V-cube, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/13V CUBE : FY2021.2Q Financial Results presentation slide
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 282 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net income 2020 1 138 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net Debt 2020 717 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,5x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 43 768 M 398 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
EV / Sales 2020 8,93x
Nbr of Employees 405
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart V-CUBE, INC.
Duration : Period :
V-cube, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V-CUBE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Naoaki Mashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuki Yamamoto Chief Financial Officer & GM-Corporate Planning
Yosuke Kamezaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Masaya Takada COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Norio Murakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
V-CUBE, INC.-40.10%398
ACCENTURE PLC28.50%212 854
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.29.95%187 252
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.75%124 956
INFOSYS LIMITED36.07%98 631
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.59%88 407