V cube : Telecube Services will Install Private Work Booths “Telecube” at Yodoyabashi and Kyobashi Stations starting September 1st (Wed.),2021

Our affiliate company, Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, president and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada) will install private work booths "Telecube" at Yodoyabashi Station and Kyobashi Station in corporation with Keihan Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Osaka, President: Yoshihiro Hirakawa) starting September 1st (Wed),2021. We will provide you with the attached information.

August 30, 2021

Keihan Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Telecube Services Co., Ltd.

Private Work Booths "Telecube" will be installed at Yodoyabashi and

Kyobashi Stations starting September 1st (Wed.),2021

Keihan Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Osaka, President: Yoshihiro Hirakawa) and Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Yoshihiro Oyamada; hereafter "Telecube Services") will install private work booths "Telecube" at Yodoyabashi and Kyobashi stations starting September 1st (Wed.) 2021.

"Telecube" is a work booth equipped with Wi-Fi, power outlets, air conditioning in a private space with excellent sound insulation. The booth can be used for a variety of purposes, such as teleworking, studying, web conferencing, online interviews, online English conversation lesson, and so on.

As lifestyles change with the COVID 19 Pandemic, we will enhance the convenience of the station by providing services based on customer needs.

The details are as shown in the appendix.