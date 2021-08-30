V cube : Telecube Services will Install Private Work Booths “Telecube” at Yodoyabashi and Kyobashi Stations starting September 1st (Wed.),2021

August 30,2021
V-cube, Inc.
Telecube Services will Install Private Work Booths "Telecube"
at Yodoyabashi and Kyobashi Stations starting September 1st (Wed.),2021
Our affiliate company, Telecube Services Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, president and CEO: Yoshihiro Oyamada) will install private work booths "Telecube" at Yodoyabashi Station and Kyobashi Station in corporation with Keihan Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Osaka, President: Yoshihiro Hirakawa) starting September 1st (Wed),2021. We will provide you with the attached information.
(Attached materials: Telecube Services Co., Ltd. disclosed materials)
"Telecube" is a work booth equipped with Wi-Fi, power outlets, air conditioning in a private space with excellent sound insulation. The booth can be used for a variety of purposes, such as teleworking, studying, web conferencing, online interviews, online English conversation lesson, and so on.
As lifestyles change with the COVID 19 Pandemic, we will enhance the convenience of the station by providing services based on customer needs.
The details are as shown in the appendix.
Telecube installed at Yodoyabashi Station
Inside the Telecube
1. Outline of the installation
Yodoyabashi Station B1F
Kyobashi Station 1F
(Near the central ticket gate)
(Inside the coin locker space next to Ansley)
Location
Address
3-1-25 Kitahama Chuo-kuOsaka-shi
2-1-38Higashinoda-choMiyakojima-ku
Osaka-shi
Units
2 units
1 unit
Start of service
September 1 (Wed),2021
Middle of September (planed)
Operation hours 7:00 to 21:00
User charges
275 yen/15 minutes (incl. tax)
4. Usage method
After registering as a member and logging in by visiting the website of Telecube (https://telecube.jp/) or reading the QR code, please make a reservation for the facility and the time you wish to use from the reservation site.
※For corporate use and membership registration, please refer to the corporate membership page below.
https://telecube-svc.co.jp/corporation/index.html
QR code for individual member registration page>
・Keihan Holdings Co.,Ltd. Corporate Planning Office Business Strategy (PR/AD)
・Keihan Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Public Relations Devision
Tel : 06-6945-4585
・Telecube Services Co., Ltd. Public Relations
Tel : 03-6386-5319
