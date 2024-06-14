News Release

June 13, 2024

V-cube and Wemex Begin Collaboration to Develop Soundproof Booths

for Online Clinics

～Contributing to the maintenance of the medical system by correcting the regional maldistribution of medical resources and creating opportunities to receive medical examinations at an early stage～

V-cube, Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Masaya Takada, hereinafter "V- cube") is pleased to announce that V-cube and Wemex Corporation (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President: Hideaki Takahashi, hereinafter "Wemex"), a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation(Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), will begin collaboration to jointly develop a soundproof booth for online medical care using V-cube's "TELECUBE"(*1) and Wemex's real-time telemedicine system, "Teladoc HEALTH"(*2).

Background of the collaboration

On May 18, 2023, the Health Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare issued a notice "Establishment of Clinics for Online Medical Care in Remote Areas without a Physician on a Special Exception Basis" (abolished on January 16, 2024) (*3). In response, Yabu City, Hyogo Prefecture (Mayer: Sakae Hirose, hereinafter "Yabu City"), V-cube, and Wemex have installed TELECUBE, equipped with a compact model "Doctor Cart" (*4) developed for the Japanese market, at a community center in Yabu City as a demonstration experiment since November 7, 2023, (*5) utilizing the technology of the real-time telemedicine system "Teladoc HEALTH". Based on the experience of this demonstration experiment, V-cube and Wemex will collaborate to make a new contribution to medical issues in mountainous areas and remote islands where it is difficult to secure medical systems, which are easily affected by local traffic and natural conditions.

Outline of the Collaboration

In this collaboration, V-cube's product development capabilities, maintenance and operation systems, and Wemex's telemedicine solutions will be leveraged to provide services that meet various medical needs, such as the joint development of soundproof booths for online medical examinations. In addition, according to the "Further Utilization of Telemedicine" (*6) announced by the Health Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, it will be possible to establish online medical clinics for non-patient doctors in urban areas as well as in remote areas, depending on the need. V-cube and Wemex will will build a cooperative relationship to solve medical issues according to local conditions, with a view to providing services not only in remote areas but also in urban areas.