June 13, 2024
V-cube, Inc.
V-cube and Wemex Begin Collaboration to Develop Soundproof Booths
for Online Clinics
～Contributing to the maintenance of the medical system by correcting the regional maldistribution of medical resources and creating opportunities to receive medical examinations at an early stage～
V-cube, Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Masaya Takada, hereinafter "V- cube") is pleased to announce that V-cube and Wemex Corporation (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President: Hideaki Takahashi, hereinafter "Wemex"), a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation(Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), will begin collaboration to jointly develop a soundproof booth for online medical care using V-cube's "TELECUBE"(*1) and Wemex's real-time telemedicine system, "Teladoc HEALTH"(*2).
- Background of the collaboration
On May 18, 2023, the Health Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare issued a notice "Establishment of Clinics for Online Medical Care in Remote Areas without a Physician on a Special Exception Basis" (abolished on January 16, 2024) (*3). In response, Yabu City, Hyogo Prefecture (Mayer: Sakae Hirose, hereinafter "Yabu City"), V-cube, and Wemex have installed TELECUBE, equipped with a compact model "Doctor Cart" (*4) developed for the Japanese market, at a community center in Yabu City as a demonstration experiment since November 7, 2023, (*5) utilizing the technology of the real-time telemedicine system "Teladoc HEALTH". Based on the experience of this demonstration experiment, V-cube and Wemex will collaborate to make a new contribution to medical issues in mountainous areas and remote islands where it is difficult to secure medical systems, which are easily affected by local traffic and natural conditions.
- Outline of the Collaboration
In this collaboration, V-cube's product development capabilities, maintenance and operation systems, and Wemex's telemedicine solutions will be leveraged to provide services that meet various medical needs, such as the joint development of soundproof booths for online medical examinations. In addition, according to the "Further Utilization of Telemedicine" (*6) announced by the Health Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, it will be possible to establish online medical clinics for non-patient doctors in urban areas as well as in remote areas, depending on the need. V-cube and Wemex will will build a cooperative relationship to solve medical issues according to local conditions, with a view to providing services not only in remote areas but also in urban areas.
Patients receiving online medical care
Remote Doctors
- Diagram of collaborative efforts >
- About "Telecube," a soundproof private booth
"Telecube" is a soundproof private booth that can be easily installed in various locations, which V- cube started offering in 2017 to solve the "no place for web conferencing" problem. Inside, tables, chairs, and power outlets are provided, allowing users to work on documents, send e-mails, and communicate via telephone or web conferencing in a confidential and quiet environment. The lineup includes Solo, which can be used for individual work and web conferencing; Group 1, which is suitable for 1-on-1 meetings and other 2-person meetings; and Group 2, which can accommodate meetings of up to 4 people.
< Left: Solo, Right: Group type >
(*1) "TELECUBE" product introduction website https://jp.vcube.com/telecube
(*2) Real-time telemedicine system "Teladoc HEALTH" brand site https://www.phchd.com/jp/bx/telehealth
(*3) Source: "Establishment of Clinics for Online Medical Care in Remote Areas without a Physician on a Special Exception Basis" (Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare)
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/web/t_doc?dataId=00tc8204&dataType=1&pageNo=1(*4) Real-timetelemedicine system "Doctor Cart" product introduction websitehttps://www.phchd.com/jp/bx/telehealth/services/doctorcart
(*5) Press release: V-cube, Yabu City, Hyogo Prefecture, and Wemex Corporation Launch Demonstration Project for Online Medical Care at Community Centers ～Contributing to improving access to medical care in remote areas, etc.～
https://www.wemex.com/news/20231024_75.html
(*6) Source: "Further Utilization of Telemedicine (Health Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare)" (Cabinet Office)
https://www8.cao.go.jp/kisei- kaikaku/kisei/meeting/wg/2310_04medical/231218/medical01_01_01.pdf
*TELECUBE is a registered trademark of V-cube, Inc.
Wemex Corporation is an operating subsidiary in Japan of PHC Holdings Corporation (Securities Code 6523: TSE Prime), a global healthcare company. The company was launched in April 2023 as a new structure to provide one-stop services from planning and development to sales. It provides medical computers and electronic medical record systems under the "MEDICOM" brand, support for pharmacy management and specific health guidance, and telemedicine systems. In October 2023, the company also acquired an electronic medical record and receipt-related business from FUJIFILM Healthcare Systems Corporation. Through healthcare IT products and services that promote "medical DX" in Japan, the company is working to improve medical services for patients and increase operational efficiency for healthcare professionals.
https://www.wemex.com/
Location: NBF Shibuya Garden Front 14F, 3-25-18 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative ：Hideaki Takahashi, President
＜About PHC Holdings Corporation>
PHC Holdings Corporation (Securities Code 6523: TSE Prime) is a global healthcare company whose management philosophy is to create new value for all people who desire good health and contribute to the creation of a prosperous society. Its subsidiaries include PHC Corporation, Ascencia Diabetes Care Holdings, Epredia Holdings, LSI Medience Corporation, and Wemex Corporation. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and services in the business areas of diabetes management, healthcare solutions, and diagnostics and life sciences. In fiscal year 2023, the group's consolidated sales revenue was 353.9 billion yen, and its products and services are used by customers in more than 125 countries and regions around the world. PHC Group is the collective name for PHC Holdings Corporation and its operating subsidiaries.
https://www.phchd.com/jp
【What is V-cube?https://jp.vcube.com/】
V-cube's mission is to "Provide Even Opportunity to everybody". By creating an environment where people can communicate "anytime" and "anywhere", V-cube is working to eliminate the diverse inequalities that arise from time-anddistance-constraints. Through visual communication, we aim to reduce the time and distance between people and interact, resolve social issues such as a declining birthrate, an aging society, long working hours, education and medical disparities, and realize a society in which all people can equally earn opportunities.
