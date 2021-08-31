News Release

To the press

August 31,2021

V-cube, Inc.

V-cube has been adopted for the nationwide expansion of "Scaffolding Safety Consulting" service for temporary scaffolding provided by SUGIKO

～Remote work support solution using smart glasses to ensure safety and proper inspection of field work～

V-cube Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") announces that its remote work support solution which uses smart glasses made by Realwear Inc. of the US has been adopted for "Scaffolding Safety Consulting" service provided by SUGIKO Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa, President: Nobuo Sugiyama, hereinafter "SUGIKO") which is engaged in the rental business of scaffolding and other temporary equipment used at construction and building sites.

In the past, SUGIKO was able to conduct safety inspections of scaffolding at the site only. However, by using the remote work support solution, the professional staff at the head office can check the scaffolding at the site in high definition while communicating with the staff at the site. This has enabled the company to expand its service nationwide with only a few specialized staff.

＞

SUGIKO has been focusing on the "Scaffolding Safety Consulting" service as a unique service. In order to be able to provide the service to more sites efficiently, it has been exploring the possibility of providing the service by remotely connecting the head office with the professional staff and the sites where the equipment is rented. The remote work support solution was evaluated for the following points.

・At high altitudes and sites where there is noise, all operations related to smart glasses can be completed by voice operation, allowing staff to work safely with both hands free

・Share high-definition video in real time with headquarters

Provide appropriate consulting services by sharing not only video images of the site but also drawings and other documents as necessary

V-cube will continue to provide a variety of video communication services to help customers realize their communication DX.