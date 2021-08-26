V cube : launches “Touchcast”, a virtual space event platform that provides an immersive and realistic participation experience like a real event
08/26/2021 | 11:41pm EDT
News Release
To the press
August 26, 2021
V-cube, Inc.
V-cube launches "Touchcast", a virtual space event platform that provides an immersive and realistic participation experience like a real event
V-cube, Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") will start offering "Touchcast," a virtual space event platform that provides an immersive and realistic participation experience like a real event, on August 26, 2021. This is a service developed and provided by Touchcast, Inc. (Headquarters: USA, CEO & Co-Founder: Edo Segal) in the United States, a leading market for event DX. As online events have become commonplace for the COVID 19 pandemic, the ability to deliver highly original events that naturally attract participants, rather than standardized video distribution events using existing services, has been highly evaluated. It has been implemented by many companies including Fortune 500 companies, and has been used to hold large- scale global events with up to 10 tracks and over 300 sessions simultaneously over 4 days.
"Touchcast" can be used to create a virtual space set using mixed reality technology, and can be used to deliver a live broadcast of the speaker's presentation while adding real-time effects to make it more attractive. Both speakers and participants can participate from anywhere with Internet access, and interactive communication between speakers and participants or among participants is possible.
By utilizing Touchcast's technology and V-cube's accumulated online event delivery support, operational know-how and studios, we will conclude an exclusive domestic sales contract to contribute to the success of our customers' online events.
＜Event image by "Touchcast"＞You can also watch the video here.
【Background of "Touchcast" Provision】
With the spread of the COVID 19 infection, all forms of communication are moving online, and the need for live streaming, especially of events and seminars, is rapidly increasing.
On the other hand, according to a survey conducted by V-cube in May 2021 on "the actual status of online business events that expanded rapidly with COVID 19", while more than 80% of respondents want to hold "online events" even after the convergence of COVID 19, the issue for both event organizers and participants is to create devices that prevent boredom, immersion in the event, and highly interactive communication, such as interaction among participants.
Organizers' expectations for online events in the future
Interactions among participants
Increase the number of participants
Reduce overlook and departures of participants
Collect real impressions and voices of participants
Foster the air of excitement
None in particular
Participants' expectations for online events in the future
Devices that prevent boredom and highly interactive contents
Participation on smartphones and tablets
Increase interaction among participants
Experience more sense of unity and immersion
None in particular
Other
"Survey of online business events rapidly expanded in the COVID 19 pandemic"
Announced on May 24, 2021
There is a growing trend among organizing companies to improve their branding and engagement online, such as by gaining empathy from participants and fostering a sense of unity, in order to generate results from their events. Participants also said that online events through existing services were flat and boring, and that they wanted to experience a sense of unity like in real event.
"Touchcast" is a service that has grown significantly in the U.S. in the COVID 19 pandemic, due to its ability to enhance the participation experience, make it easier for companies to create unique online events, and provide a hybrid of real and online events. It has the following features.
【Features of "Touchcast"】
(1) UI and UX that realize a participation experience like a real event
The use of mixed reality technology makes it possible to create an online event where the real event venue itself is reproduced online. You can create the participation experience you want your customers to have, such as lighting and fireworks, in accordance with the purpose and branding of the event.
(2) Realization of interactive communication in a variety of ways
Not only can participants communicate through text and voting, but they can also use pictograms to easily express their thoughts. In addition, participants can view the event without the need to install an app, and can actively participate in the event by communicating with the host and other participants.
(3) Data acquisition and analysis to improve the ROI of holding events
In addition to the acquisition of participant behavior logs, engagement scores can be visualized. This allows for multifaceted analysis to improve the ROI of holding ongoing events.
(4) Real-time automatic translation makes it possible to hold global-scale events
Real-time translation (subtitles & dubbing) of presentations by AI can be used for global participation.
＜The examples of client companies that have installed "Touchcast"＞
Based on the concept of "SaaS + Service," V-Cube is working to strengthen its SaaS services centered on "V-CUBE Seminar" and "EventIn," as well as to expand the scale and enrich the content of its "Service," including PLATINUM STUDIO, which opened on May 1, and professional services that provide distribution support. Combining Touchcast's superior platform with our long-cultivated knowhow in event management, we will continue to provide a variety of video communication services to help our customers realize their communication DX.
V-cube's mission is to "Provide Even Opportunity to everybody". By creating an environment where people can communicate "anytime" and "anywhere", V-cube is working to eliminate the diverse inequalities that arise from time-anddistance-constraints. Through visual communication, we aim to reduce the time and distance between people and interact, resolve social issues such as a declining birthrate, an aging society, long working hours, education and medical disparities, and realize a society in which all people can equally earn opportunities.
Inquiries about media: V-cube, Inc. President's Office Public Relations Tel: 03-5475-7250 Fax: 03-6866-5601E-mail: release@pj.vcube.co.jp