News Release

To the press

August 26, 2021

V-cube, Inc.

V-cube launches "Touchcast", a virtual space event platform that provides an immersive and realistic participation experience like a real event

V-cube, Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") will start offering "Touchcast," a virtual space event platform that provides an immersive and realistic participation experience like a real event, on August 26, 2021. This is a service developed and provided by Touchcast, Inc. (Headquarters: USA, CEO & Co-Founder: Edo Segal) in the United States, a leading market for event DX. As online events have become commonplace for the COVID 19 pandemic, the ability to deliver highly original events that naturally attract participants, rather than standardized video distribution events using existing services, has been highly evaluated. It has been implemented by many companies including Fortune 500 companies, and has been used to hold large- scale global events with up to 10 tracks and over 300 sessions simultaneously over 4 days.

"Touchcast" can be used to create a virtual space set using mixed reality technology, and can be used to deliver a live broadcast of the speaker's presentation while adding real-time effects to make it more attractive. Both speakers and participants can participate from anywhere with Internet access, and interactive communication between speakers and participants or among participants is possible.

By utilizing Touchcast's technology and V-cube's accumulated online event delivery support, operational know-how and studios, we will conclude an exclusive domestic sales contract to contribute to the success of our customers' online events.

＜Event image by "Touchcast"＞You can also watch the video here.

【Background of "Touchcast" Provision】

With the spread of the COVID 19 infection, all forms of communication are moving online, and the need for live streaming, especially of events and seminars, is rapidly increasing.