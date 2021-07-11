V cube : Announcement regarding Compliance with Prime Market in New Market Segments

July 12, 2021
Company name: V-cube, Inc.
President & CEO: Naoaki Mashita
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (stock code: 3681)
Contact: Director & CFO, Corporate Planning Division General Manager Kazuki Yamamoto (TEL.03-6625-5011)
Announcement regarding Compliance with Prime Market
in New Market Segments
With regard to the new market classification scheduled to be transferred in April 2022, we have received the results of the primary determination of compliance status from Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and has confirmed that we are in compliance with the listing maintenance standards of the Prime Market.
With the mission of "Realizing an Even Community," we are working to solve environmental and social issues by providing solutions that realize communication DX. We will continue to work toward medium- to long-term sustainable growth with maintaining the expected level of governance so that we can continue to be supported by our shareholders.
Disclaimer
V-cube Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 03:31:02 UTC.