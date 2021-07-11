V cube : Announcement regarding Compliance with Prime Market in New Market Segments

July 12, 2021

Company name: V-cube, Inc.

President & CEO: Naoaki Mashita

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (stock code: 3681)

Contact: Director & CFO, Corporate Planning Division General Manager Kazuki Yamamoto (TEL.03-6625-5011)

Announcement regarding Compliance with Prime Market

in New Market Segments

With regard to the new market classification scheduled to be transferred in April 2022, we have received the results of the primary determination of compliance status from Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and has confirmed that we are in compliance with the listing maintenance standards of the Prime Market.

With the mission of "Realizing an Even Community," we are working to solve environmental and social issues by providing solutions that realize communication DX. We will continue to work toward medium- to long-term sustainable growth with maintaining the expected level of governance so that we can continue to be supported by our shareholders.