Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. V-cube, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3681   JP3829750003

V-CUBE, INC.

(3681)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

V cube : Announcement regarding Compliance with Prime Market in New Market Segments

07/11/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 12, 2021

Company name: V-cube, Inc.

President & CEO: Naoaki Mashita

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (stock code: 3681)

Contact: Director & CFO, Corporate Planning Division General Manager Kazuki Yamamoto (TEL.03-6625-5011)

Announcement regarding Compliance with Prime Market

in New Market Segments

With regard to the new market classification scheduled to be transferred in April 2022, we have received the results of the primary determination of compliance status from Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and has confirmed that we are in compliance with the listing maintenance standards of the Prime Market.

With the mission of "Realizing an Even Community," we are working to solve environmental and social issues by providing solutions that realize communication DX. We will continue to work toward medium- to long-term sustainable growth with maintaining the expected level of governance so that we can continue to be supported by our shareholders.

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 03:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about V-CUBE, INC.
07/11V CUBE  : Announcement regarding Compliance with Prime Market in New Market Segm..
PU
06/03V-cube, Inc. completed the acquisition of Xyvid, Inc.
CI
05/31V CUBE  : Announcement regarding Acquisition of Xyvid Inc. and Borrowing of Fund..
PU
05/31V-cube, Inc. agreed to acquire XYVID from David Kovalcik and others for $15 m..
CI
04/28V CUBE  : FY2021.1Q Financial Results presentation slide
PU
04/28V CUBE  : FY2021.1Q Financial Results
PU
04/28V CUBE  : Announcement regarding Revisions of Consolidated Business Forecast
PU
04/28V-Cube, Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the First-Half Year E..
CI
04/28V-Cube, Inc. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
04/28V-Cube, Inc. Provides Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 282 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net income 2020 1 138 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 717 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,5x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 56 901 M 516 M 517 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
EV / Sales 2020 8,93x
Nbr of Employees 405
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart V-CUBE, INC.
Duration : Period :
V-cube, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V-CUBE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Naoaki Mashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuki Yamamoto Chief Financial Officer & GM-Corporate Planning
Yosuke Kamezaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Masaya Takada COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Norio Murakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
V-CUBE, INC.-22.28%574
ACCENTURE PLC19.68%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.07%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.42%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED24.45%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.15.62%83 980