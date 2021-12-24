Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. V-cube, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3681   JP3829750003

V-CUBE, INC.

(3681)
  Report
V cube : provides "EventIn" for “SAGA IT FAIR”, which aims to a hybrid event, to realize a fair that emphasizes online business meetings

12/24/2021 | 02:47am EST
News Release

To the press

December 24, 2021 V-cube, Inc.

V-cube provides "EventIn" for "SAGA IT FAIR", which aims to a hybrid event, to realize a fair that emphasizes online business meetings

Even participants who are unfamiliar with IT can use the environment to participate from outside the prefecture, and the efficiency of survey work has been improved

V-cube, Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") has provided its online event platform "EventIn" to "the 5th IT Fair for Productivity Improvement, SAGA IT FAIR" held online on November 17, 2021 (organizers: Saga Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Saga Federation of Societies of Commerce and Industry, Saga Federation of Small Business Associations, Saga Industrial Smart Center). "SAGA IT Fair", which includes lectures, exhibitions, and business meetings in the COVID 19 pandemic, has to be conducted online. It wanted to realize highly interactive communication between exhibitors and participants, and at the same time, it wanted to improve the efficiency of questionnaires, which had been divided between paper and digital, and increase the number of participants from outside Saga Prefecture. The Saga Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which serves as the organizer, said, "By adopting "EventIn", which allows free communication and a fair like a real venue, we were able to have a certain number of participants throughout the entire time period without confusion even for those who are unfamiliar with IT. Many of the participants visited 6 to 7 company booths in about 2 hours, and it seems that they were able to gather information and conduct business negotiations while circulating in "EventIn". Questionnaires can be distributed and tabulated easily with the function of "EventIn", and the number of participants from outside Saga Prefecture increased. To increase the number of participants in the future, we would like to consider holding a hybrid event with online and real venues."

"SAGA IT FAIR" has been held since 2017 with the aim of supporting companies in their DX activities and business matching of IT services provided by companies in the prefecture. The fair was held at a real venue to emphasize face-to-face communication, but the fair itself was also promoted for DX, based on the idea that the fair should be a place where participants who are unfamiliar with IT can become familiar with it, and where participants from all over the country can participate. While the COVID 19 pandemic required the fair to be held completely online, it was looking for ways to realize a fair where exhibitors and participants could communicate freely and promote DX just as in the real event.

Saga Chamber of Commerce & Industry has praised "EventIn", an online event platform, for the following.

  • Seminars and information display by exhibitors, as well as individual business negotiations between exhibitors and participants, can be completed on one platform.
  • The interface is easy to understand, even for those unfamiliar with IT, and participants are expected to move freely.
  • DX can be achieved for questionnaire operations, which had been a problem, and the aggregate results can be used effectively.
  • Excellent support system that organizers can focus on running the event.

"EventIn" is also equipped with functions that can be used for hybrid events utilizing real and online, which is the goal of "SAGA IT FAIR". In addition to both real and online participant management, it has survey and communication functions that can be used regardless of the method of participation, and can handle events of up to 5000 people. V-cube will continue to provide a variety of video communication services to help customers realize their communication DX.

For more information about the case study at Saga Chamber of Commerce & Industry, please click here.

https://jp.vcube.com/case/28101.html

For more information about the online event platform "EventIn", please click here. https://jp.vcube.com/service/eventin.

[What is V-cube? https://jp.vcube.com/]

V-cube's mission is to "Provide an Even Opportunity to everybody". By creating an environment where people can communicate "anytime" and "anywhere", V-cube is working to eliminate the diverse inequalities that arise from time-anddistance-constraints. Through visual communication, we aim to reduce the time and distance between people and interact, resolve social issues such as a declining birthrate, an aging society, long working hours, education and medical disparities, and realize a society in which all people can equally earn opportunities.

  • Inquiries about media: V-cube, Inc. President's Office Public Relations Tel: 03-5475-7250 Fax: 03-6866-5601E-mail: release@pj.vcube.co.jp

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
