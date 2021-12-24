News Release

To the press

December 24, 2021 V-cube, Inc.

V-cube provides "EventIn" for "SAGA IT FAIR", which aims to a hybrid event, to realize a fair that emphasizes online business meetings

～Even participants who are unfamiliar with IT can use the environment to participate from outside the prefecture, and the efficiency of survey work has been improved～

V-cube, Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") has provided its online event platform "EventIn" to "the 5th IT Fair for Productivity Improvement, SAGA IT FAIR" held online on November 17, 2021 (organizers: Saga Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Saga Federation of Societies of Commerce and Industry, Saga Federation of Small Business Associations, Saga Industrial Smart Center). "SAGA IT Fair", which includes lectures, exhibitions, and business meetings in the COVID 19 pandemic, has to be conducted online. It wanted to realize highly interactive communication between exhibitors and participants, and at the same time, it wanted to improve the efficiency of questionnaires, which had been divided between paper and digital, and increase the number of participants from outside Saga Prefecture. The Saga Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which serves as the organizer, said, "By adopting "EventIn", which allows free communication and a fair like a real venue, we were able to have a certain number of participants throughout the entire time period without confusion even for those who are unfamiliar with IT. Many of the participants visited 6 to 7 company booths in about 2 hours, and it seems that they were able to gather information and conduct business negotiations while circulating in "EventIn". Questionnaires can be distributed and tabulated easily with the function of "EventIn", and the number of participants from outside Saga Prefecture increased. To increase the number of participants in the future, we would like to consider holding a hybrid event with online and real venues."

"SAGA IT FAIR" has been held since 2017 with the aim of supporting companies in their DX activities and business matching of IT services provided by companies in the prefecture. The fair was held at a real venue to emphasize face-to-face communication, but the fair itself was also promoted for DX, based on the idea that the fair should be a place where participants who are unfamiliar with IT can become familiar with it, and where participants from all over the country can participate. While the COVID 19 pandemic required the fair to be held completely online, it was looking for ways to realize a fair where exhibitors and participants could communicate freely and promote DX just as in the real event.

Saga Chamber of Commerce & Industry has praised "EventIn", an online event platform, for the following.