September 21, 2021

V-cube, Inc.

V-cube was adopted for the Attendance-Type Virtual

Shareholders' Meeting of Kyushu Electric Power

～Highly evaluated for its stable system and operational support based on extensive knowledge of leading numerous stakeholders ～

V-cube Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") has provided the "Virtual Shareholders' Meeting Web Broadcasting Service" and operational support to Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. (headquartered in Fukuoka City Fukuoka, President & CEO: Kazuhiro Ikebe, hereinafter "Kyushu Electric Power") for its June 2021 virtual shareholders' meeting with hybrid participation via the Internet.

Kyushu Electric Power places great importance on providing substantial information to its more than 130,000 shareholders. The company chose V-cube to conduct its first attendance-type virtual shareholders' meeting because it values our systems that allows shareholders nationwide to view the event in a stable environment that is comparable to participation at a real venue and our operational support to lead a large number of related companies and parties involved in the management of the shareholders' meeting and entrust them with the web broadcast.

We received the following evaluation from Kyushu Electric Power. "On the day of the event, about 200 people participated online, and even at the real venue, where the number of participants was smaller than in previous years, we received many active questions, which made us feel that the event was a success overall. Based on their knowledge and experience, V-cube took the lead in working with companies involved in setting up the real venue to realize Kyushu Electric Power's goal of a virtual shareholders' meeting, and supported the company by flexibly responding to various consultations from advance preparations to the day of the meeting. Originally, shareholders from distant locations were constrained by travel time and transportation costs to attend the meeting in real life, so we feel that the virtual shareholders' meeting is an effective way to make it easier for them to attend."