V-cube was adopted for the Attendance-Type Virtual
Shareholders' Meeting of Kyushu Electric Power
～Highly evaluated for its stable system and operational support based on extensive knowledge of leading numerous stakeholders ～
V-cube Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") has provided the "Virtual Shareholders' Meeting Web Broadcasting Service" and operational support to Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. (headquartered in Fukuoka City Fukuoka, President & CEO: Kazuhiro Ikebe, hereinafter "Kyushu Electric Power") for its June 2021 virtual shareholders' meeting with hybrid participation via the Internet.
Kyushu Electric Power places great importance on providing substantial information to its more than 130,000 shareholders. The company chose V-cube to conduct its first attendance-type virtual shareholders' meeting because it values our systems that allows shareholders nationwide to view the event in a stable environment that is comparable to participation at a real venue and our operational support to lead a large number of related companies and parties involved in the management of the shareholders' meeting and entrust them with the web broadcast.
We received the following evaluation from Kyushu Electric Power. "On the day of the event, about 200 people participated online, and even at the real venue, where the number of participants was smaller than in previous years, we received many active questions, which made us feel that the event was a success overall. Based on their knowledge and experience, V-cube took the lead in working with companies involved in setting up the real venue to realize Kyushu Electric Power's goal of a virtual shareholders' meeting, and supported the company by flexibly responding to various consultations from advance preparations to the day of the meeting. Originally, shareholders from distant locations were constrained by travel time and transportation costs to attend the meeting in real life, so we feel that the virtual shareholders' meeting is an effective way to make it easier for them to attend."
V-cube provides systems and operational support for holding hybrid virtual shareholders' meetings with both attendance type and participation type. In addition to providing all the functions necessary for a virtual shareholders' meeting, the system is safe and secure, with redundant broadcast equipment and broadcasting systems to avoid the cancellation of the virtual shareholders' meeting itself due to IT failures. We provide operational support from the early stages, not just rehearsals on the day before or on the day of the event, so that the organizer can work with a sense of security. In addition, we are now able to offer a "virtual-only shareholders' meeting web broadcasting service" that can be held completely online.
In order to realize our mission of "Provide an Even Opportunity to everybody", we will continue to work to eliminate the inequality of opportunity caused by time and distance constraints by creating an environment where people can communicate "anytime" and "anywhere.
V-cube's mission is to "Provide an Even Opportunity to everybody". By creating an environment where people can communicate "anytime" and "anywhere", V-cube is working to eliminate the diverse inequalities that arise from time-anddistance-constraints. Through visual communication, we aim to reduce the time and distance between people and interact, resolve social issues such as a declining birthrate, an aging society, long working hours, education and medical disparities, and realize a society in which all people can equally earn opportunities.
