V cube : will hold the "Event DX Conference 2021 ～A Near Future Vision of Communication～" on December 15

11/19/2021 | 09:04am EST
News Release

To the press

November 19, 2021 V-cube, Inc.

V-cube will hold the "Event DX Conference 2021

A Near Future Vision of Communication" on December 15

Half a day for thinking about the future from a variety of perspectives, events, work styles, management, regional areas, and global issues

V-cube, Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO; Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter "V-cube") is pleased to announce that it will hold the "Event DX Conference 2021 - A Near Future Vision of Communication" on December 15(Wed), 2021.

"Event DX Conference 2021" is an online event planned and managed by V-cube under the theme of "Communication DX". After 2020-2021, when the spread of the COVID 19 caused all forms of communication to go online, we are now at the stage of rethinking the future of communication in the new normal.

This conference will focus on the theme of "How to use the real and the online to make the near future better" and we will have speakers who are active in their respective fields from a variety of perspectives, including events, work styles, management, regional areas, and global issues.

Outline of "Event DX conference 2021"

Date and time

: December 15(Wed), 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Participation fee: Free

Host

: V-cube, Inc.

Co-host

: Sansan, Inc.

Details

: https://jp.vcube.com/eventdxconference2021

  • Keynote Session

"The Future of Management and Work Styles in Japan from a Global Perspective" (13:10 - 13:55)

In this session, we will discuss how Japanese management and work styles have changed since the turbulence of 2020 from a global perspective, how they have grasped these changes in the environment, and how they have driven business. And how will they change in 2022? This presentation will focus on the key words "Global", "Communication", "Work style" and "Purpose".

"Regional Revitalization and DX. The Change and Future of the Work and Life Styles by DX"

(14:05 - 14:50)

This session will provide hints for thinking about the change and future of the COVID 19 pandemic from the perspective of local governments and companies. In response to changes in the environment surrounding local areas, correction of regional disparities, we will introduce examples of DX (ICT), change, transformation, and initiatives from the local perspective in the form of a panel discussion.

Speakers:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation,

President, Executive Director, Mr. Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi

Governor of Wakayama Prefecture, Mr. Yoshinobu Nisaka (scheduled)

V-cube, Inc. President and CEO, Naoaki Mashita (as a moderator)

[What is V-cube? https://jp.vcube.com/]

V-cube's mission is to "Provide Even Opportunity to everybody". By creating an environment where people can communicate "anytime" and "anywhere", V-cube is working to eliminate the diverse inequalities that arise from time-anddistance-constraints. Through visual communication, we aim to reduce the time and distance between people and interact, resolve social issues such as a declining birthrate, an aging society, long working hours, education and medical disparities, and realize a society in which all people can equally earn opportunities.

  • Inquiries about media: V-cube, Inc. President's Office Public Relations Tel: 03-5475-7250 Fax: 03-6866-5601E-mail: release@pj.vcube.co.jp

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 14:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
