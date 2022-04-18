News Release

To the press

April 18, 2022

V-cube, Inc.

V-cube will present "Meta Cube", a private VR space for a Phygital Reality Metaverse experience

～Concept model to explore the various possibilities of utilizing the Metaverse, from entertainment to business～

V-cube, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Chairman and Group CEO: Naoaki Mashita, hereinafter V-cube) will present the concept model of "Meta Cube" a private VR space that realizes a Phygital Reality Metaverse experience. Meta Cube is a system that projects video content on the walls of the "Telecube" a soundproof private booth, so that users can experience a realistic VR/metaverse space without wearing goggles or other VR devices.

As a proof of concept (PoC) for the practical application of Meta Cube, we are looking for content partner companies to collaborate in the development of services using this concept model. In the future, we plan to develop content with proof-of-concept partners in various fields to create "Phygital (*) Reality" experiences that can provide new value to business scenes and consumers.

*Phygital: A coined word combining "physical" + "digital"

>Click here to view the Meta Cube concept video. https://youtu.be/ItFn3Dnbdpw

■ Background of "Meta Cube" development

As interest in the metaverse grows worldwide, we also announced our entry into the Metaverse in January 2022. As the first service, we have launched the "Metaverse Event Service" at the same time as the announcement of our entry into the Metaverse. As the new service following, we are pleased to announce a new communication service concept on the Metaverse using the "Telecube", a soundproof private room booth.

Currently, each company is planning and developing various platforms and contents for the metaverse experience. Platforms include AR and VR goggles and 3D cameras that are expected to provide a rich and immersive experience. In order to explore the possibility of utilizing the Metaverse in a wide range of industries and applications, not only in entertainment but also in business, we have started developing a new service called "Meta Cube" which allows users to experience a phygitalReality Metaverse using "Telecube" as a platform, which is already being used in various fields.

Reference: https://jp.vcube.com/news/release/20220112-1530.html

■ The benefits of a metaverse space experience using the "Telecube"

If goggle-type devices, which are already widely used as experience devices for AR and VR, are used as a platform, it is necessary to secure dedicated devices for a certain number of people and for each user to wear a device. In contrast, with the Meta Cube, the experience can be had simply by entering a private room in the "Telecube", eliminating the need to prepare specialized equipment and the use of equipment that touches the face. The difference in experience is that there is less VR sickness caused by goggles and anyone can use the system easily. This is expected to lower the hurdle to a metaverse experience.

In addition, private booths for multiple people make it possible for multiple people to experience the same content at the same time.

■ The contents you can experience

In the Meta Cube concept model, it is possible to display not only still and moving images captured by a 360-degree camera and CG images such as BIM models, but also images from remote locations in real time. In addition to meetings with remote locations via web conferencing, live streaming video can be shared with remote participants as if they were in the same space.

Taking advantage of these features, customers will be able to enjoy a wide range of content genres, such as remote guidance services for real estate and sightseeing, interactive entertainment content, attraction content for amusement, and VR gyms equipped with exercise bikes, while communicating with other users in the Meta Cube.

■ Future Service Development

We are looking for content partner companies to collaborate in service development to identify issues and verify the effectiveness of the service in preparation for the launch of the service as a proof of concept (PoC) for the practical application of Meta Cube. We plan to develop this proof-of-concept with companies in various fields to create a "Phygital (*)" experience that can provide new value to business scenes and consumers.

*Phygital: A coined word combining "physical" + "digital"

Please contact us at the following page for a demo or collaboration of the system. URL: https://jp.vcube.com/form-inquiry-md08-metacube.html

V-cube will continue to explore various possibilities in the metaverse domain and work on projects to "Provide Even Opportunity to everybody" by shortening the time and distance of communication.

【What is V-cube?https://jp.vcube.com/ 】

V-cube's mission is to "Provide Even Opportunity to everybody". By creating an environment where people can communicate "anytime" and "anywhere", V-cube is working to eliminate the diverse inequalities that arise from time-and distance-constraints. Through visual communication, we aim to reduce the time and distance between people and interact, resolve social issues such as a declining birthrate, an aging society, long working hours, education and medical disparities, and realize a society in which all people can equally earn opportunities.

【Inquiries about media】

V-cube, Inc. Group CEO's Office Public Relations

Tel: 03-5475-7250 Fax: 03-6866-5601 E-mail:release@pj.vcube.co.jp