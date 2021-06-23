Access Granted: Funding Mentorship to Improve Diversity

The fashion industry has long suffered a crisis of uniform representation. The VF Foundation is on a mission to help create a more vibrant and inclusive industry through innovative philanthropic grants that support diverse and underrepresented talent.

Last fall, The Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) launched its Alumni Mentoring Initiative, made possible by a grant from The VF Foundation. The program focuses on supporting college graduates in their first years post-graduation, targeting FSF alumni from underrepresented backgrounds who seek careers in the apparel, fashion and retail industries.

During the grant period, 55 new college graduates were matched with volunteer mentors, resulting in 165 mentoring sessions. Over 500 mentees and alumni participated in a series of events designed to help them gain industry knowledge, build networks and develop confidence in navigating professional relationships.

Listen to this mentor/mentee story that reveals what it means to 'pay it forward' for the rising stars who deserve equitable opportunities.