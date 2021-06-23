Log in
    VFC   US9182041080

V.F. CORPORATION

(VFC)
Access Granted: Funding Mentorship to Improve Diversity

06/23/2021
The fashion industry has long suffered a crisis of uniform representation. The VF Foundation is on a mission to help create a more vibrant and inclusive industry through innovative philanthropic grants that support diverse and underrepresented talent.

Last fall, The Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) launched its Alumni Mentoring Initiative, made possible by a grant from The VF Foundation. The program focuses on supporting college graduates in their first years post-graduation, targeting FSF alumni from underrepresented backgrounds who seek careers in the apparel, fashion and retail industries.

During the grant period, 55 new college graduates were matched with volunteer mentors, resulting in 165 mentoring sessions. Over 500 mentees and alumni participated in a series of events designed to help them gain industry knowledge, build networks and develop confidence in navigating professional relationships.

Listen to this mentor/mentee story that reveals what it means to 'pay it forward' for the rising stars who deserve equitable opportunities.

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 17:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 847 M - -
Net income 2022 1 203 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 31 863 M 31 863 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 33 600
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart V.F. CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
V.F. Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V.F. CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 81,21 $
Average target price 93,86 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven E. Rendle Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Matt Puckett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Velia Carboni Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
V.F. CORPORATION-5.63%31 863
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE33.33%408 684
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.3.18%46 740
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED59.57%26 442
MONCLER S.P.A.16.23%18 603
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.28.14%10 301