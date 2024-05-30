COSTA MESA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans Global Skateboarder Arisa Trew is making history in skateboarding. In 2023, she shattered barriers by becoming the first woman to land a 720 on a skateboard and then the first to perform the trick in a competition run, clinching the Women's Skateboard Vert gold at X Games California 2023. The next day, she added another feather to her cap by winning the Women's Skateboard Park Gold, making her the youngest X Games double gold medalist at 13. These remarkable achievements led to her being honored with the 2024 Laureus World Sports Award for Action Sports Person of the Year. Following the award, Arisa became the first woman to land a Switch 540. Now, she's taking Skateboarding to even greater heights by becoming the first female to land a 900, a feat accomplished 25 years after Tony Hawk's groundbreaking achievement.

"I was in so much shock when I landed the 900; it's been a dream of mine since I made my first 540. It's just awesome pushing women's skateboarding," said Arisa Trew.

Congratulations to Arisa for her unwavering determination in pushing skateboarding forward, a testament to her relentless pursuit of progression that continues to inspire future generations.

Watch Arisa Trew Land the 900: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7k3wGQxyOJ/ .

Download Photos by Anthony Acosta: https://we.tl/t-0aQSE2d72h

Download Arisa Trew 900 Videos: https://we.tl/t-eIxMk8nDa3

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand inspires and empowers everyone to live "Off The Wall," embodying the youthful spirit of freedom, non-conformity, and relentless drive to push culture forward across action sports, music, art and design. Vans builds communities through progressive platforms such as Vans Pipe Masters and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off the Wall" Since '66

vans.com/skate

youtube.com/vans

Instagram.com/vansskate

Follow Vans on Spotify Here !

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breaking-barriers-in-skateboarding-history-14-year-old-vans-global-skateboarder-arisa-trew-makes-her-mark-as-the-first-woman-to-successfully-land-a-900-302159685.html

SOURCE Vans Skateboarding