Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. V.F. Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VFC   US9182041080

V.F. CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

V F : Welcome Back Eastpak

09/28/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. consumers will see the return of a familiar brand name this fall, as global lifestyle icon Eastpak relaunches in North America following several strong growth years in the European and APAC regions. Known for its stylish and functional backpacks, bags, gear and accessories, Eastpak will be back with a mix of new-to-market products and perennial favorites. The Fall 2021 relaunch will include the North American introduction of soft carry and wheeled travel items, paired with Eastpak's well-known Padded Pak'r and Padded Zippl'r. On the horizon are a number of highly-anticipated collaborations, with brands including Raf Simons, Vivienne Westwood, Kith, and Neighborhood, to name a few.

The North America re-entry is led by President Nina Flood, who took the helm in 2020. Under her leadership, demand for Eastpak has grown in the Americas through global ecommerce sites including ASOS, SSENSE and other high-end retail platforms. Flood anticipates Eastpak will see an expanded presence in key US and Canada fashion and lifestyle retailers looking ahead. In the meantime, with this market re-entry, Eastpak will be fully platformed in the U.S. with the debut of us.eastpak.com.

In addition to leading Eastpak, Flood serves as president of JanSport. Her 17 years with VF Corp. include a stretch as president of Kipling Americas, and prior to that as VP of Strategy and Marketing and Nautica.

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about V.F. CORPORATION
12:42pV F : Welcome Back Eastpak
PU
09/16V F : VF, Timberland and Redress Collaborate to Foster Next Generation of Sustainable Desi..
PU
09/14V F : Vf corporation and redress announce 2021 winner of world's largest sustainable fashi..
AQ
09/13VF CORPORATION : and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World's Largest Sustainable Fashion D..
BU
09/09V F : JanSport Helps Gen Z Unpack Mental Health Issues
PU
09/09V.F. CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07V F : VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors (F..
PU
09/07V F CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07VF CORPORATION : Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
BU
09/07V.F. Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down from Its Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on V.F. CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 041 M - -
Net income 2022 1 386 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 26 766 M 26 766 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 33 600
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart V.F. CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
V.F. Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V.F. CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 68,17 $
Average target price 93,45 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Rendle Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Matt Puckett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Velia Carboni Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
V.F. CORPORATION-20.19%26 766
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE24.78%375 805
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.23.76%55 913
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED65.10%28 163
MONCLER S.P.A.7.34%16 977
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.28.69%10 382