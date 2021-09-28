V F : Welcome Back Eastpak

U.S. consumers will see the return of a familiar brand name this fall, as global lifestyle icon Eastpak relaunches in North America following several strong growth years in the European and APAC regions. Known for its stylish and functional backpacks, bags, gear and accessories, Eastpak will be back with a mix of new-to-market products and perennial favorites. The Fall 2021 relaunch will include the North American introduction of soft carry and wheeled travel items, paired with Eastpak's well-known Padded Pak'r and Padded Zippl'r. On the horizon are a number of highly-anticipated collaborations, with brands including Raf Simons, Vivienne Westwood, Kith, and Neighborhood, to name a few.

The North America re-entry is led by President Nina Flood, who took the helm in 2020. Under her leadership, demand for Eastpak has grown in the Americas through global ecommerce sites including ASOS, SSENSE and other high-end retail platforms. Flood anticipates Eastpak will see an expanded presence in key US and Canada fashion and lifestyle retailers looking ahead. In the meantime, with this market re-entry, Eastpak will be fully platformed in the U.S. with the debut of us.eastpak.com.

In addition to leading Eastpak, Flood serves as president of JanSport. Her 17 years with VF Corp. include a stretch as president of Kipling Americas, and prior to that as VP of Strategy and Marketing and Nautica.