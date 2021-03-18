V F : Reuniting Families in China

Children and migrant workers often only see each other once or twice a year. VF's Worker and Community Development (WCD) program set out to change that. The WCD program was designed to help better the lives of our workers and their families around the world and aspires to positively impact one million people annually by 2025.

VF and the Centre for Children's Rights and Business joined forces to create the WeCare program at VF facilities in China. The program, which began in 2018, is currently thriving at five factories in China, serving 1,000 migrant parents and children.

A range of customizable activities and support services are available at each factory, designed to help parents bond with their children, communicate with each other effectively, assist with remote learning and celebrate more time together.

Plans are in place to scale this program across all VF factories in China. See how this inspiring program is helping children grow closer to their parents, while reducing the stress and anxiety of migrant workers as they provide essential income to their families.