Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  V.F. Corporation    VFC

V.F. CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

V F : Reuniting Families in China

03/18/2021 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Children and migrant workers often only see each other once or twice a year. VF's Worker and Community Development (WCD) program set out to change that. The WCD program was designed to help better the lives of our workers and their families around the world and aspires to positively impact one million people annually by 2025.

VF and the Centre for Children's Rights and Business joined forces to create the WeCare program at VF facilities in China. The program, which began in 2018, is currently thriving at five factories in China, serving 1,000 migrant parents and children.

A range of customizable activities and support services are available at each factory, designed to help parents bond with their children, communicate with each other effectively, assist with remote learning and celebrate more time together.

Plans are in place to scale this program across all VF factories in China. See how this inspiring program is helping children grow closer to their parents, while reducing the stress and anxiety of migrant workers as they provide essential income to their families.

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 15:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about V.F. CORPORATION
11:58aV F  : Reuniting Families in China
PU
03/09VF CORPORATION  : 's Timberland®, Vans® And The North Face® Brands Announce 'Div..
PR
03/09V.F. CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08VANS  : Opens Public Nominations for "Foot the Bill" Program to Support Addition..
PR
03/08VF  : Pivotal Research Upgrades VF to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $94..
MT
03/08VF  : Thank You to the Nearly 20,000 Women Who Drive VF's Success
PU
03/05HERMES INTERNATIONAL  : Hermès and LVMH Stocks Are As Trendy as Their Handbags
DJ
03/03VF CORPORATION  : Appoints Susie Mulder as Global Brand President, Timberland®
BU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at VF Corp Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Tren..
MT
03/02VF  : Foundation Issues its First Impact Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 159 M - -
Net income 2021 411 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,4x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 30 697 M 30 697 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart V.F. CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
V.F. Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V.F. CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 92,56 $
Last Close Price 78,35 $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Roe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Velia Carboni Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
V.F. CORPORATION-8.27%31 253
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE11.22%335 650
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.43%40 968
MONCLER S.P.A.1.28%15 480
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-10.79%13 885
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.24.85%10 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ