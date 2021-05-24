Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. V.F. Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VFC   US9182041080

V.F. CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

V F : VF's Diversity Fellowship Program

05/24/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 24, 2021

Last year, the VF Legal Department reaffirmed its commitment to make inclusion and diversity a key pillar of its global strategy.

To this end, we are thrilled to announce the inaugural launch of the Fox/VF Diversity Fellowship Program launching today, May 24, 2021.

VF has partnered with the firm, Fox Rothschild LLP, to create an innovative program that we hope will aid and inspire others to improve diversity in the ranks of our law firms and in-house law departments around the world.

Selected fellows will devote a portion of their summer associate experience to learn more about the in-house practice of law, enaging with VF's General Counsel and Senior Leadership Team, as well as executives throughout the world on matters that are relevant to the VF portfolio of brands.

Our hope is this unique exposure will provide these fellows an opportunity to accelerate their understanding of the power of client partnership into their legal experience, wherever their paths may lead them.

Please meet our outstanding inaugural fellows and join us in welcoming them to VF.

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 18:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about V.F. CORPORATION
02:39pV F  : VF's Diversity Fellowship Program
PU
09:20aV F  : RBC Cuts Price Target on VF Corp. to $95 From $102, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
08:53aV F  : VF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results; Provides Ini..
AQ
08:47aV F  : JPMorgan Adjusts VF's Price Target to $106 From $104, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
08:45aV F  : UBS Adjusts VF's Price Target to $90 From $91, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07:46aV F  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts VF's Price Target to $98 From $101, Maintains Buy R..
MT
05/21V F  : Transcript FY 2021
PU
05/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks end mixed as Dow recovers on strong eco..
RE
05/21CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Close Mixed Friday as Boeing Lifts Dow, Mega Techs Weig..
MT
05/21Foot Locker, Deere rise; Flowers Foods, V.F. Corp. fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 160 M - -
Net income 2021 415 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 73,5x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 30 262 M 30 262 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart V.F. CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
V.F. Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V.F. CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 93,26 $
Last Close Price 77,24 $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Roe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Velia Carboni Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
V.F. CORPORATION-9.57%30 262
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.63%387 886
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-10.01%40 820
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED24.02%21 100
MONCLER S.P.A.6.86%17 507
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.36.26%10 954