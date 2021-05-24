V F : VF's Diversity Fellowship Program

May 24, 2021

Last year, the VF Legal Department reaffirmed its commitment to make inclusion and diversity a key pillar of its global strategy.

To this end, we are thrilled to announce the inaugural launch of the Fox/VF Diversity Fellowship Program launching today, May 24, 2021.

VF has partnered with the firm, Fox Rothschild LLP, to create an innovative program that we hope will aid and inspire others to improve diversity in the ranks of our law firms and in-house law departments around the world.

Selected fellows will devote a portion of their summer associate experience to learn more about the in-house practice of law, enaging with VF's General Counsel and Senior Leadership Team, as well as executives throughout the world on matters that are relevant to the VF portfolio of brands.

Our hope is this unique exposure will provide these fellows an opportunity to accelerate their understanding of the power of client partnership into their legal experience, wherever their paths may lead them.

Please meet our outstanding inaugural fellows and join us in welcoming them to VF.