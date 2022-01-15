Log in
V Guard Industries : Allotment of Securities

01/15/2022
January 15, 2022

The Manager

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Mumbai - 400 001

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra-

East,

Mumbai- 400 051

Ref:- Scrip Code: 532953

Ref:- Symbol: VGUARD

Sub: Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on January 15, 2022 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company vide. Circular resolution no: 03/2021-22 dated January 15, 2022, has allotted 4,66,963 nos. of equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each to employees who have exercised stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Company 'ESOS 2013'.

Kindly take the above information on your records. Thanking You,

For V-Guard Industries Limited

JAYASREE KAMALA

Digitally signed by

JAYASREE KAMALA Date: 2022.01.15 13:35:36 +05'30'

Jayasree K

Company Secretary

V‐GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD.

P +91 484 433 5000

Regd Office: 42/962,

Vennala High School Road,

+91 484 200 5000

Vennala P O, Kochi - 682028

E mail@vguard.in

CIN: L31200KL1996PLC010010

Disclaimer

V-Guard Industries Limited published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 09:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
