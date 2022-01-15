V Guard Industries : Allotment of Securities

January 15, 2022 The Manager The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Mumbai - 400 001 G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra- East, Mumbai- 400 051 Ref:- Scrip Code: 532953 Ref:- Symbol: VGUARD

Sub: Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on January 15, 2022 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company vide. Circular resolution no: 03/2021-22 dated January 15, 2022, has allotted 4,66,963 nos. of equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each to employees who have exercised stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Company 'ESOS 2013'.

