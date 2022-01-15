V Guard Industries : Allotment of Securities

Sub: Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on January 15, 2022 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir / Madam,
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company vide. Circular resolution no: 03/2021-22 dated January 15, 2022, has allotted 4,66,963 nos. of equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each to employees who have exercised stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Company 'ESOS 2013'.
Kindly take the above information on your records. Thanking You,
