V Guard Industries : December 2021 Report

|
|
|
|
Nomination and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
remuneration
|
|
28-10-2021
|
89
|
Yes
|
5
|
5
|
|
|
|
committee
|
|
|
7.
|
Related Party Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject
|
|
|
|
Compliance status (Yes/No/NA)
|
|
Whether prior approval of Audit Committee obtained
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
|
|
NA
|
|
|
reviewed by Audit Committee
|
|
|
|
NA
|
|
|
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been
|
|
|
notes of material related party transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and disclosure and disclosure of
|
-
|
Annexure 1
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 1.2015. - Yes
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2. Regulations, 2015
a. Audit Committee - Yes
b. Nomination & Remuneration Committee - Yes c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee - Yes
d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 500 listed entities) - Yes
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing 3. obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI
4.(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
5. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors - Yes
6. Any comments/observations/advice of the board of directors may be mentioned here - NA
For V-Guard Industries limited
: Jayasree K
Place :
Name Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
DesignationErnakulam: