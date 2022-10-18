Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. V-Guard Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532953   INE951I01027

V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(532953)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
249.10 INR   +1.65%
03:33aV Guard Industries : September 2022 Report
PU
09/01V-Guard Industries Limited acquired additional 26% stake in GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd. for INR 60.2 million.
CI
07/28Transcript : V-Guard Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

V Guard Industries : September 2022 Report

10/18/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 18, 2022

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis.

  1. Name of Listed Entity -V-Guard Industries Limited
  2. Quarter ending - September 30, 2022
  3. Composition of Board of Directors:

Titl

Name of the

DIN

Category

Initial

Date of

Date of

Tenu

No. of

No. of

No. of

No. of

e

Director

(Chairperson

Date of

passing

Cessati

re (in

Directo

Indepe

membe

post of

PAN

/Executive/No

Appoint

of

on

Mont

rship

ndent

rships

Chairper

n-Executive/

ment

special

hs)

in

Directo

in

son in

Date of

Independent/

&

resolutio

listed

rship

Audit/

Audit

Birth

Nominee)

Date of

n

entities

in

Stakeh

/Stakeho

Re

[As per

includi

listed

older

lder

appoint

Reg

ng this

entities

Commit

Committ

ment

17(1A)

listed

includi

tee(s)

ee held

entity

ng this

includi

in listed

listed

ng this

entities

entity

listed

including

entity

this

listed

entity

Mr.

Cherian

00061030

Non-

29-07-

24-07-

-

98

1

1

2

2

Naduvathara

AAPPP653

Executive

2014

2019

Punnoose

Independent

29-07-

1N

Director

30-05-1947

Chairman of

2019

Mr.

Mithun

00027610

the BOD

01-04-

-

-

1

0

2

0

Executive

Kochouseph

ACTPC800

Director &

2003

Chittilappilly

Managing

01-04-

4B

Director

Mr.

Ramachandr

02-09-1980

Executive

2021

-

-

1

0

0

0

06576300

-06-

an

AAPPR790

Director &

2013

Venkatarama

Chief

01-06-

n

6P

Operating

Mr.

Chenayappilli

27-10-1963

Officer

2020

-

-

98

3

2

5

0

00003132

Non-

29-07-

l John George

AANPJ6568

Executive

2014

Independent

29-07-

K

Director

Mr.

Ullas

22-03-1959

Non-

2019

-

-

98

2

2

6

1

00506681

29-07-

Kasargod

Executive

2014

Kamath

Independent

VRgd-GUARDOffice:INDUSTRIES42/962, LTD.

Vennala High School Road,

Vennala P O, Kochi - 682028.

CIN: L31200KL1996PLC010010

P +91 484 300 5000 +91 484 200 5000 F +91 484 300 5100

E mail@vguard.in

2A

Director

2019

ACNPK991

29-07-

Ms.

01-01-1963

Executive

2018

1

-

Radha Unni

03242769

Non-

27-09-

05.08.202

48

4

4

6

0

AAAPU151

Independent

8P

Director

Mr.

B Jayaraj

04-12-1948

Executive-

202001-04-

-

282022-07-

1

0

1

0

00027479

AAUPJ3706

Non-

12-08-

C

Independent

28-08-1956

Director

2020 -

AGM

appointe

d as NED

Muthoot

Executive

2020

Mr.

George

00018955

Non-

05-10-

-

-

23

2

1

4

0

Jacob

ADLPJ1626

Independent

P

Director

Mr.

16-08-1983

Executive

2021

-

-

Biju Varkey

01298281

Non-

26-05-

16

2

2

1

0

ADKPV231

Independent

05-08-

9N

Director

2021 -

22-12-1965

AGM

Whether Regular

chairperson

Yes

appointed

Whether the

No

Chairperson is

related to

28.07.2022Mr. B Jayarajandretiredhe wasfromholdingthe Boardmembershipof Directorin thew. .f

Promoter

on Composition

Disclosure of notes

Audit Committee and Chairmanship in CSR committee

till the date of resignation.

VRgd-GUARDOffice:INDUSTRIES42/962, LTD.

Vennala High School Road,

Vennala P O, Kochi - 682028.

CIN: L31200KL1996PLC010010

P +91 484 300 5000 +91 484 200 5000 F +91 484 300 5100

E mail@vguard.in

4.

Composition of Committees

a.

Audit Committee

Sr

DIN

Name of the Director

Category

hairmanship

Appointment

Cessation

1

00061030

Cherian Naduvathara

Non-Executive

Chairman

01-11-2012

-

no.

/Membership

date

date

Punnoose

Independent

Director

-

Independent

2

00003132

Chenayappallil John George

Non-Executive

Member

16-08-2007

Director

-

Chittilappillly

3

00027610

Mithun Kochouseph

Executive Director

Member

01-04-2009

4

00506681

Ullas Kasargod Kamath

Independent

Member

04-11-2014

-

Non-Executive

Director

-

Independent

5

03242769

Radha Unni

Non-Executive

Member

01-06-2019

Director

6

00018955

George Muthoot Jacob

Independent

Member

01-08-2021

Non-Executive

Director

Independent

2022

7

00027479

B Jayaraj

Non-Executive Non -

Member

01-08-2021

28-07-

Director

Company Remarks

Whether the Audit Committee has a regular

Yes

Chairperson

  1. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Sr

DIN

Name of the

Category

Chairmanship/

Appointment

Cessation

no.

Director

ership

date

date

1

01298281

Biju Varkkey

Non-Executive

Member

01-04-2022

2

00003132

Chenayappallil

Independent Director

Chairman

16-08-2007

-

Non-Executive

John George

Independent Director

-

3

00061030

Naduvathara

Independent Director

Member

01-11-2012

Cherian

Non-Executive

4

03242769

Punnoose

Non-Executive

Member

01-06-2019

-

Radha Unni

5

00506681

Ullas Kasargod

Independent Director

Member

06-11-2019

-

Non-Executive

Kamath

Independent Director

Company Remarks

Whether the Nomination &

Yes

Remuneration Committee has a

regular Chairperson

VRgd-GUARDOffice:INDUSTRIES42/962, LTD.

Vennala High School Road,

Vennala P O, Kochi - 682028.

CIN: L31200KL1996PLC010010

P +91 484 300 5000 +91 484 200 5000 F +91 484 300 5100

E mail@vguard.in

  1. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Sr

DIN

Name of the

Category

hairmanship/

Appointment

Cessation

no.

Director

Membership

date

date

1

00061030

Cherian Naduvathra

Non-Executive

Chairman

01-11-2012

-

Punnoose

Independent

2

00003132

Chenayappallil John

Director

Member

16-08-2007

-

Non-Executive

George

Independent

3

00027610

Mithun Kochouseph

Director

Member

01-04-2009

-

Executive

4

01298281

Chittilappilly

Director

Member

01-06-2022

Biju Varkkey

Non-Executive -

Independent

5

00018955

George Muthoot

Director

Member

01-06-2022

Non-Executive -

Jacob

Independent

Director

Company Remark

Whether the Stakeholder Relationship

Yes

Committee has a regular Chairperson

  1. Risk Management Committee

Sr

DIN

Name of the Director

Category

hairmanship/

Appointment

Cessation

no.

Membership

date

date

1

00506681

Ullas Kasargod Kamath

Non-Executive

Chairman

06-11-2019

-

Independent

2

00027610

Mithun Kochouseph

Director

Member

04-11-2014

-

Executive

Chittilappilly

Director

3

06576300

Ramachandran

Executive

Member

04-11-2014

-

Venkataraman

Director

4

No DIN

Sudarshan Kasturi

Chief Financial

Member

01-06-2017

Officer

Company Remarks

Whether the Risk Management

Yes

Committee has a regular

Chairperson

  1. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Sr

DIN

Name of the Director

Category

hairmanship/

Appointment

Cessation date

1

00027479

B Jayaraj

Non-IndependentExecutive

Chairman

22-05-2020

28-07-2022

no.

Membership

date

Director

-

Punnoose

Independent

2

00061030

Cherian Naduvathra

Non-Executive

Member

20-03-2014

3

00027610

Mithun Kochouseph

Director

Member

20-03-2014

-

Executive Director

Chittilappilly

4

00018955

George Muthoot Jacob

Independent

Member

01-08-2021

Non-Executive

Director

V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD.

Rgd Office: 42/962,

P +91 484 300 5000

Vennala High School Road,

+91 484 200 5000

Vennala P O, Kochi - 682028.

F +91 484 300 5100

CIN: L31200KL1996PLC010010

E mail@vguard.in

Company Remarks

Whether the Corporate Social

Yes

Responsibility Committee has a

regular Chairperson

5. Meeting of the Board of Directors

Sr

Date(s) of meeting

Maximum gap

Whether

Total

Number of

No. of

(Enter dates of

between any

requirement of

number

Directors

Independent

Previous quarter and

two

Quorum met

of

present

Directors

Current quarter in

consecutives

(Yes/No)

directors

(Including

attending the

chronological order)

(in number of

as on the

Independent

meeting

days)

date of

Directors)

Meeting

1

19-05-2022

Yes

9

7

5

2

27-07-2022

68

Yes

9

8

5

6. Meeting of Committees

Sr

Name of

Date(s) of

Maximum

Whether

Total

Number of

No. of

No. of

Committee

meeting

gap

requirement

number

Directors

Independent

members

(Enter dates

between

of Quorum

of

present

Directors

attending

of Previous

any two

met (Yes/No)

directors

(Including

attending

the

quarter and

consecutive

as on the

Independent

the meeting

meeting

Current

(in number

date of

Directors)

(other

quarter in

of days)

meeting

than Board

chronological

of

order)

Directors)

1

Audit Committee

19-05-2022

Yes

7

5

4

0

2

Audit Committee

27-07-2022

68

Yes

7

7

5

0

3

Nomination And

18-05-2022

Yes

5

5

5

0

Remuneration

Committee

4

Nomination and

26-07-2022

68

Yes

5

5

5

0

Remuneration

Committee

5

Corporate Social

16-05-2022

Yes

4

4

2

0

Responsibility

Committee

6

Corporate Social

26-07-2022

70

Yes

4

4

2

0

Responsibility

Committee

7

Risk Management

18-07-2022

Yes

3

3

1

1

Committee

VRgd-GUARDOffice:INDUSTRIES42/962, LTD.

Vennala High School Road,

Vennala P O, Kochi - 682028.

CIN: L31200KL1996PLC010010

P +91 484 300 5000 +91 484 200 5000 F +91 484 300 5100

E mail@vguard.in

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

V-Guard Industries Limited published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 07:31:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LIMITED
03:33aV Guard Industries : September 2022 Report
PU
09/01V-Guard Industries Limited acquired additional 26% stake in GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd. for ..
CI
07/28Transcript : V-Guard Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27V-Guard Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/27V-Guard Industries Limited Announces Retirement of Mr. B. Jayaraj as Non-Executive Dire..
CI
07/22V-Guard And Crompton Battle Out Over 'Pebble'
AQ
07/20V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final divide..
FA
07/14V Guard Industries : June 2022 Report
PU
07/04V-Guard Industries Limited Declares Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
06/09ICRA Affirms AA Rating on V-Guard Industries' Line of Credit; Outlook Stable
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 39 889 M 486 M 486 M
Net income 2023 2 559 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net cash 2023 2 160 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,0x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 108 B 1 309 M 1 309 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 477
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
V-Guard Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 249,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mithun Kochouseph Chittilappilly Managing Director & Executive Director
Sudarshan Kasturi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cherian N. Punnoose Chairman
Ramachandran Venkataraman Director
K. Jayasree Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LIMITED12.36%1 309
KEYENCE CORPORATION-31.23%81 205
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.64%65 937
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.02%53 496
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.88%46 251
NIDEC CORPORATION-42.77%29 953