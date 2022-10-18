V Guard Industries : September 2022 Report
October 18, 2022
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis.
Name of Listed Entity -V-Guard Industries Limited
Quarter ending - September 30, 2022
Composition of Board of Directors:
Titl
Name of the
DIN
Category
Initial
Date of
Date of
Tenu
No. of
No. of
No. of
No. of
e
Director
(Chairperson
Date of
passing
Cessati
re (in
Directo
Indepe
membe
post of
PAN
/Executive/No
Appoint
of
on
Mont
rship
ndent
rships
Chairper
n-Executive/
ment
special
hs)
in
Directo
in
son in
Date of
Independent/
&
resolutio
listed
rship
Audit/
Audit
Birth
Nominee)
Date of
n
entities
in
Stakeh
/Stakeho
Re
[As per
includi
listed
older
lder
appoint
Reg
ng this
entities
Commit
Committ
ment
17(1A)
listed
includi
tee(s)
ee held
entity
ng this
includi
in listed
listed
ng this
entities
entity
listed
including
entity
this
listed
entity
Mr.
Cherian
00061030
Non-
29-07-
24-07-
-
98
1
1
2
2
Naduvathara
AAPPP653
Executive
2014
2019
Punnoose
Independent
29-07-
1N
Director
30-05-1947
Chairman of
2019
Mr.
Mithun
00027610
the BOD
01-04-
-
-
1
0
2
0
Executive
Kochouseph
ACTPC800
Director &
2003
Chittilappilly
Managing
01-04-
4B
Director
Mr.
Ramachandr
02-09-1980
Executive
2021
-
-
1
0
0
0
06576300
-06-
an
AAPPR790
Director &
2013
Venkatarama
Chief
01-06-
n
6P
Operating
Mr.
Chenayappilli
27-10-1963
Officer
2020
-
-
98
3
2
5
0
00003132
Non-
29-07-
l John George
AANPJ6568
Executive
2014
Independent
29-07-
K
Director
Mr.
Ullas
22-03-1959
Non-
2019
-
-
98
2
2
6
1
00506681
29-07-
Kasargod
Executive
2014
Kamath
Independent
V
Director
2019
ACNPK991
29-07-
Ms.
01-01-1963
Executive
2018
1
-
Radha Unni
03242769
Non-
27-09-
05.08.202
48
4
4
6
0
AAAPU151
Independent
8P
Director
Mr.
B Jayaraj
04-12-1948
Executive-
202001-04-
-
282022-07-
1
0
1
0
00027479
AAUPJ3706
Non-
12-08-
C
Independent
28-08-1956
Director
2020 -
AGM
appointe
d as NED
Muthoot
Executive
2020
Mr.
George
00018955
Non-
05-10-
-
-
23
2
1
4
0
Jacob
ADLPJ1626
Independent
P
Director
Mr.
16-08-1983
Executive
2021
-
-
Biju Varkey
01298281
Non-
26-05-
16
2
2
1
0
ADKPV231
Independent
05-08-
9N
Director
2021 -
22-12-1965
AGM
Whether Regular
chairperson
Yes
appointed
Whether the
No
Chairperson is
related to
28.07.2022Mr. B Jayarajandretiredhe wasfromholdingthe Boardmembershipof Directorin thew. .f
Promoter
on Composition
Disclosure of notes
Audit Committee and Chairmanship in CSR committee
till the date of resignation.
4.
Composition of Committees
a.
Audit Committee
Sr
DIN
Name of the Director
Category
hairmanship
Appointment
Cessation
1
00061030
Cherian Naduvathara
Non-Executive
Chairman
01-11-2012
-
no.
/Membership
date
date
Punnoose
Independent
Director
-
Independent
2
00003132
Chenayappallil John George
Non-Executive
Member
16-08-2007
Director
-
Chittilappillly
3
00027610
Mithun Kochouseph
Executive Director
Member
01-04-2009
4
00506681
Ullas Kasargod Kamath
Independent
Member
04-11-2014
-
Non-Executive
Director
-
Independent
5
03242769
Radha Unni
Non-Executive
Member
01-06-2019
Director
6
00018955
George Muthoot Jacob
Independent
Member
01-08-2021
Non-Executive
Director
Independent
2022
7
00027479
B Jayaraj
Non-Executive Non -
Member
01-08-2021
28-07-
Director
Company Remarks
Whether the Audit Committee has a regular
Yes
Chairperson
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
Sr
DIN
Name of the
Category
Chairmanship/
Appointment
Cessation
no.
Director
ership
date
date
1
01298281
Biju Varkkey
Non-Executive
Member
01-04-2022
2
00003132
Chenayappallil
Independent Director
Chairman
16-08-2007
-
Non-Executive
John George
Independent Director
-
3
00061030
Naduvathara
Independent Director
Member
01-11-2012
Cherian
Non-Executive
4
03242769
Punnoose
Non-Executive
Member
01-06-2019
-
Radha Unni
5
00506681
Ullas Kasargod
Independent Director
Member
06-11-2019
-
Non-Executive
Kamath
Independent Director
Company Remarks
Whether the Nomination &
Yes
Remuneration Committee has a
regular Chairperson
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Sr
DIN
Name of the
Category
hairmanship/
Appointment
Cessation
no.
Director
Membership
date
date
1
00061030
Cherian Naduvathra
Non-Executive
Chairman
01-11-2012
-
Punnoose
Independent
2
00003132
Chenayappallil John
Director
Member
16-08-2007
-
Non-Executive
George
Independent
3
00027610
Mithun Kochouseph
Director
Member
01-04-2009
-
Executive
4
01298281
Chittilappilly
Director
Member
01-06-2022
Biju Varkkey
Non-Executive -
Independent
5
00018955
George Muthoot
Director
Member
01-06-2022
Non-Executive -
Jacob
Independent
Director
Company Remark
Whether the Stakeholder Relationship
Yes
Committee has a regular Chairperson
Risk Management Committee
Sr
DIN
Name of the Director
Category
hairmanship/
Appointment
Cessation
no.
Membership
date
date
1
00506681
Ullas Kasargod Kamath
Non-Executive
Chairman
06-11-2019
-
Independent
2
00027610
Mithun Kochouseph
Director
Member
04-11-2014
-
Executive
Chittilappilly
Director
3
06576300
Ramachandran
Executive
Member
04-11-2014
-
Venkataraman
Director
4
No DIN
Sudarshan Kasturi
Chief Financial
Member
01-06-2017
Officer
Company Remarks
Whether the Risk Management
Yes
Committee has a regular
Chairperson
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Sr
DIN
Name of the Director
Category
hairmanship/
Appointment
Cessation date
1
00027479
B Jayaraj
Non-IndependentExecutive
Chairman
22-05-2020
28-07-2022
no.
Membership
date
Director
-
Punnoose
Independent
2
00061030
Cherian Naduvathra
Non-Executive
Member
20-03-2014
3
00027610
Mithun Kochouseph
Director
Member
20-03-2014
-
Executive Director
Chittilappilly
4
00018955
George Muthoot Jacob
Independent
Member
01-08-2021
Non-Executive
Director
Company Remarks
Whether the Corporate Social
Yes
Responsibility Committee has a
regular Chairperson
5.
Meeting of the Board of Directors
Sr
Date(s) of meeting
Maximum gap
Whether
Total
Number of
No. of
(Enter dates of
between any
requirement of
number
Directors
Independent
Previous quarter and
two
Quorum met
of
present
Directors
Current quarter in
consecutives
(Yes/No)
directors
(Including
attending the
chronological order)
(in number of
as on the
Independent
meeting
days)
date of
Directors)
Meeting
1
19-05-2022
Yes
9
7
5
2
27-07-2022
68
Yes
9
8
5
6.
Meeting of Committees
Sr
Name of
Date(s) of
Maximum
Whether
Total
Number of
No. of
No. of
Committee
meeting
gap
requirement
number
Directors
Independent
members
(Enter dates
between
of Quorum
of
present
Directors
attending
of Previous
any two
met (Yes/No)
directors
(Including
attending
the
quarter and
consecutive
as on the
Independent
the meeting
meeting
Current
(in number
date of
Directors)
(other
quarter in
of days)
meeting
than Board
chronological
of
order)
Directors)
1
Audit Committee
19-05-2022
Yes
7
5
4
0
2
Audit Committee
27-07-2022
68
Yes
7
7
5
0
3
Nomination And
18-05-2022
Yes
5
5
5
0
Remuneration
Committee
4
Nomination and
26-07-2022
68
Yes
5
5
5
0
Remuneration
Committee
5
Corporate Social
16-05-2022
Yes
4
4
2
0
Responsibility
Committee
6
Corporate Social
26-07-2022
70
Yes
4
4
2
0
Responsibility
Committee
7
Risk Management
18-07-2022
Yes
3
3
1
1
Committee
Disclaimer
V-Guard Industries Limited published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2023
39 889 M
486 M
486 M
Net income 2023
2 559 M
31,2 M
31,2 M
Net cash 2023
2 160 M
26,3 M
26,3 M
P/E ratio 2023
42,0x
Yield 2023
0,61%
Capitalization
108 B
1 309 M
1 309 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,64x
EV / Sales 2024
2,31x
Nbr of Employees
2 477
Free-Float
32,7%
