V I P Industries : Allotment of Securities

Subject: Allotment of 8,481 equity shares pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2018
Dear Sir / Madam,
Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that in accordance with the terms of VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2018 (Plan), the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of VIP Industries Limited ('the Company'), has today i.e. 3rd January, 2023 approved the allotment of 8,481 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the allottee(s), upon exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under the said Plan. These shares shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.
With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Company stands increased from present level of 14,16,10,377 (Nos.) to 14,16,18,858 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.
Please take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.
Thanking you,
Yours Faithfully,
For V.I.P. Industries Limited
ANAND CHAMPALAL DAGA
Digitally signed by
ANAND CHAMPALAL DAGA
Date: 2023.01.03 15:53:28 +05'30'
Anand Daga
Company Secretary & Head - Legal
Registered Office: DGP House, 5th Floor, 88C, Old Prabhadevi Road, Mumbai 400 025. INDIA.
