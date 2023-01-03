Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. V.I.P. Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    507880   INE054A01027

V.I.P. INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(507880)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-01
686.85 INR   +2.84%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

V I P Industries : Allotment of Securities

01/03/2023 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3rd January, 2023

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal St, Kala Ghoda, Fort,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

BSE Code No. 507880

NSE Code - VIPIND

Subject: Allotment of 8,481 equity shares pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2018

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that in accordance with the terms of VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2018 (Plan), the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of VIP Industries Limited ('the Company'), has today i.e. 3rd January, 2023 approved the allotment of 8,481 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the allottee(s), upon exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under the said Plan. These shares shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Company stands increased from present level of 14,16,10,377 (Nos.) to 14,16,18,858 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Please take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For V.I.P. Industries Limited

ANAND CHAMPALAL DAGA

Digitally signed by

ANAND CHAMPALAL DAGA

Date: 2023.01.03 15:53:28 +05'30'

Anand Daga

Company Secretary & Head - Legal

Registered Office: DGP House, 5th Floor, 88C, Old Prabhadevi Road, Mumbai 400 025. INDIA.

TEL: +91 (22) 66539000 FAX: +91 (22) 66539089, EMAIL: corpcomm@vipbags.com WEB: www.vipbags.com

CIN - L25200MH1968PLC013914

Disclaimer

VIP Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
