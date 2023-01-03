V I P Industries : Allotment of Securities

3rd January, 2023 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal St, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. BSE Code No. 507880 NSE Code - VIPIND

Subject: Allotment of 8,481 equity shares pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2018

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that in accordance with the terms of VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2018 (Plan), the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of VIP Industries Limited ('the Company'), has today i.e. 3rd January, 2023 approved the allotment of 8,481 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the allottee(s), upon exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under the said Plan. These shares shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Company stands increased from present level of 14,16,10,377 (Nos.) to 14,16,18,858 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Please take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For V.I.P. Industries Limited