V I P Industries : Annual General Meeting

Subject: Addendum to Notice convening 55th Annual General Meeting of V.I.P. Industries Limited (Company) for the Financial Year 2021-22

This is further to our intimation dated 9th July, 2022 whereby the Notice of the 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was submitted in compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Subsequent to the issuance of the AGM Notice, the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013 from a Member, Vikash Kumar Baid (HUF) along with deposit of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lac Only), proposing the candidature of Mr. Pawan Kumar Lilha (DIN - 00423925) for the office of Director of the Company. Accordingly, the proposal for appointment of Mr. Pawan Kumar Lilha shall be an additional agenda as Special Business in Item No. - 7 in Addendum to Notice of 55th AGM.

Mr. Pawan Kumar Lilha has not submitted either himself or through the member proposing his candidature for the office of a director, his profile, consent to act director in form DIR-2, intimation by Director in Form DIR-8 under Section 164(2) of the Act, details of experience and a declaration confirming that he has not been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing or from holding office or restrained from acting as Director of any Company pursuant to any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)/Ministry of Corporate Affairs, or any such statutory authority.

The Company is unable to evaluate the background of the person seeking appointment including experience in business, government, academics, technology, human resources, finance, law, etc. The Company also after examining the structure, composition and functioning of the present Board is of the opinion that there would be no value addition to the Board of Directors or the Company by appointing Mr. Pawan Kumr Lilha as a Director (Non- Executive Non-Independent Director).

We are enclosing herewith Addendum to the Notice of the 55th AGM of the Members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"). The said Addendum to Notice is available on the Company`s website at www.vipindustries.co.in, website of the stock exchanges at www.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.comand on the website of NSDL at