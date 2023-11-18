VIP Industries Limited is an India-based is a holding company which is a manufacturer and retailer of luggage, backpacks, and handbags. The Company's products include upright trolley cases, duffel bags, soft uprights, school bags, rucksacks, backpacks, laptop bags and daily essentials, ladiesâ handbags, vanity cases, hard suitcases, briefcases, and others. The Company's brands include VIP Bags, Carlton, Skybags, Aristocrat, Alfa and Caprese. It also manufactures plastic luggage. It supplies its products to over 45 countries. Skybags brand offers trolleys, rucksacks, backpacks, duffel bags, laptop bags and daily essentials. It has approximately eight manufacturing facilities. The Companyâs distribution channels include exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), multi-brand outlets (MBOs), large format retail, defense canteens, and e-commerce channels. Its subsidiaries include Blow Plast Retail Limited, VIP Industries Bangladesh Private Limited, and VIP Industries BD Manufacturing Private Limited.