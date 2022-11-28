Advanced search
    507880   INE054A01027

V.I.P. INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(507880)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
722.15 INR   +0.98%
12:05aV I P Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/21Transcript : V.I.P. Industries Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/21V.I.P. Industries Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23, Payable on or After November 17, 2022
CI
V I P Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/28/2022 | 12:05am EST
28th November, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal St, Kala Ghoda, Fort,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

BSE Code No. 507880

NSE Code - VIPIND

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please note that the following interaction/meeting have been scheduled to be held with analyst/institutional investor on:

Date of meeting & time

Meeting with

Type of Meetings

28th November, 2022

Bay Capital

One on One

02:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For V.I.P. Industries Limited

ANAND CHAMPALAL DAGA

Digitally signed by

ANAND CHAMPALAL DAGA

Date: 2022.11.28 10:17:30 +05'30'

Anand Daga

Company Secretary & Head - Legal

Disclaimer

VIP Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 05:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
