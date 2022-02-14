Log in
Var Energi IPO Priced at Bottom of Range

02/14/2022 | 05:13am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Norwegian oil-and-gas company Var Energi AS said Monday that it has priced its initial public offering at the bottom of the indicative range, valuing the company at 70 billion kroner ($7.89 billion) ahead of its planned listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Italy's Eni SpA--the majority owner of Var Energi--last month announced plans to list the company to free up cash to accelerate its energy-transition strategy.

In a statement Monday, Var Energi said the offer price has been fixed at NOK28 a share, from an earlier announced indicative range of NOK28-NOK31.50.

"The offering, including the over-allotment option, is multiple times covered at the offer price," it said.

Eni owns 69.85% of Var Energi with private-equity firm HitecVision AS owning the remaining 30.15%. Eni said it will retain a majority stake in the company after the IPO.

Trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange is expected to commence on Wednesday.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 0513ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. -1.76% 13.312 Delayed Quote.10.70%
HITECVISION AS 0.00% 165 End-of-day quote.10.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.11% 94.44 Delayed Quote.17.35%
NORWAY OSLO BORS BENCHMARK(TRG) -0.78% 1204.13 Real-time Quote.1.02%
VÅR ENERGI AS 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI -1.32% 93.189 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Financials
Sales 2020 26 949 M 3 062 M 3 062 M
Net income 2020 -5 565 M -632 M -632 M
Net Debt 2020 45 318 M 5 150 M 5 150 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 901
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thorhild Widvey Chairman
Liv Monica Bargem Stubholt Deputy Chairman
Francesco Gattei Director
Guido Brusco Director
Marica Calabrese Director