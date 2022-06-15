Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Vår Energi AS
  News
  Summary
    VAR   NO0011202772

VÅR ENERGI AS

(VAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:18 2022-06-15 am EDT
39.13 NOK   -3.16%
04:54aVar Energi Says Ormen Lange Deep Well in Norwegian Sea Is Dry
DJ
03:01aVår Energi Concludes Drilling Operations At Dry Well In Norwegian Sea
MT
02:27aDry well in the Norwegian Sea
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Var Energi Says Ormen Lange Deep Well in Norwegian Sea Is Dry

06/15/2022 | 04:54am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Norwegian oil-and-gas company Var Energi ASA said Wednesday that the Ormen Lange Deep well in production license 209 in the Norwegian Sea is dry.

No producible reservoir was observed and the well will be permanently plugged and abandoned, it said.

Equinor ASA is the operator with a 40% share in license PL209, while Var Energi holds a 10% share. Other stakeholders include Shell PLC, Petoro and Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 0453ET

