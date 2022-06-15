Var Energi Says Ormen Lange Deep Well in Norwegian Sea Is Dry

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian oil-and-gas company Var Energi ASA said Wednesday that the Ormen Lange Deep well in production license 209 in the Norwegian Sea is dry.

No producible reservoir was observed and the well will be permanently plugged and abandoned, it said.

Equinor ASA is the operator with a 40% share in license PL209, while Var Energi holds a 10% share. Other stakeholders include Shell PLC, Petoro and Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA.

