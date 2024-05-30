Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code 7717

Shigeto Sugimoto

Representative Director, President & CEO

V Technology Co., Ltd.

134, Godo-Cho,Hodogaya-Ku,

Yokohama City, Kanagawa

Japan

June 10, 2024

NOTICE OF THE 27th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights

We hereby inform you of the 27th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of V Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") to be held as follows:

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken the electronic provision measure of information, which is the contents of the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. The information is posted on the Company's website below to confirm the information.

The Company's Website https://www.vtec.co.jp/en/ir/stockinfo/meeting.html

Please access the website mentioned above to confirm the information 'SHAREHOLDERS MEETING 2024'.

In addition to the Company's website, the matters to be provided electronically are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the TSE website to find the information.

TSE's Web site https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

On the TSE website, enter "V Technology" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's securities code "7717" in the "Code" field and click "Search," select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and you can find the information.

In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing (Voting Rights Exercise Form) or by electromagnetic means (Internet, etc.), so please review the "Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" below and exercise your voting rights by 5:50 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Tokyo time).

1