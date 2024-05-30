Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code 7717
Shigeto Sugimoto
Representative Director, President & CEO
V Technology Co., Ltd.
134, Godo-Cho,Hodogaya-Ku,
Yokohama City, Kanagawa
Japan
June 10, 2024
NOTICE OF THE 27th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights
We hereby inform you of the 27th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of V Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") to be held as follows:
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken the electronic provision measure of information, which is the contents of the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. The information is posted on the Company's website below to confirm the information.
The Company's Website https://www.vtec.co.jp/en/ir/stockinfo/meeting.html
Please access the website mentioned above to confirm the information 'SHAREHOLDERS MEETING 2024'.
In addition to the Company's website, the matters to be provided electronically are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the TSE website to find the information.
TSE's Web site https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
On the TSE website, enter "V Technology" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's securities code "7717" in the "Code" field and click "Search," select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and you can find the information.
In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing (Voting Rights Exercise Form) or by electromagnetic means (Internet, etc.), so please review the "Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" below and exercise your voting rights by 5:50 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Tokyo time).
1
Meeting Information
- Date 10:00 AM, Wednesday. June 26, 2024
- Venue Yokohama Business Park West Tower 7F, Main Conference Room, 134, Godo-Cho,Hodogaya-Ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa, Japan
- Purpose of the Meeting
Matters to be reported:
- Reports on the contents of the Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 27th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024), and reports on the Auditing Results of the Audits of Accounting Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Board regarding the Consolidated Financial Statements.
- Report on the contents of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 27th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No.1
Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No.2
Election of Five Directors
Proposal No.3
Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members
- Matters to be Determined at the Convocation of the Meeting (Information on the Exercise of Voting Rights)
- If no indication of approval or disapproval of each agenda item is made in the voting form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
- If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last exercise of voting rights will be treated as a valid exercise of voting rights.
- If you exercise your voting rights both by mail and via the Internet, the vote cast via the Internet will be treated as the valid vote, regardless of the date of arrival.
Note
*Non-inclusion of certain matters in the paper copy to be delivered to shareholders
At this General Meeting of Shareholders, a document containing the electronic provision measure matters will be sent uniformly, irrespective of whether a request for the delivery of the document has been made. The documents sent to shareholders who have requested the paper copy do not include the matters listed below in accordance with laws and regulations and Article 14, paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
These matters have been subject to audit, whereby the Audit & Supervisory Board Members have prepared the Audit Report of Audit & Supervisory Board and the Accounting Auditor has prepared the Audit Report of Accounting Auditor.
- "Status of Principal Lenders", "Status of Share Options" and "Company Structure and Policies" of the Business Report
- "Consolidated Statement of Shareholder's Equity " and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Statement of Shareholder's Equity" and "Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Financial Statements
Note: If there are any revisions to the Electronic Provision Items, a statement to that effect and the items before and after the revisions shall be posted on the Company's website on the Internet and website for shareholders' meeting materials mentioned above.
2
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No.1: Appropriation of Surplus
Our basic policy on profit sharing and dividends is to attempt stable and continuous profit distribution according to our operating results. We also consider securing appropriate internal reserves to accomplish future business expansion and reinforcement of our management.
Based on this policy, and the results for the current period, the year-end dividend for the 27th Fiscal Year is as follows.
Items related to the year-end dividends.
- Types of dividend assets: Cash
- Allocation of dividend assets and the total dividend amount Per share of common stock: JPY30, Total: JPY 292,657,560
- The effective date of the dividends of surplus: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Proposal No.2: Election of Five Directors
After this 27th General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of all five Directors will expire. Accordingly, we hereby propose the election of five directors. The candidates are as follows:
Candidate
Name
No.
(Date of Birth)
[Male]
Shigeto Sugimoto
- (July 9, 1958)
Brief Career Summary
(Important concurrent occupations or positions)
Apr. 1981 - Joined SOKKIA Corporation (Currently TOPCON Corporation)
Apr. 1996 - General Manager of Measurement Sales Department, SOKKIA Corporation
Dec. 1997 - Representative Director, President, V Technology Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2005 - President, V Imaging technology Co., ltd.
Dec. 2017 - Director, VET Co., Ltd. (present）
Jun. 2019 - Representative Director, President & CEO, V Technology Co., Ltd. (present)
- Chief of R&D Headquarters, V Technology Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2020 - Chairman, V-Tech Shining Color Technology (Kunshan)Co., Ltd. (present)
Since founding, Mr. Sugimoto has exerted strong leadership as a president, has been striving to drive the development of V Technology's Industrial Group and enhance corporate value.
He also has a wealth of management experience and has outstanding knowledge in the FPD market.
Therefore, we believe that he is suitable as a director because he is indispensable for the development of V Technology's Industrial Group and further enhancement of corporate value.
Number of
shares
1,174,600
3
Candidate
Name
No.
(Date of Birth)
[Male]
Yukihiro Kanzawa
2
(October 17, 1962)
Brief Career Summary
(Important concurrent occupations or positions)
Apr. 1987 - Joined Sumitomo Trust Bank Limited. (Currently Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited)
Jun. 2005 - Joined V Technology Co., Ltd.,
Jan. 2010 - General Manager of Finance Department, V Technology Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2014 - Executive Officer, and General Manager of Finance & Accounting Department, V Technology Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2017 - Director in charge of Administration, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Department, V Technology Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2019 - Director, Executive Officer and Chief of Administration Headquarters, Manager of Office of the President, V Technology Co., Ltd.
Oct. 2019 - Chairman, V Investment China Co.,
Ltd. (present)
Jun. 2020 - Director, Managing Executive Officer
and Chief of Administration
Headquarters, Manager Office of the
President, Manager of Corporate
Planning Office, V Technology Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2023 - Chairman, VETON TECH LIMITED
(present)
Jun. 2023 - Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief of Administration Headquarters, Manager of Corporate Planning Office, V Technology Co., Ltd. (present)
We consider him suitable to continue as a director because of his experience and performance since joining the company, mainly as the head of the administration department, and because he is considered essential for the development of V Technology's Industrial Group and further enhancement of corporate value, including his experience and performance in supporting the management and his track record in improving the performance of the company by organizing many M&A transactions.
4
Number of
shares
4,000
Candidate
Name
No.
(Date of Birth)
[Outside]
[Independent]
Junji Kido
[Male]
(February 11, 1959)
3
Brief Career Summary (Important concurrent occupations or positions)
Mar. 1989 - Assistant, Department of Polymer
Chemistry, Yamagata University
May 1995 - Associate Professor, Department of
Materials Engineering, Yamagata
University
Apr. 1996 - Associate Professor, Graduate School
of Engineering Research, Department of
Biosensing Functional Engineering,
Yamagata University
Nov. 2002 - Professor, Department of Polymer
Chemistry - Yamagata University
Apr. 2007 Professor, Graduate School of Science
and Engineering Research, Department
of Organic Device Engineering,
Yamagata University
Jul. 2009 - President, Europium Corporation
Apr. 2010 - Distinguished Professor, Yamagata
University (present)
-
Graduate School of Science and Engineering Research, Department of Organic Device Engineering, Yamagata University
- President, Natural Process Factory Corporation
Jun. 2015 - Outside Director, V Technology Co.,
Ltd. (present)
- Director, Organic Lighting Corporation
Apr. 2016 - Graduate School of Organic Materials Science Department of Organic Materials Science, Yamagata University (present)
Nov. 2016 - President, Vegea Corporation (present) Apr. 2017 - Director, FLASK Corporation
Mr. Kido is known for succeeding in developing the first white organic EL in 1993. He has an insight especially in EL displays and a wealth of experience as an enterprise manager.
Since he has been contributing to V Technology's Industrial Group by providing appropriate advice and recommendations as an outside director and a chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, we believe he should continue serving as an outside director.
5
Number of
shares
None
Candidate
No.
[Outside]
[Independent]
[Male]
4
Candidate
No.
[New]
[Outside]
[Independent]
[Female]
5
Name
(Date of Birth)
Hideto Nishimura (July 14, 1953)
Name
(Date of Birth)
Junko Tateyama
（October 29, 1980）
Brief Career Summary
(Important concurrent occupations or positions)
Apr. 1978 - Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
Jun. 2002 - General Manager of Energy Business
Development Department, Mitsubishi
Corporation
Dec. 2006 - Managing Director, Chief of
Corporate Planning Division, MC
Exploration Limited (Currently
Mitsubishi Corporation Exploration
Co., Ltd.)
Jun. 2007 - CFO, Managing Executive Officer,
MC Exploration Limited
Mar. 2008 - President, Managing Executive
Officer, and COO, MC Exploration
Limited
Apr. 2009 -Director, Mitsubishi Corporation
- Vice President, Mitsubishi Corporation Exploration Co., Ltd.
Oct. 2013 -Full-time Corporate Adviser,
Alternative Investment Capital Limited.
Oct. 2017 - Representative, MIRAI Management Strategy Research Institute (present)
Jun. 2018 - Outside Director, V Technology Co., Ltd. (present)
Mr. Nishimura has been providing appropriate advice and recommendations as an outside director from an objective perspective based on his great insights in business strategy formulation cultivated through many years of experience in the business field and experience as a management consultant.
We believe that he should continue serving as an outside director.
Brief Career Summary
(Important concurrent occupations or positions)
Oct. 2006 - Registered as a lawyer and Joined
Linklaters, a registered foreign lawyer joint corporate
Apr. 2009 - Climate Change Division, International Cooperation Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
Oct. 2012 - Daiichi-Chuo Law Office (present)
Ms. Tateyama is a candidate for outside director because she is well versed in corporate legal practice as a lawyer and, based on her experience and insight, she can play an appropriate role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance.
We expect her to contribute to strengthening the supervisory function of the Company's management by making recommendations on overall management based on her legal expertise as a lawyer, and by providing advice from the perspective of decarbonization management based on her experience of working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Although she has not been involved in the management of a company in the past, for the reasons stated above, we believe that she will be able to carry out her duties as an external director appropriately.
6
Number of
shares
None
Number of
shares
None
Note
1. There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company
2 Mr. Junji Kido, Mr. Hideto Nishimura and Ms. Junko Tateyama are candidates for outside directors.
- Mr. Junji Kido is an outside director of the Company and will have been in office as an outside director for nine years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. His main activities during the current financial year are as stated in "3) Matters Relating to Outside Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members" in the Business Report.
- Mr. Hideto Nishimura is an outside director of the Company and will have been in office as an outside director for six years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. His main activities during the current financial year are as stated in "3) Matters Relating to Outside Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members" in the Business Report.
- The Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Junji Kido and Mr. Hideto Nishimura to limit their liability for damages under Article 423(1) of the Companies Act in accordance with Article 427(1) of the said Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under the said agreement is the amount stipulated by law. If the reappointment of both persons is approved, they will continue to hold such contracts. If the appointment of Ms. Junko Tateyama is approved, a similar liability limitation agreement will be entered into.6
- The Company has concluded a directors' and officers' liability insurance contract with an insurance company pursuant to Article 430-3(1) of the Companies Act, and a summary of the details of such insurance contract is provided in section "2) Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members" in the Business Report. If the appointment of the director candidates is approved, they will be included as insured under the said insurance policy. In addition, the relevant insurance policy will be renewed with the same contents at the next renewal.
- The Company has registered Mr. Junji Kido and Mr. Hideto Nishimura as independent directors in accordance with the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Company also plans to register Ms. Junko Tateyama as an independent director as she meets the requirements for independent directors as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
7
Proposal No.3: Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members
After this 27th General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of two current Audit & Supervisory Board Members will expire. Accordingly, we hereby propose the election of two Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members are as follows:
Candidate
Name
No.
(Date of Birth)
[Male]
Isao Sumita
- (August 21, 1943)
Brief Career Summary
(Important concurrent occupations or positions)
Apr. 1970 -Joined Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
May 1995 -Transferred to Plasmaco Inc. as Senior Vice President
Sep. 2003 -Joined NBC Inc. (Currently NBC Meshtec Inc.), Engineering Advisor
Oct. 2008 -Joined V Technology Co., Ltd., Executive Officer in charge of Solar System Business Promotion
Jun. 2010 -Executive Officer, Planning Supervisor, General Manager of Planning Department
Apr. 2012 -Executive Officer, Planning Supervisor Jun. 2012 -Audit & Supervisory Board Member, V
Technology Co., Ltd. (present)
Mr. Sumita has sufficient experience and knowledge regarding the business operations of V Technology's Industrial Group because he has many years of experience in the business field and the experience of the executive officer in charge of planning at V Technology's Industrial Group.
Since he has been providing advice and suggestions to ensure the appropriateness of decision-making at the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board, we believe that he should continue serving as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
Number of
shares
None
8
Candidate
Name
Brief Career Summary
No.
(Date of Birth)
(Important concurrent occupations or positions)
Apr. 1981
-Joined Hakuhodo Inc.
Jul. 1997
-Vice President, Hakuhodo Thailand
Inc.
Apr. 2008 -Deputy Director General of Group
General Affairs, Hakuhodo DY
Holdings Inc.
Apr. 2012 -Head of the Group General Affairs
Department of the company, Hakuhodo
DY Holdings Inc.
Apr. 2016 -Counselor of the company, Hakuhodo
DY Holdings Inc.
Dec. 2016 -Joined AIREX INC, General Manager
of Human -Resources and General
Affairs Department
[New]
Jun. 2017 -Director and General Manager of the
Business Administration Division of
[Outside]
Shigeki Chiba
the company
[Independent]
(September 18, 1957)
[Male]
Supervisory Board Member candidate>
2
Nominated as a candidate for Outside Audit &
Supervisory Board Member because he is expected to
fully demonstrate his auditing and supervisory
functions as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member
and contribute to the growth and value enhancement
of V Technology's Industrial Group, based on his
extensive knowledge and experience in the field of
business administration, from internal auditing and
compliance to finance, which he has cultivated in
fields that
differ from V Technology 's Industrial
Group's business.
The Company has therefore nominated him as a candidate for the position of Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
Note
- There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.
- Mr. Shigeki Chiba is a candidate for an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
Number of
shares
None
- The Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Isao Sumita, pursuant to Article 427 (1) of the Companies Act, to limit his liability for damages under Article 423 (1) of the same Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under such contract is the amount stipulated by law. If his reappointment is approved, the said contract will be continued. If the appointment of Mr. Shigeki Chiba is approved, the Company intends to enter into a similar liability limitation agreement.
- The Company has concluded a directors' and officers' liability insurance contract with an insurance company in accordance with Article 430-3(1) of the Companies Act, and an overview of the details of such insurance contract is provided in section "2) Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members" in the Business Report. If the appointment of the candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Members is approved, he will be included as an insured under the said insurance policy. In addition, the relevant insurance policy will be renewed with the same contents at the next renewal.
- Mr. Shigeki Chiba fulfils the requirements for independent directors as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and will be reported as an independent director.
9
【Reference】Skill Matrix of Members of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Name
Independent Director
Corporate
R&D
Finance
Conpliance/
Reported to TSE
Management
Risk Management
Inside
Shigeto Sugimoto
●
●
Members of
Yukihiro Kanzawa
●
●
●
the Board
Outside
Junji Kido
●
●
●
of Directors
Hideto Nishimura
●
●
●
Junko Tateyama
●
●
Audit &
Inside
Aritsune Nakahara
●
Supervisory
Isao Sumita
●
Board
Outside
Osamu Abiru
●
●
●
●
Members
Shigeki Chiba
●
●
●
Name
Global Understanding
Marketing ＆ Sales
Human Resource
FPD/Semiconductor
SCM
Development
Market
Members of
Inside
Shigeto Sugimoto
●
●
●
Yukihiro Kanzawa
●
the Board
Outside
Junji Kido
●
●
of Directors
Hideto Nishimura
●
Junko Tateyama
●
Audit &
Inside
Aritsune Nakahara
●
●
Supervisory
Isao Sumita
●
●
Board
Outside
Osamu Abiru
Members
Shigeki Chiba
●
●
(Note) The table below indicates up to five areas in which we expect each person to particularly demonstrate their skills. It does not represent the entirely of each person's experience, knowledge, or skills.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
V Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 00:21:03 UTC.