(Translation)
May 13, 2024
Name of company
V-Technology Co., Ltd.
TSE Prime Market / Code No:7717
Name of the Representative
Shigeto Sugimoto
President and CEO
Person to contact:
Shogo Yoshimura
Leader of IR Group, Office of the President
TEL
045-338-1980
Notice on the recording of an extraordinary loss (provision
for doubtful debts) in the non-consolidated accounts.
The Company has recorded an extraordinary loss (provision for doubtful debts)
in its accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024, as follows.
Details are as follows.
1. Details of the extraordinary loss (provision of allowance for doubtful accounts)
As a result of an evaluation in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Financial Instruments, the Company has recorded an extraordinary loss of ¥5,565 million as a provision to the allowance for doubtful accounts for loans to consolidated subsidiaries VET Co., Ltd., and FLASK Corporation.
2. Impact on financial results
The above extraordinary loss (provision for doubtful debts) is only recorded in the non-consolidated accounts and is eliminated in the consolidated accounts, so there is no impact on consolidated results.
