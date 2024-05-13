(Translation)

May 13, 2024

Name of company V-Technology Co., Ltd. TSE Prime Market / Code No:7717 Name of the Representative Shigeto Sugimoto President and CEO Person to contact: Shogo Yoshimura Leader of IR Group, Office of the President TEL 045-338-1980

Notice on the recording of an extraordinary loss (provision

for doubtful debts) in the non-consolidated accounts.

The Company has recorded an extraordinary loss (provision for doubtful debts)

in its accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024, as follows.

Details are as follows.

1. Details of the extraordinary loss (provision of allowance for doubtful accounts)

As a result of an evaluation in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Financial Instruments, the Company has recorded an extraordinary loss of ¥5,565 million as a provision to the allowance for doubtful accounts for loans to consolidated subsidiaries VET Co., Ltd., and FLASK Corporation.

2. Impact on financial results

The above extraordinary loss (provision for doubtful debts) is only recorded in the non-consolidated accounts and is eliminated in the consolidated accounts, so there is no impact on consolidated results.

End of above.