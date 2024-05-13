Note: This is an English translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended of March 31, 2024 〔Under Japanese GAAP〕 May 13, 2024 Registered Company Name: V-Technology Co., Ltd. Code Number: 7717, Tokyo Stock Exchange URL:https://www.vtec.co.jp Representative: Shigeto Sugimoto (President & CEO) Contact: Shogo Yoshimura (Leader of IR Group, Office of the President) TEL: 045-338-1980 Planned Date for the General Meeting of Shareholders: June,26 2024 Planned Date for Submission of the Securities Report: June,27 2024 Supplementary materials for the financial statements: Yes Briefing session on financial results: Yes (for institute investors) (Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Consolidated Results of Operations Year ended Year ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Amount YoY(%) Amount YoY(%) Net sales (Millions of Yen) 43,146 ▲16.1 37,335 ▲13.5 Operating profit or loss(▲) (Millions of Yen) 986 ▲81.9 846 ▲14.2 Ordinary profit or loss(▲) (Millions of Yen) 1,700 ▲71.0 1,112 ▲34.6 Net profit or loss(▲) attributable to owners of the parent (Millions of Yen) 260 ▲93.8 778 199.1 Comprehensive Income or loss(▲) (Millions of Yen) 479 ▲90.0 1,254 161.4 Net profit per share (Yen) 26.92 ― 80.65 ― Diluted net profit per share (Yen) ― ― ― ― Return on equity(%) 0.8 2.3 Ordinary income to total assets(％) 2.4 1.5 Operatiing income to net sales(％) 2.3 2.3 （Ref）Profit (loss) on equity method (Mliion of Yen) ▲162 ▲187 (2) Consolidated Financial Position As of As of March 31 ,2023 March 31, 2024 Total assets(Millions of Yen) 71,387 75,606 Net assets(Millions of Yen) 33,884 34,639 Equity ratio(％) 47.1 45.5 Net assets per share(Yen) 3,475.25 3,571.35 *Reference: Shareholdersʼ equity (Millions of Yen) 33,604 34,372 (3) Consolidated Cash flows As of As of March 31 ,2023 March 31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities ▲3,284 ▲4,764 Cash flows from investing activities ▲1,195 ▲440 Cash flows from financing activities 2,780 1,526 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 26,295 26,295 - 1 -

2. Dividends Year ended Year ending FY2024 Forecast March 31 2023 March 31 2024 1Q-end dividends per share (Yen) ― ― ― 2Q-end dividends per share (Yen) 60.00 30.00 30.00 3Q-end dividends per share (Yen) ― ― ― Year-end dividends per share (Yen) 30.00 30.00 30.00 Anual dividends per share (Yen) 90.00 60.00 60.00 3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024) Amounts YoY(％) Net sales (Millions of Yen) 47,000 25.9 Operating profit (Millions of Yen) 1,600 89.1 Ordinary profit (Millions of Yen) 1,400 25.9 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent (Millions of Yen) 1,000 28.5 Net profit per share (Yen) 103.59 ― Note: Revision of the forecast from the most recently announced dividend forecast is None. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period(April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024) (Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation) : None Changes in accounting policies, Changes in accounting estimates, or Restatement ⅰ. Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standards: None ⅱ. Changes other than "a." above: None

ⅲ. Changes in accounting estimates: None

ⅳ. Restatements: None Number of Shares Outstanding (Common stock) Items As of Number of shares As of Number of shares 1. Number of shares outstanding at end of year March 31, 2024 10,057,600 March 31, 2023 10,057,600 (Including treasury stock) 2. Number of treasury shares at end of year March 31, 2024 433,086 March 31, 2023 387,954 3.Average number of shares outstanding March 31, 2024 9,652,982 March 31, 2023 9,669,462 - 2 -

(Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (1) Results of Operations Year ended Year ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Amount YoY(%) Amount YoY(%) Net sales (Millions of Yen) 30,053 ▲23.7 23,700 ▲21.1 Operating profit or loss(▲) (Millions of Yen) 158 ▲96.3 595 274.7 Ordinary profit or loss(▲) (Millions of Yen) 2,341 ▲57.0 2,536 8.3 Net profit or loss(▲) (Millions of Yen) 985 74.0 ▲3,154 ― Net profit per share (Yen) 101.87 ― ▲326.82 ― Diluted net profit per share (Yen) ― ― ― ― Note：In the non-consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024, a provision for doubtful debts of JPY 5,565 million was recorded as an extraordinary loss against loans to consolidated subsidiaries of the Company.As a result, a net loss of JPY 3,154 million was recorded in the non-consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024. (2) Financial Position As of As of March 31 ,2023 March 31, 2024 Total assets(Millions of Yen) 63,794 61,843 Net assets(Millions of Yen) 32,842 29,104 Equity ratio(％) 51.5 47.1 Net assets per share(Yen) 3,396.47 3,023.95 *Reference: Shareholdersʼ equity (Millions of Yen) 32,842 29,104 *This Brief Report "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements" is not subject to an audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. *Explanation of the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other special notes The forward-looking statements in this document, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors. Refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results (3) Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements" on page 5 of the attached materials for the assumptions used and precautions regarding the use of earnings forecasts. - 3 -

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results （１）Explanation of Business Results With tensions in the Middle East further intensifying in addition to the crisis in Ukraine, the global economy during the financial year under review continued to face an uncertain outlook in general, with variations being observed across regions: in Europe, where the economy remained stagnant; in China, where the recovery lacked momentum; and in the United States, where the economy remained robust. In the USA, the economy remained robust on the back of strong consumer spending despite the monetary tightening phase, while in China, despite growth in private and infrastructure investment, the economic recovery was limited to low growth due to a significant decline in property development investment. In Japan, the economic recovery remained moderate, as corporate capital investment and inbound demand remained strong. As for the consolidated business results of V Technology group (herein after "the group" or the company) for the current fiscal year ended March, 2024, net sales amounted to 37,335 million yen (43,146 million yen for the same period last year), and operating profit amounted to 846 million yen (operating profit 986 million yen for the same period last year), Ordinary proft was 1,112 million(ordinary income 1,700 million yen in the same period of the previous year), Net proft attributable to owners of the parent for the current fiscal year amounted to 778 million(net profit of 260 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Orders received by the Group was 33,788 million yen(37,072 million yen in the same period of the previous year). As a result, the order backlog at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 37,100 million yen (36,647 million yen in the same period of the previous year). Segment results are as follows. (FPD Equipment Business) In the flat panel display (FPD) equipment business, panel demand was generally weak and capital investment stagnated. Under these circumstances, orders received in the Group's FPD equipment business during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 totaled 20,253 million yen (20,654 million yen in the same period of the previous year), with an order backlog of 19,899 million yen (21,904 million yen in the same period of the previous year), net sales amounted to 22,258 million yen (32,927 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and operating loss was 25 million yen (operating profit 980 million yen in the same period of the previous year). (Semiconductor and Photomask Equipment Business) In the semiconductor and photomask equipment business, while the supply-demand balance for semiconductors, capital investment related to our business generally proceeded as planned. Under these circumstances, orders received by the Group in the semiconductor and photomask equipment business during the fiscal year ended march 31 2024 totaled 16,510 million yen (15,461 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and the order backlog totaled 17,200 million yen (14,742 million yen in the same period of the previous year), net sales amounted to 14,052 million yen (9,262 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and operating profit was 1,234 million yen (operating proft 254 million yen in the same period of the previous year). Explanation of Financial Condition

BS (Assets) Current assets at the end of the current financial year increased by 4,423 million to 67,045 million compared to the end of the previous financial year. This was mainly due to increases of 5,055 million in work in progress and 2,307 million in notes and accounts receivable, and a decrease of 3,633 million in cash and deposits. Fixed assets decreased by 204 million to 8,560 million compared with the end of the previous financial year. This was mainly due to an increase of 861 million in 'investment securities' and a decrease of 505 million in 'shares in subsidiaries and affiliates'. As a result, assets increased by 4,219 million to 75,606 million. (Liabilities) Current liabilities at the end of the current financial year increased by 5,377 million compared to the end of the previous financial year to JPY 29,299 million. This was mainly due to increases of 4,048 million and 3,381 million in 'current portion of long-term loans payable' and 'electronically recorded liabilities', respectively, and a decrease of 3,724 million in 'advances received'. Long-term liabilities decreased by 1,913 million to 11,666 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of 2,112 million in Long-term loans payable. As a result, liabilities increased by 3,464 million to 40,966 million. (Net assets) Net assets at the end of the current financial year increased by 754 million compared to the end of the previous financial year to 34,639 million. This was mainly due to increases of 565 million in 'Foreign currency translation adjustments' and 188 million in 'Retained earnings'. - 4 -

(3) Explanation of Cash Flows Cash and cash equivalents ('funds') at the end of the current financial year decreased by 3,402 million compared to the end of the previous financial year to 22,893 million. The status of each cash flow is as follows. (Cash flows from operating activities) Funds used in operating activities amounted to 4,764 million. The acquisition of funds was mainly due to net profit before taxes and other adjustments of 1,181 million and an increase in trade payables of 4,816 million. Funds used were due to an increase in inventories of 5,397 million, a decrease in advances received of 3,746 million and an increase in trade receivables of 2,278 million. (Cash flows from investing activities) Funds used in investing activities amounted to 440 million. The acquisition of funds was mainly due to proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits of 364 million, while the use of funds was mainly due to payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment of 512 million and payments into time deposits of 165 million. (Cash flows from financing activities) Funds acquired as a result of financing activities amounted to 1,526 million. The acquisition of funds was mainly due to proceeds from long- term borrowings of 7,650 million, while the use of funds was mainly due to repayments of long-term borrowings of 5,854 million. (4) Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements With regard to the Group's businesses, in the FPD equipment business, capital investment is expected to recover gradually in FY2025 compared with FY2024, when capital investment fell sharply. Further growth is also expected in the semiconductor and photomask equipment business in FY2025 compared with FY2024, when demand for semiconductor-related equipment declined due to the depressed semiconductor market. Considering these circumstances, the forecast of consolidated results for the year ending 31 March 2025 is net sales of 47,000 million (+25.9% of previous year), operating income of 1,600 million (+89.1% of previous year), ordinary income of 1,400 million (+25.9% of previous year) and net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 1,000 million (+28.5% increase compared to the previous year). (5) Basic Policy on Profit Allocation and Payment of Dividends for the Current and Next Fiscal Years The Company's basic policy on the appropriation of profits is to return profits in line with business performance, taking into account the stability and continuity of dividends and the dividend payout ratio, while taking into account the need for sufficient internal reserves for M&A, capital investment, R&D investment and strengthening the management base for further business expansion in the future. Under this policy, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 30.00 yen per share for the year ending 31 March 2024 (annual dividend of 30.00 yen per share including an interim dividend of 30.00 yen per share). For the year ending 2025, the Group plans to pay an annual dividend of JPY 60.00 per share. Devidens Interim Year ended Anual FY2024 (Yen) 30.00 30.00 60.00 FY2025 (Yen) 30.00 30.00 60.00 2. Basic philosophy on the selection of accounting standards In order to ensure comparability with other companies in the same industry in Japan, the Group has adopted Japanese GAAP for accounting standards. Regarding the application of IFRS, the Group's policy is to respond appropriately, taking into account various domestic and international circumstances. - 5 -

3．Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes （1）Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits Notes and accounts receivable - trade Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating Merchandise and finished goods Work in process Raw materials and supplies Other Allowance for doubtful accounts Total current assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures Accumulated depreciation Buildings and structures, net Machinery and equipment Accumulated depreciation Machinery and equipment, net Tools, furniture and fixtures Accumulated depreciation Tools, furniture and fixtures, net Land Leased assets Accumulated depreciation Leased assets, net Construction in progress Other Accumulated depreciation Other, net Total property, plant and equipment Intangible assets 26,729 23,096 22,408 24,716 103 165 338 477 7,219 12,274 2,532 2,780 3,709 3,980 △420 △445 62,621 67,045 2,745 2,872 △504 △645 2,241 2,227 1,939 1,795 △1,594 △1,484 344 310 2,735 2,921 △1,919 △2,151 816 770 482 493 － 222 － △89 － 132 86 141 132 100 △68 △77 63 22 4,034 4,098 Goodwill 1,046 515 Patent right 15 15 Other 397 356 Total intangible assets 1,460 886 Investments and other assets Shares of subsidiaries and associates 1,519 1,014 Investment securities 669 1,531 Deferred tax assets 613 561 Other 657 651 Allowance for doubtful accounts △190 △182 Total investments and other assets 3,270 3,575 Total non-current assets 8,765 8,560 Total assets 71,387 75,606 - 6 -

(Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2024 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 4,039 5,429 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 2,574 5,956 Short-term borrowings 663 866 Current portion of long-term borrowings 4,961 9,009 Lease liabilities － 9 Accounts payable - other 556 828 Income taxes payable 363 285 Advances received 8,221 4,496 Provision for bonuses 428 381 Provision for product warranties 1,333 865 Provision for loss on orders received 96 9 Other 683 1,162 Total current liabilities 23,922 29,299 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 12,662 10,550 Lease liabilities － 122 Deferred tax liabilities 1 1 Retirement benefit liability 443 456 Asset retirement obligations 181 208 Provision for share awards 238 310 Other 52 16 Total non-current liabilities 13,579 11,666 Total liabilities 37,502 40,966 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 2,847 2,847 Capital surplus 2,503 2,503 Retained earnings 29,198 29,387 Treasury shares △1,915 △2,011 Total shareholders' equity 32,635 32,727 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 131 242 Foreign currency translation adjustment 837 1,402 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 969 1,644 Non-controlling interests 280 267 Total net assets 33,884 34,639 Total liabilities and net assets 71,387 75,606 - 7 -

（2) Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Net sales 43,146 37,335 Cost of sales 32,199 26,730 Gross profit 10,946 10,604 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,960 9,758 Operating profit 986 846 Non-operating income Interest and dividend income 34 60 Subsidy income 79 52 Foreign exchange gains 635 303 Other 186 135 Total non-operating income 935 551 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 45 60 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 162 187 Other 13 37 Total non-operating expenses 222 285 Ordinary profit 1,700 1,112 Extraordinary income Gain on sale of non-current assets 1 73 National subsidies 297 － Gain on change in equity 489 11 Other 7 － Total extraordinary income 796 84 Extraordinary losses Loss on sale of non-current assets 8 － Loss on retirement of non-current assets 6 1 Impairment losses 888 14 Other 20 － Total extraordinary losses 925 15 Profit before income taxes 1,571 1,181 Income taxes - current 1,032 581 Income taxes - deferred 402 21 Total income taxes 1,434 603 Profit 137 578 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests △123 △200 Profit attributable to owners of parent 260 778 (Millions of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Profit 137 578 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 52 110 Foreign currency translation adjustment 87 441 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for 203 124 using equity method Total other comprehensive income 342 675 Comprehensive income 479 1,254 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 599 1,440 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling △119 △186 interests - 8 -

Consolidated statement of changes in equity (Millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of period 2,847 2,503 30,113 △1,916 33,548 Changes during period Dividends of surplus △1,176 △1,176 Profit attributable to owners of 260 260 parent Purchase of treasury shares △0 △0 Disposal of treasury shares 1 1 Other 1 1 Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during period － － △914 0 △913 Balance at end of period 2,847 2,503 29,198 △1,915 32,635 Accumulated other comprehensive income Non-controlling Valuation Foreign currency Total accumulated Total net assets difference on other interests translation available-for-sale comprehensive adjustment securities income Balance at beginning of period 79 546 626 365 34,540 Changes during period Dividends of surplus △1,176 Profit attributable to owners of parent 260 Purchase of treasury shares △0 Disposal of treasury shares 1 Other 1 Net changes in items other than 52 290 342 △84 257 shareholders' equity Total changes during period 52 290 342 △84 △655 Balance at end of period 131 837 969 280 33,884 - 9 -