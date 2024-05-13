Note: This is an English translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the fiscal year ended of March 31, 2024

〔Under Japanese GAAP〕

May 13, 2024

Registered Company Name: V-Technology Co., Ltd.

Code Number: 7717, Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL:https://www.vtec.co.jp

Representative: Shigeto Sugimoto (President & CEO)

Contact: Shogo Yoshimura (Leader of IR Group, Office of the President) TEL: 045-338-1980

Planned Date for the General Meeting of Shareholders: June,26 2024

Planned Date for Submission of the Securities Report: June,27 2024

Supplementary materials for the financial statements: Yes

Briefing session on financial results: Yes (for institute investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

  1. Consolidated Results of Operations

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Amount

YoY(%)

Amount

YoY(%)

Net sales (Millions of Yen)

43,146

▲16.1

37,335

▲13.5

Operating profit or loss(▲)

(Millions of Yen)

986

▲81.9

846

▲14.2

Ordinary profit or loss(▲)

(Millions of Yen)

1,700

▲71.0

1,112

▲34.6

Net profit or loss(▲) attributable to owners of the parent (Millions of Yen)

260

▲93.8

778

199.1

Comprehensive Income or loss(▲) (Millions of Yen)

479

▲90.0

1,254

161.4

Net profit per share (Yen)

26.92

80.65

Diluted net profit per share (Yen)

Return on equity(%)

0.8

2.3

Ordinary income to total assets(％)

2.4

1.5

Operatiing income to net sales(％)

2.3

2.3

（Ref）Profit (loss) on equity method (Mliion of Yen)

▲162

▲187

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

As of

As of

March 31 ,2023

March 31, 2024

Total assets(Millions of Yen)

71,387

75,606

Net assets(Millions of Yen)

33,884

34,639

Equity ratio(％)

47.1

45.5

Net assets per share(Yen)

3,475.25

3,571.35

*Reference: Shareholdersʼ equity (Millions of Yen)

33,604

34,372

(3) Consolidated Cash flows

As of

As of

March 31 ,2023

March 31, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities

▲3,284

▲4,764

Cash flows from investing activities

▲1,195

▲440

Cash flows from financing activities

2,780

1,526

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

26,295

26,295

- 1 -

2. Dividends

Year ended

Year ending

FY2024 Forecast

March 31 2023

March 31 2024

1Q-end dividends per share (Yen)

2Q-end dividends per share (Yen)

60.00

30.00

30.00

3Q-end dividends per share (Yen)

Year-end dividends per share (Yen)

30.00

30.00

30.00

Anual dividends per share (Yen)

90.00

60.00

60.00

3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

Amounts

YoY(％)

Net sales (Millions of Yen)

47,000

25.9

Operating profit (Millions of Yen)

1,600

89.1

Ordinary profit (Millions of Yen)

1,400

25.9

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent (Millions of Yen)

1,000

28.5

Net profit per share (Yen)

103.59

Note: Revision of the forecast from the most recently announced dividend forecast is None.

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period(April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024) (Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation) : None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, Changes in accounting estimates, or Restatement ⅰ. Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standards: None ⅱ. Changes other than "a." above: None
    ⅲ. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    ⅳ. Restatements: None
  3. Number of Shares Outstanding (Common stock)

Items

As of

Number of shares

As of

Number of shares

1.

Number of shares outstanding at end of year

March 31, 2024

10,057,600

March 31, 2023

10,057,600

(Including treasury stock)

2.

Number of treasury shares at end of year

March 31, 2024

433,086

March 31, 2023

387,954

3.Average number of shares outstanding

March 31, 2024

9,652,982

March 31, 2023

9,669,462

- 2 -

(Reference)

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(1) Results of Operations

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Amount

YoY(%)

Amount

YoY(%)

Net sales (Millions of Yen)

30,053

▲23.7

23,700

▲21.1

Operating profit or loss(▲)

(Millions of Yen)

158

▲96.3

595

274.7

Ordinary profit or loss(▲)

(Millions of Yen)

2,341

▲57.0

2,536

8.3

Net profit or loss(▲)

(Millions of Yen)

985

74.0

▲3,154

Net profit per share

(Yen)

101.87

▲326.82

Diluted net profit per share (Yen)

Note：In the non-consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024, a provision for doubtful debts of JPY 5,565 million was recorded as an extraordinary loss against loans to consolidated subsidiaries of the Company.As a result, a net loss of JPY 3,154 million was recorded in the non-consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024.

(2) Financial Position

As of

As of

March 31 ,2023

March 31, 2024

Total assets(Millions of Yen)

63,794

61,843

Net assets(Millions of Yen)

32,842

29,104

Equity ratio(％)

51.5

47.1

Net assets per share(Yen)

3,396.47

3,023.95

*Reference: Shareholdersʼ equity (Millions of Yen)

32,842

29,104

*This Brief Report "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements" is not subject to an audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

*Explanation of the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other special notes

The forward-looking statements in this document, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors.

Refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results (3) Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements" on page 5 of the attached materials for the assumptions used and precautions regarding the use of earnings forecasts.

- 3 -

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

（１）Explanation of Business Results

With tensions in the Middle East further intensifying in addition to the crisis in Ukraine, the global economy during the financial year under review continued to face an uncertain outlook in general, with variations being observed across regions: in Europe, where the economy remained stagnant; in China, where the recovery lacked momentum; and in the United States, where the economy remained robust.

In the USA, the economy remained robust on the back of strong consumer spending despite the monetary tightening phase, while in China, despite growth in private and infrastructure investment, the economic recovery was limited to low growth due to a significant decline in property development investment.

In Japan, the economic recovery remained moderate, as corporate capital investment and inbound demand remained strong.

As for the consolidated business results of V Technology group (herein after "the group" or the company) for the current fiscal year ended March, 2024, net sales amounted to 37,335 million yen (43,146 million yen for the same period last year), and operating profit amounted to 846 million yen (operating profit 986 million yen for the same period last year), Ordinary proft was 1,112 million(ordinary income 1,700 million yen in the same period of the previous year), Net proft attributable to owners of the parent for the current fiscal year amounted to 778 million(net profit of 260 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Orders received by the Group was 33,788 million yen(37,072 million yen in the same period of the previous year). As a result, the order backlog at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 37,100 million yen (36,647 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

Segment results are as follows.

(FPD Equipment Business)

In the flat panel display (FPD) equipment business, panel demand was generally weak and capital investment stagnated.

Under these circumstances, orders received in the Group's FPD equipment business during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 totaled 20,253 million yen (20,654 million yen in the same period of the previous year), with an order backlog of 19,899 million yen (21,904 million yen in the same period of the previous year), net sales amounted to 22,258 million yen (32,927 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and operating loss was 25 million yen (operating profit 980 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

(Semiconductor and Photomask Equipment Business)

In the semiconductor and photomask equipment business, while the supply-demand balance for semiconductors, capital investment related to our business generally proceeded as planned.

Under these circumstances, orders received by the Group in the semiconductor and photomask equipment business during the fiscal year ended march 31 2024 totaled 16,510 million yen (15,461 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and the order backlog totaled 17,200 million yen (14,742 million yen in the same period of the previous year), net sales amounted to 14,052 million yen (9,262 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and operating profit was 1,234 million yen (operating proft 254 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

  1. Explanation of Financial Condition
    BS

(Assets)

Current assets at the end of the current financial year increased by 4,423 million to 67,045 million compared to the end of the previous financial year. This was mainly due to increases of 5,055 million in work in progress and 2,307 million in notes and accounts receivable, and a decrease of 3,633 million in cash and deposits.

Fixed assets decreased by 204 million to 8,560 million compared with the end of the previous financial year. This was mainly due to an increase of 861 million in 'investment securities' and a decrease of 505 million in 'shares in subsidiaries and affiliates'.

As a result, assets increased by 4,219 million to 75,606 million.

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities at the end of the current financial year increased by 5,377 million compared to the end of the previous financial year to JPY 29,299 million. This was mainly due to increases of 4,048 million and 3,381 million in 'current portion of long-term loans payable' and 'electronically recorded liabilities', respectively, and a decrease of 3,724 million in 'advances received'.

Long-term liabilities decreased by 1,913 million to 11,666 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of 2,112 million in Long-term loans payable. As a result, liabilities increased by 3,464 million to 40,966 million.

(Net assets)

Net assets at the end of the current financial year increased by 754 million compared to the end of the previous financial year to 34,639 million. This was mainly due to increases of 565 million in 'Foreign currency translation adjustments' and 188 million in 'Retained earnings'.

- 4 -

(3) Explanation of Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents ('funds') at the end of the current financial year decreased by 3,402 million compared to the end of the previous financial year to 22,893 million. The status of each cash flow is as follows.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Funds used in operating activities amounted to 4,764 million. The acquisition of funds was mainly due to net profit before taxes and other adjustments of 1,181 million and an increase in trade payables of 4,816 million. Funds used were due to an increase in inventories of 5,397 million, a decrease in advances received of 3,746 million and an increase in trade receivables of 2,278 million.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Funds used in investing activities amounted to 440 million. The acquisition of funds was mainly due to proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits of 364 million, while the use of funds was mainly due to payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment of 512 million and payments into time deposits of 165 million.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Funds acquired as a result of financing activities amounted to 1,526 million. The acquisition of funds was mainly due to proceeds from long- term borrowings of 7,650 million, while the use of funds was mainly due to repayments of long-term borrowings of 5,854 million.

(4) Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements

With regard to the Group's businesses, in the FPD equipment business, capital investment is expected to recover gradually in FY2025 compared with FY2024, when capital investment fell sharply. Further growth is also expected in the semiconductor and photomask equipment business in FY2025 compared with FY2024, when demand for semiconductor-related equipment declined due to the depressed semiconductor market.

Considering these circumstances, the forecast of consolidated results for the year ending 31 March 2025 is net sales of 47,000 million (+25.9% of previous year), operating income of 1,600 million (+89.1% of previous year), ordinary income of 1,400 million (+25.9% of previous year) and net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 1,000 million (+28.5% increase compared to the previous year).

(5) Basic Policy on Profit Allocation and Payment of Dividends for the Current and Next Fiscal Years

The Company's basic policy on the appropriation of profits is to return profits in line with business performance, taking into account the stability and continuity of dividends and the dividend payout ratio, while taking into account the need for sufficient internal reserves for M&A, capital investment, R&D investment and strengthening the management base for further business expansion in the future.

Under this policy, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 30.00 yen per share for the year ending 31 March 2024 (annual dividend of 30.00 yen per share including an interim dividend of 30.00 yen per share). For the year ending 2025, the Group plans to pay an annual dividend of JPY 60.00 per share.

Devidens

Interim

Year ended

Anual

FY2024 (Yen)

30.00

30.00

60.00

FY2025 (Yen)

30.00

30.00

60.00

2. Basic philosophy on the selection of accounting standards

In order to ensure comparability with other companies in the same industry in Japan, the Group has adopted Japanese GAAP for accounting standards. Regarding the application of IFRS, the Group's policy is to respond appropriately, taking into account various domestic and international circumstances.

- 5 -

3．Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

（1）Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

Notes and accounts receivable - trade Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating Merchandise and finished goods

Work in process

Raw materials and supplies

Other

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

Accumulated depreciation

Buildings and structures, net

Machinery and equipment

Accumulated depreciation

Machinery and equipment, net

Tools, furniture and fixtures

Accumulated depreciation

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

Land

Leased assets

Accumulated depreciation

Leased assets, net

Construction in progress

Other

Accumulated depreciation

Other, net

Total property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

26,729

23,096

22,408

24,716

103

165

338

477

7,219

12,274

2,532

2,780

3,709

3,980

△420

△445

62,621

67,045

2,745

2,872

△504

△645

2,241

2,227

1,939

1,795

△1,594

△1,484

344

310

2,735

2,921

△1,919

△2,151

816

770

482

493

222

△89

132

86

141

132

100

△68

△77

63

22

4,034

4,098

Goodwill

1,046

515

Patent right

15

15

Other

397

356

Total intangible assets

1,460

886

Investments and other assets

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

1,519

1,014

Investment securities

669

1,531

Deferred tax assets

613

561

Other

657

651

Allowance for doubtful accounts

△190

△182

Total investments and other assets

3,270

3,575

Total non-current assets

8,765

8,560

Total assets

71,387

75,606

- 6 -

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

4,039

5,429

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

2,574

5,956

Short-term borrowings

663

866

Current portion of long-term borrowings

4,961

9,009

Lease liabilities

9

Accounts payable - other

556

828

Income taxes payable

363

285

Advances received

8,221

4,496

Provision for bonuses

428

381

Provision for product warranties

1,333

865

Provision for loss on orders received

96

9

Other

683

1,162

Total current liabilities

23,922

29,299

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

12,662

10,550

Lease liabilities

122

Deferred tax liabilities

1

1

Retirement benefit liability

443

456

Asset retirement obligations

181

208

Provision for share awards

238

310

Other

52

16

Total non-current liabilities

13,579

11,666

Total liabilities

37,502

40,966

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,847

2,847

Capital surplus

2,503

2,503

Retained earnings

29,198

29,387

Treasury shares

△1,915

△2,011

Total shareholders' equity

32,635

32,727

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

131

242

Foreign currency translation adjustment

837

1,402

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

969

1,644

Non-controlling interests

280

267

Total net assets

33,884

34,639

Total liabilities and net assets

71,387

75,606

- 7 -

（2) Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Net sales

43,146

37,335

Cost of sales

32,199

26,730

Gross profit

10,946

10,604

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,960

9,758

Operating profit

986

846

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

34

60

Subsidy income

79

52

Foreign exchange gains

635

303

Other

186

135

Total non-operating income

935

551

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

45

60

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

162

187

Other

13

37

Total non-operating expenses

222

285

Ordinary profit

1,700

1,112

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1

73

National subsidies

297

Gain on change in equity

489

11

Other

7

Total extraordinary income

796

84

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

8

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

6

1

Impairment losses

888

14

Other

20

Total extraordinary losses

925

15

Profit before income taxes

1,571

1,181

Income taxes - current

1,032

581

Income taxes - deferred

402

21

Total income taxes

1,434

603

Profit

137

578

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

△123

△200

Profit attributable to owners of parent

260

778

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Profit

137

578

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

52

110

Foreign currency translation adjustment

87

441

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

203

124

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

342

675

Comprehensive income

479

1,254

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

599

1,440

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

△119

△186

interests

- 8 -

  1. Consolidated statement of changes in equity

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of period

2,847

2,503

30,113

△1,916

33,548

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

△1,176

△1,176

Profit attributable to owners of

260

260

parent

Purchase of treasury shares

△0

△0

Disposal of treasury shares

1

1

Other

1

1

Net changes in items other than

shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

△914

0

△913

Balance at end of period

2,847

2,503

29,198

△1,915

32,635

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-controlling

Valuation

Foreign

currency

Total accumulated

Total net assets

difference

on

other

interests

translation

available-for-sale

comprehensive

adjustment

securities

income

Balance at beginning of period

79

546

626

365

34,540

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

△1,176

Profit attributable to owners of parent

260

Purchase of treasury shares

△0

Disposal of treasury shares

1

Other

1

Net changes in items other than

52

290

342

△84

257

shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

52

290

342

△84

△655

Balance at end of period

131

837

969

280

33,884

- 9 -

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Balance at beginning of period

2,847

2,503

29,198

△1,915

32,635

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

△588

△588

Profit attributable to owners of parent

778

778

Purchase of treasury shares

△99

△99

Disposal of treasury shares

3

3

Other

△2

△2

Net changes in items other than

shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

188

△96

92

Balance at end of period

2,847

2,503

29,387

△2,011

32,727

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-controlling

Valuation

Foreign

currency

Total accumulated

Total net assets

difference

on

other

interests

translation

available-for-sale

comprehensive

adjustment

securities

income

Balance at beginning of period

131

837

969

280

33,884

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

△588

Profit attributable to owners of parent

778

Purchase of treasury shares

△99

Disposal of treasury shares

3

Other

△2

Net changes in items other than

110

565

675

△13

662

shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

110

565

675

△13

754

Balance at end of period

242

1,402

1,644

267

34,639

- 10 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

V Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 06:25:06 UTC.