Note: This is an English translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
for the fiscal year ended of March 31, 2024
〔Under Japanese GAAP〕
May 13, 2024
Registered Company Name: V-Technology Co., Ltd.
Code Number: 7717, Tokyo Stock Exchange
URL:https://www.vtec.co.jp
Representative: Shigeto Sugimoto (President & CEO)
Contact: Shogo Yoshimura (Leader of IR Group, Office of the President) TEL: 045-338-1980
Planned Date for the General Meeting of Shareholders: June,26 2024
Planned Date for Submission of the Securities Report: June,27 2024
Supplementary materials for the financial statements: Yes
Briefing session on financial results: Yes (for institute investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Consolidated Results of Operations
Year ended
Year ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Amount
YoY(%)
Amount
YoY(%)
Net sales (Millions of Yen)
43,146
▲16.1
37,335
▲13.5
Operating profit or loss(▲)
(Millions of Yen)
986
▲81.9
846
▲14.2
Ordinary profit or loss(▲)
(Millions of Yen)
1,700
▲71.0
1,112
▲34.6
Net profit or loss(▲) attributable to owners of the parent (Millions of Yen)
260
▲93.8
778
199.1
Comprehensive Income or loss(▲) (Millions of Yen)
479
▲90.0
1,254
161.4
Net profit per share (Yen)
26.92
―
80.65
―
Diluted net profit per share (Yen)
―
―
―
―
Return on equity(%)
0.8
2.3
Ordinary income to total assets(％)
2.4
1.5
Operatiing income to net sales(％)
2.3
2.3
（Ref）Profit (loss) on equity method (Mliion of Yen)
▲162
▲187
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
As of
As of
March 31 ,2023
March 31, 2024
Total assets(Millions of Yen)
71,387
75,606
Net assets(Millions of Yen)
33,884
34,639
Equity ratio(％)
47.1
45.5
Net assets per share(Yen)
3,475.25
3,571.35
*Reference: Shareholdersʼ equity (Millions of Yen)
33,604
34,372
(3) Consolidated Cash flows
As of
As of
March 31 ,2023
March 31, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities
▲3,284
▲4,764
Cash flows from investing activities
▲1,195
▲440
Cash flows from financing activities
2,780
1,526
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
26,295
26,295
2. Dividends
Year ended
Year ending
FY2024 Forecast
March 31 2023
March 31 2024
1Q-end dividends per share (Yen)
―
―
―
2Q-end dividends per share (Yen)
60.00
30.00
30.00
3Q-end dividends per share (Yen)
―
―
―
Year-end dividends per share (Yen)
30.00
30.00
30.00
Anual dividends per share (Yen)
90.00
60.00
60.00
3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)
Amounts
YoY(％)
Net sales (Millions of Yen)
47,000
25.9
Operating profit (Millions of Yen)
1,600
89.1
Ordinary profit (Millions of Yen)
1,400
25.9
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent (Millions of Yen)
1,000
28.5
Net profit per share (Yen)
103.59
―
Note: Revision of the forecast from the most recently announced dividend forecast is None.
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period(April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024) (Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation) : None
-
Changes in accounting policies, Changes in accounting estimates, or Restatement ⅰ. Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standards: None ⅱ. Changes other than "a." above: None
ⅲ. Changes in accounting estimates: None
ⅳ. Restatements: None
- Number of Shares Outstanding (Common stock)
Items
As of
Number of shares
As of
Number of shares
1.
Number of shares outstanding at end of year
March 31, 2024
10,057,600
March 31, 2023
10,057,600
(Including treasury stock)
2.
Number of treasury shares at end of year
March 31, 2024
433,086
March 31, 2023
387,954
3.Average number of shares outstanding
March 31, 2024
9,652,982
March 31, 2023
9,669,462
(Reference)
Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(1) Results of Operations
Year ended
Year ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Amount
YoY(%)
Amount
YoY(%)
Net sales (Millions of Yen)
30,053
▲23.7
23,700
▲21.1
Operating profit or loss(▲)
(Millions of Yen)
158
▲96.3
595
274.7
Ordinary profit or loss(▲)
(Millions of Yen)
2,341
▲57.0
2,536
8.3
Net profit or loss(▲)
(Millions of Yen)
985
74.0
▲3,154
―
Net profit per share
(Yen)
101.87
―
▲326.82
―
Diluted net profit per share (Yen)
―
―
―
―
Note：In the non-consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024, a provision for doubtful debts of JPY 5,565 million was recorded as an extraordinary loss against loans to consolidated subsidiaries of the Company.As a result, a net loss of JPY 3,154 million was recorded in the non-consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024.
(2) Financial Position
As of
As of
March 31 ,2023
March 31, 2024
Total assets(Millions of Yen)
63,794
61,843
Net assets(Millions of Yen)
32,842
29,104
Equity ratio(％)
51.5
47.1
Net assets per share(Yen)
3,396.47
3,023.95
*Reference: Shareholdersʼ equity (Millions of Yen)
32,842
29,104
*This Brief Report "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements" is not subject to an audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
*Explanation of the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other special notes
The forward-looking statements in this document, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors.
Refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results (3) Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements" on page 5 of the attached materials for the assumptions used and precautions regarding the use of earnings forecasts.
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results
（１）Explanation of Business Results
With tensions in the Middle East further intensifying in addition to the crisis in Ukraine, the global economy during the financial year under review continued to face an uncertain outlook in general, with variations being observed across regions: in Europe, where the economy remained stagnant; in China, where the recovery lacked momentum; and in the United States, where the economy remained robust.
In the USA, the economy remained robust on the back of strong consumer spending despite the monetary tightening phase, while in China, despite growth in private and infrastructure investment, the economic recovery was limited to low growth due to a significant decline in property development investment.
In Japan, the economic recovery remained moderate, as corporate capital investment and inbound demand remained strong.
As for the consolidated business results of V Technology group (herein after "the group" or the company) for the current fiscal year ended March, 2024, net sales amounted to 37,335 million yen (43,146 million yen for the same period last year), and operating profit amounted to 846 million yen (operating profit 986 million yen for the same period last year), Ordinary proft was 1,112 million(ordinary income 1,700 million yen in the same period of the previous year), Net proft attributable to owners of the parent for the current fiscal year amounted to 778 million(net profit of 260 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Orders received by the Group was 33,788 million yen(37,072 million yen in the same period of the previous year). As a result, the order backlog at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 37,100 million yen (36,647 million yen in the same period of the previous year).
Segment results are as follows.
(FPD Equipment Business)
In the flat panel display (FPD) equipment business, panel demand was generally weak and capital investment stagnated.
Under these circumstances, orders received in the Group's FPD equipment business during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 totaled 20,253 million yen (20,654 million yen in the same period of the previous year), with an order backlog of 19,899 million yen (21,904 million yen in the same period of the previous year), net sales amounted to 22,258 million yen (32,927 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and operating loss was 25 million yen (operating profit 980 million yen in the same period of the previous year).
(Semiconductor and Photomask Equipment Business)
In the semiconductor and photomask equipment business, while the supply-demand balance for semiconductors, capital investment related to our business generally proceeded as planned.
Under these circumstances, orders received by the Group in the semiconductor and photomask equipment business during the fiscal year ended march 31 2024 totaled 16,510 million yen (15,461 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and the order backlog totaled 17,200 million yen (14,742 million yen in the same period of the previous year), net sales amounted to 14,052 million yen (9,262 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and operating profit was 1,234 million yen (operating proft 254 million yen in the same period of the previous year).
-
Explanation of Financial Condition
BS
(Assets)
Current assets at the end of the current financial year increased by 4,423 million to 67,045 million compared to the end of the previous financial year. This was mainly due to increases of 5,055 million in work in progress and 2,307 million in notes and accounts receivable, and a decrease of 3,633 million in cash and deposits.
Fixed assets decreased by 204 million to 8,560 million compared with the end of the previous financial year. This was mainly due to an increase of 861 million in 'investment securities' and a decrease of 505 million in 'shares in subsidiaries and affiliates'.
As a result, assets increased by 4,219 million to 75,606 million.
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities at the end of the current financial year increased by 5,377 million compared to the end of the previous financial year to JPY 29,299 million. This was mainly due to increases of 4,048 million and 3,381 million in 'current portion of long-term loans payable' and 'electronically recorded liabilities', respectively, and a decrease of 3,724 million in 'advances received'.
Long-term liabilities decreased by 1,913 million to 11,666 million. This was mainly due to a decrease of 2,112 million in Long-term loans payable. As a result, liabilities increased by 3,464 million to 40,966 million.
(Net assets)
Net assets at the end of the current financial year increased by 754 million compared to the end of the previous financial year to 34,639 million. This was mainly due to increases of 565 million in 'Foreign currency translation adjustments' and 188 million in 'Retained earnings'.
(3) Explanation of Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents ('funds') at the end of the current financial year decreased by 3,402 million compared to the end of the previous financial year to 22,893 million. The status of each cash flow is as follows.
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Funds used in operating activities amounted to 4,764 million. The acquisition of funds was mainly due to net profit before taxes and other adjustments of 1,181 million and an increase in trade payables of 4,816 million. Funds used were due to an increase in inventories of 5,397 million, a decrease in advances received of 3,746 million and an increase in trade receivables of 2,278 million.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Funds used in investing activities amounted to 440 million. The acquisition of funds was mainly due to proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits of 364 million, while the use of funds was mainly due to payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment of 512 million and payments into time deposits of 165 million.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Funds acquired as a result of financing activities amounted to 1,526 million. The acquisition of funds was mainly due to proceeds from long- term borrowings of 7,650 million, while the use of funds was mainly due to repayments of long-term borrowings of 5,854 million.
(4) Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements
With regard to the Group's businesses, in the FPD equipment business, capital investment is expected to recover gradually in FY2025 compared with FY2024, when capital investment fell sharply. Further growth is also expected in the semiconductor and photomask equipment business in FY2025 compared with FY2024, when demand for semiconductor-related equipment declined due to the depressed semiconductor market.
Considering these circumstances, the forecast of consolidated results for the year ending 31 March 2025 is net sales of 47,000 million (+25.9% of previous year), operating income of 1,600 million (+89.1% of previous year), ordinary income of 1,400 million (+25.9% of previous year) and net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 1,000 million (+28.5% increase compared to the previous year).
(5) Basic Policy on Profit Allocation and Payment of Dividends for the Current and Next Fiscal Years
The Company's basic policy on the appropriation of profits is to return profits in line with business performance, taking into account the stability and continuity of dividends and the dividend payout ratio, while taking into account the need for sufficient internal reserves for M&A, capital investment, R&D investment and strengthening the management base for further business expansion in the future.
Under this policy, the Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 30.00 yen per share for the year ending 31 March 2024 (annual dividend of 30.00 yen per share including an interim dividend of 30.00 yen per share). For the year ending 2025, the Group plans to pay an annual dividend of JPY 60.00 per share.
Devidens
Interim
Year ended
Anual
FY2024 (Yen)
30.00
30.00
60.00
FY2025 (Yen)
30.00
30.00
60.00
2. Basic philosophy on the selection of accounting standards
In order to ensure comparability with other companies in the same industry in Japan, the Group has adopted Japanese GAAP for accounting standards. Regarding the application of IFRS, the Group's policy is to respond appropriately, taking into account various domestic and international circumstances.
3．Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
（1）Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable - trade Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating Merchandise and finished goods
Work in process
Raw materials and supplies
Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
Accumulated depreciation
Buildings and structures, net
Machinery and equipment
Accumulated depreciation
Machinery and equipment, net
Tools, furniture and fixtures
Accumulated depreciation
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
Land
Leased assets
Accumulated depreciation
Leased assets, net
Construction in progress
Other
Accumulated depreciation
Other, net
Total property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
26,729
23,096
22,408
24,716
103
165
338
477
7,219
12,274
2,532
2,780
3,709
3,980
△420
△445
62,621
67,045
2,745
2,872
△504
△645
2,241
2,227
1,939
1,795
△1,594
△1,484
344
310
2,735
2,921
△1,919
△2,151
816
770
482
493
－
222
－
△89
－
132
86
141
132
100
△68
△77
63
22
4,034
4,098
Goodwill
1,046
515
Patent right
15
15
Other
397
356
Total intangible assets
1,460
886
Investments and other assets
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
1,519
1,014
Investment securities
669
1,531
Deferred tax assets
613
561
Other
657
651
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△190
△182
Total investments and other assets
3,270
3,575
Total non-current assets
8,765
8,560
Total assets
71,387
75,606
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
4,039
5,429
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
2,574
5,956
Short-term borrowings
663
866
Current portion of long-term borrowings
4,961
9,009
Lease liabilities
－
9
Accounts payable - other
556
828
Income taxes payable
363
285
Advances received
8,221
4,496
Provision for bonuses
428
381
Provision for product warranties
1,333
865
Provision for loss on orders received
96
9
Other
683
1,162
Total current liabilities
23,922
29,299
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
12,662
10,550
Lease liabilities
－
122
Deferred tax liabilities
1
1
Retirement benefit liability
443
456
Asset retirement obligations
181
208
Provision for share awards
238
310
Other
52
16
Total non-current liabilities
13,579
11,666
Total liabilities
37,502
40,966
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,847
2,847
Capital surplus
2,503
2,503
Retained earnings
29,198
29,387
Treasury shares
△1,915
△2,011
Total shareholders' equity
32,635
32,727
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
131
242
Foreign currency translation adjustment
837
1,402
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
969
1,644
Non-controlling interests
280
267
Total net assets
33,884
34,639
Total liabilities and net assets
71,387
75,606
（2) Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Net sales
43,146
37,335
Cost of sales
32,199
26,730
Gross profit
10,946
10,604
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,960
9,758
Operating profit
986
846
Non-operating income
Interest and dividend income
34
60
Subsidy income
79
52
Foreign exchange gains
635
303
Other
186
135
Total non-operating income
935
551
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
45
60
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
162
187
Other
13
37
Total non-operating expenses
222
285
Ordinary profit
1,700
1,112
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
1
73
National subsidies
297
－
Gain on change in equity
489
11
Other
7
－
Total extraordinary income
796
84
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
8
－
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
6
1
Impairment losses
888
14
Other
20
－
Total extraordinary losses
925
15
Profit before income taxes
1,571
1,181
Income taxes - current
1,032
581
Income taxes - deferred
402
21
Total income taxes
1,434
603
Profit
137
578
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
△123
△200
Profit attributable to owners of parent
260
778
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Profit
137
578
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
52
110
Foreign currency translation adjustment
87
441
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
203
124
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
342
675
Comprehensive income
479
1,254
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
599
1,440
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
△119
△186
interests
- Consolidated statement of changes in equity
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Balance at beginning of period
2,847
2,503
30,113
△1,916
33,548
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
△1,176
△1,176
Profit attributable to owners of
260
260
parent
Purchase of treasury shares
△0
△0
Disposal of treasury shares
1
1
Other
1
1
Net changes in items other than
shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
－
－
△914
0
△913
Balance at end of period
2,847
2,503
29,198
△1,915
32,635
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-controlling
Valuation
Foreign
currency
Total accumulated
Total net assets
difference
on
other
interests
translation
available-for-sale
comprehensive
adjustment
securities
income
Balance at beginning of period
79
546
626
365
34,540
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
△1,176
Profit attributable to owners of parent
260
Purchase of treasury shares
△0
Disposal of treasury shares
1
Other
1
Net changes in items other than
52
290
342
△84
257
shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
52
290
342
△84
△655
Balance at end of period
131
837
969
280
33,884
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Balance at beginning of period
2,847
2,503
29,198
△1,915
32,635
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
△588
△588
Profit attributable to owners of parent
778
778
Purchase of treasury shares
△99
△99
Disposal of treasury shares
3
3
Other
△2
△2
Net changes in items other than
shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
－
－
188
△96
92
Balance at end of period
2,847
2,503
29,387
△2,011
32,727
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-controlling
Valuation
Foreign
currency
Total accumulated
Total net assets
difference
on
other
interests
translation
available-for-sale
comprehensive
adjustment
securities
income
Balance at beginning of period
131
837
969
280
33,884
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
△588
Profit attributable to owners of parent
778
Purchase of treasury shares
△99
Disposal of treasury shares
3
Other
△2
Net changes in items other than
110
565
675
△13
662
shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
110
565
675
△13
754
Balance at end of period
242
1,402
1,644
267
34,639
