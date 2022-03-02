Vátryggingafelag Íslands : Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting of
Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. 2022
The Board of Directors of Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 17 March 2022, at the Company's headquarters at Ármúli 3, 108 Reykjavik. Remote participation will be available. The meeting will commence at 4:00 p.m. local time.
The draft agenda is as follows:
-
Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company in 2021.
-
The Board of Directors submits for approval the Company's audited annual financial statements.
-
Decision on the Board of Director's proposal on allocation of the year's profits and the payment of a dividend.
-
Proposal on a remuneration policy that includes a framework for a bonus scheme
-
Proposal to reduce share capital in connection with purchases of own shares under share repurchase program
-
Proposals to amend the Company's Articles of Association
-
Decision on fees for members of the Board of Directors, sub-committees of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee
-
Election of the Board of Directors.
-
Election of an auditing firm.
-
Election of the Nomination Committee.
-
Proposal for an authorisation to repurchase shares.
-
Presentation of policy on capital structure and distributions to shareholders
-
Discussion of any other lawfully submitted business.
Shareholders are entitled to add items to the meeting agenda and submit resolution proposals provided that they request so in writing or by electronic means. It is important that proposals are submitted with sufficient advance notice to allow the matter concerned to be placed on the meeting agenda, and in any event no later than by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 7 March 2022, as required by Article 12 of the Company's Articles of Association. Proposals for the meeting may be sent by e-mail to stjorn@vis.is.
Shareholders can submit questions for the AGM by e-mail to stjorn@vis.is or at the meeting itself. The final agenda and proposals will be published on Thursday, 10 March 2022, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.
Shareholders can fully participate in the meeting remotely without having to attend in person through Lumi AGM. It will be possible to follow the meeting via a live webcast and shareholders will also be able to vote by electronic means and submit written questions through the Lumi app or the Lumi website. Electronic participation will equal attendance at the meeting and will confer the right for full participation in the meeting.
Voting at the meeting will be conducted entirely via Lumi AGM. All shareholders, whether attending in person or participating remot- ely, are encouraged to download the Lumi AGM app to their smart devices, but they will also be able to vote through the Lumi AGM website.
Shareholders of record according to the Company's share registration system on the day of the AGM may exercise their rights at the meeting. A shareholder can instruct a proxy to attend the meeting on his or her behalf. The proxy holder shall present a written and dated proxy form, available on the Company's website. The proxy form shall be valid for a maximum of one year from its issue.
Shareholders or shareholders' proxies who wish to attend the meeting, either remotely or in person, are asked to register at www. lumiconnect.com/meeting/vis no later than by 4:00 p.m. on 16 March, being the day before the meeting. Registration requires a photo of ID and a proxy form, if applicable.
Directors will be elected by proportional voting as required by the Company's Articles of Association, unless a justified request for cumulative voting is received from shareholders controlling more than 10% of the shares, see the seventh paragraph of Article 63 of Act No. 2/1995 on Limited Companies. Shareholders are reminded of Article 19 of the Company's Articles Association concerning the election of directors, which addresses the required gender ratio.
Pursuant to Article 15(a) of the Articles of Association, the Company has a Nomination Committee which plays an advisory role in the selection of directors. On 17 January 2022, the Committee published a notice in the news system of the Iceland Stock Exchange requesting nominations or candidacies for the Company's Board of Directors. The Committee's reasoned proposal for the composition of the Board and its report are published in conjunction with this meeting notice.
Candidacies for the Board of Directors may be submitted by e-mail at tilnefningarnefnd@vis.is until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, 12 March, but these candidacies will not receive consideration by the Nomination Committee. Candidate application forms are available at the Company's website. Information on candidates for the Board of Directors will be available at the Company's website no later than two days before the AGM, and will also be available for inspection by shareholders at the Company's headquarters.
Candidacies for the Nomination Committee are requested. Prospective candidates for the Nomination Committee shall notify the Board of Directors of their candidacy no later than five days before the meeting by e-mail to stjorn@vis.is. Candidate application forms are available at the Company's website. The Board of Directors will review the applications and request additional documents and information as deemed necessary. Information on candidates for the Nomination Committee will be published no later than two days prior to the meeting.
The Annual General Meeting is valid, regardless of attendance, if legally convened.
This meeting notice, information on the total number of shares and votes on the day of the notice of the meeting, the Board of Directors' proposals for the meeting, together with the proxy forms, are now available at the Company's website. The Board's proposals include two proposals for amendments to the Articles of Association, which in short entail the following:
-
It is proposed that the Company's share capital should be reduced in connection with share repurchases carried out under the share repurchase program.
-
It is proposed that a new paragraph, paragraph 2, should be added to Article 7 of the Company's Articles of Association, requiring that outstanding authorisations granted by a shareholders' meeting to the Board of Director should be listed in a special appendix to the Articles of Association.
Other materials for the AGM, including the Company's Annual Report, a report on the implementation of the remuneration policy and English translations of the meeting materials, will be made available no later than on Friday, 10 March 2022, on the Company's website. The meeting will be conducted in Icelandic. In the event of any discrepancy between the Icelandic and English versions of the meeting materials, the Icelandic versions shall prevail. Shareholders who wish to have English interpretation at the meeting shall request so in writing by sending an e-mail to fjarfestatengsl@vis.is by the end of 10 March 2022.
Reykjavik, 24 February 2022
The Board of Directors of Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf.