Vátryggingafelag Íslands : Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting of

Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. 2022

The Board of Directors of Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 17 March 2022, at the Company's headquarters at Ármúli 3, 108 Reykjavik. Remote participation will be available. The meeting will commence at 4:00 p.m. local time.

The draft agenda is as follows:

Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company in 2021. The Board of Directors submits for approval the Company's audited annual financial statements. Decision on the Board of Director's proposal on allocation of the year's profits and the payment of a dividend. Proposal on a remuneration policy that includes a framework for a bonus scheme Proposal to reduce share capital in connection with purchases of own shares under share repurchase program Proposals to amend the Company's Articles of Association Decision on fees for members of the Board of Directors, sub-committees of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee Election of the Board of Directors. Election of an auditing firm. Election of the Nomination Committee. Proposal for an authorisation to repurchase shares. Presentation of policy on capital structure and distributions to shareholders Discussion of any other lawfully submitted business.

Shareholders are entitled to add items to the meeting agenda and submit resolution proposals provided that they request so in writing or by electronic means. It is important that proposals are submitted with sufficient advance notice to allow the matter concerned to be placed on the meeting agenda, and in any event no later than by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 7 March 2022, as required by Article 12 of the Company's Articles of Association. Proposals for the meeting may be sent by e-mail to stjorn@vis.is.

Shareholders can submit questions for the AGM by e-mail to stjorn@vis.is or at the meeting itself. The final agenda and proposals will be published on Thursday, 10 March 2022, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.

Shareholders can fully participate in the meeting remotely without having to attend in person through Lumi AGM. It will be possible to follow the meeting via a live webcast and shareholders will also be able to vote by electronic means and submit written questions through the Lumi app or the Lumi website. Electronic participation will equal attendance at the meeting and will confer the right for full participation in the meeting.

Voting at the meeting will be conducted entirely via Lumi AGM. All shareholders, whether attending in person or participating remot- ely, are encouraged to download the Lumi AGM app to their smart devices, but they will also be able to vote through the Lumi AGM website.

Shareholders of record according to the Company's share registration system on the day of the AGM may exercise their rights at the meeting. A shareholder can instruct a proxy to attend the meeting on his or her behalf. The proxy holder shall present a written and dated proxy form, available on the Company's website. The proxy form shall be valid for a maximum of one year from its issue.

Shareholders or shareholders' proxies who wish to attend the meeting, either remotely or in person, are asked to register at www. lumiconnect.com/meeting/vis no later than by 4:00 p.m. on 16 March, being the day before the meeting. Registration requires a photo of ID and a proxy form, if applicable.